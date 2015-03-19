Notre Dame Escapes Northeastern In Thriller, 69-65

In the first matchup of the second round of the NCAA tournament, Notre Dame managed to pull away late to earn a 69-65 win against Northeastern. Northeastern made things tough on the Notre Dame all game, but the Irish managed to pull away and secure the victory.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair that had 6 different lead changes. Northeastern was fired up from tip as David Walker drained a three-pointer on their second possession. The Huskies also showed fire on defense as they never let Notre Dame's lead grow to more than five points. Northeastern put themselves in position for a 14 seed to win a game for the third straight season. The Huskies even had a chance to take the lead in the first half, but they couldn't capitalize on offense. The Irish finally snapped out of it when Jerian Grant scored nine points in the final nine minutes to give Notre Dame a 31-27 lead at the break.

The Huskies showed great determination in the second half, but they couldn't take advantage of the opportunities they were given. They failed in a great shot at taking the lead about midway through the second half when they missed two tip-ins at the basket trailing by nine. Grant grabbed the loose ball, and dished to Auguste for a thunderous baseline dunk. The Huskies then collapsed with sloppy play in the final minutes of the game.

The Huskies chased down the loose ball after an inbound pass was thrown away by the Irish. The Huskies had one final possession with a chance to tie it at 67 with less than 10 seconds left. Quincy Ford then turned the ball over - and Northeastern lost any hope of coming back. Zach Auguste sealed it with two free throws.

Notre Dame now advances to the third round of the tournament for the first time since the 2011 season. Coming off its win in the ACC conference tournament, the Irish are getting hot at the right time in the season. Up next for Notre Dame is a matchup against either No. 6 Butler or No. 11 Texas. That contest is set for Saturday.