1 Seed Villanova Wildcats Maul Lafayette Leopards, Cap Great Day For Big East

#1 seed Villanova took on the #16 seed Lafayette Leopards on the opening night of the NCAA Tournament's Round of 64.

These matchups are always the most predictable, as no #16 seed has ever won a game in the tourney. At least Lafayette didn't go out in shock and disbelief.

The 'Nova Wildcats went 32-2 in the '14-'15 NCAA men's season, and outscored their opponents by almost 20 points per game on average. It really wasn't a fair ordeal for the Leopards, but they were eliminated with pride as Villanova did what they did best.

By the first half's end, Nova was already up 49-26, and had all but sealed their place in the Round of 32. The second half was no different, an a combination of great defense, unmatched talent, and perfect teamwork led the 'Cats to victory.

No mercy was let up by 'Nova in the second half, as they continued to put pressure on the Lafayette offense and also attack the rim on a consistent basis. The final result was a 93-52 victory for the Wildcats.

Villanova played with great selflessness and teamwork, as no player scored more than 16, and 6 different players were in double figures. Dylan Ennis led with 16 points and 5 assists for 'Nova. Daniel Ochefu racked up 14 points and 9 boards as well for the 'Cats, and Ryan Arcidiacono scored 13 with 6 assists. JayVaughn Pinkston and Darrun Hilliard scored 12 each.

A respectable performance was put on by Lafayette, as their senior leader Dan Trist led with 18 points and 9 rebounds. Another senior, Seth Hinrichs, scored 13, dished out 4 dimes, and grabbed 3 rebounds.

'Nova will face the winner of the NC State - LSU game later on Thursday night. Lafayette can go home with their heads up, ready for their next run at a tournament birth.