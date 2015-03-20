Michigan State Holds On To Beat Georgia

In the second game of day 2 of the NCAA tournament, today's matchup featured the Spartans and the Bulldogs. Travis Trice and Denzel Valentine led Michigan State with 15 and 16 points as the Spartans and "Mr. March" Tom Izzo took down the Bulldogs 70-63.

Charles Mann and Kenny Gaines led Georgia with 19 and 15 points respectively in the loss.

The game started out in a dominant effort by Georgia. Michigan State didn't score for nearly the first 4 minutes of the game. Both teams' defenses were faring well in the beginning but once Michigan State started getting up the court and pushing the fastbreak, Georgia wasn't abe to keep up. Michigan State went on runs of 14-3 and 11-3 to end the first half. The second half wasn't nearly as close, as State started to take a dominant grasp of the game. State led by 12 towards the end of the game but Georgia wouldn't give up.

Charles Mann repeatedly got to the free throw line to pull Georgia within 3 but it wasn't enough as Georgia's season is now over.

This Michigan State team is an intriguing one in regards to the tournament. They have a build that can be upset-worthy for other teams and have deep run potential. Michigan State will go on to play on Sunday and play the winner of Virginia and Belmont.