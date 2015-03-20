Battle For Kansas Confirmed As Wichita State Downs Indiana

It was supposed to be a duel in the backcourt between Fred VanVleet and Yogi Ferrell on Friday afternoon in Omaha, Nebraska. While those two did put on a show, it would be a reserve forward who stole the spotlight. Freshman Zach Brown earned career high marks in points (11), rebounds (8), and minutes (23) off the bench in a big spot to lift the Wichita State Shockers to an 81-76 win over the Indiana Hoosiers.

Brown came in early as Darius Carter got himself into early foul trouble. The quickness of Brown in the post came as a surprise to Indiana. VanVleet finished the game with 27 points on 9-of-18 shooting. He was also extremely clutch from the line where he hit 9-of-10 free throws.

Wichita State in general shot very well from the free-throw line making 29-of-34 shots from the charity stripe. Indiana also shot very well from the charity stripe making 17-of-20 from the line.

The Hoosiers played very well in the first half led by Yogi Ferrell. Indiana led by three at the half but Wichita State kept the game close. They would finally take advantage with Ferrell on the bench in the second half. That would be when Zach Brown scored six points in a minute-and-a-half to put Wichita State up six.

Indiana would get within two but they could not find the bucket in the late stages of the game, just one field goal in the final 2:25 of the game.

Ferrell finished with 24 points on 7-of-15 shooting. He had three official assists but his movement created a good amount of the buckets for Indiana. Troy Williams finished with a double-double consisting of 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Wichita State Shockers advance to play against the Kansas Jayhawks in the “Battle of Kansas” on Sunday in Omaha, Nebraska.