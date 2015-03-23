West Virginia Mountaineers - Maryland Terrapins Score (69-59)

FINAL: Devin Williams with the double-double, as Maryland had no answers for the pressure. West Virginia - Kentucky is set, folks. Thanks for sticking around. Country Roads, to the Sweet Sixteen! Goodnight.

FINAL: After a Holten layup at the end, it is over, and West Virginia sets a date with the Kentucky Wildcats!!!

2nd Half, 21 Secs: As Jonathan Holten heads to the free throw line, let's just think about the magnitude of this. Bob Huggins has been looking for a potential showdown with Kentucky all season. Two brute teams. Kentucky will not push over WVU.

2nd Half, 44 Secs: Browne goes back to the line, splits. 9 point West Virginia lead. Pack does make layup on other side, but this one is all but over.

2nd Half, 54 Secs: Browne makes both, Wells misses three pointer, and Maryland is forced to foul. Exuberance from the Mountaineer fans!

2nd Half, 1:00: Staten misses the front end of 1 and 1, but Layman turns it over, 21 turnovers for Maryland! West Virginia can smell something sweet!

2nd Half, 1:14: Ram is called for the blocking foul, to the FT line Juwan Staten goes.

2nd Half, 1:40: Both drained, 6 point game.

2nd Half, 1:40: Dez Wells is fouled in the act of shooting by Holmes, to the line he goes.

2nd Half, 1:50: Williams drills both, clutch. Maryland has to hurry.

2nd Half, 2:02: Devin Williams to the charity stripe.

2nd Half, 2:15: West Virginia is getting pressured by Maryland on defense, pressuring a pressure team.

2nd Half, 2:34: WOW, Jake Layman, MONSTEROUS dunk, and he is fouled! Terrapins aren't cooked yet! Misses the foul shot horribly, though.

2nd Half, 3:08: Wiley misses, gets own rebound, scores! But, Gary Browne responds, still an 8 point West Virginia lead. Holding on.

2nd Half, 3:19: Travel on WVU. Other side, 1 and 1 coming for Deon Wiley.

2nd Half, 3:40: WVU trying to kill some clock, Dez Wells now called for the foul. TV Timeout.

2nd Half, 4:17: Jevon Carter, with the NBA range three!

2nd Half, 5:04: Gary Browne, turnover. Can Maryland contend without Trimble? Well, Evan Smotrycz hits a three, only down five. Now Bob Huggins calls a timeout. Maryland not dead yet.

2nd Half, 5:27: Trimble officially ruled out for the rest of the game. He is very upset.

2nd Half, 5:40: Staten misses layup, Maryland wants to try and cut, but guess what, commits another turnover. Maryland on a 6 minute drought, timeout Mark Turgeon.

2nd Half, 6:29: Staten splits. 56-48. Then WVU gets the steal, Trimble being out is killing the Terrapins.

2nd Half, 6:29: Juwan Staten now going to the charity stripe, Maryland is all out of sorts on defense.

2nd Half, 7:04: Varun Ram makes both at the free throw line, but Melo Trimble is not coming back into the basketball game. He is too battered up. Too dangerous.

2nd Half: 7:04: Timeout Maryland, an absolute disaster for the Terrapins all of the sudden with Trimble on the bench. Maryland can't withstand this pressure, it is getting to their minds, and they are playing very sloppy basketball. Bob Huggins is getting exactly what he wanted.

2nd Half, 7:14: Maryland turnover, and Phillip passes to Miles Jr. for the DUNK! WVU up by 9!!!

2nd Half, 7:52: Two WVU offensive rebounds in a row, knocking off some time.

2nd Half, 8:25: Terrapins are falling apart, 5 second violation! Can't get it out of bounds!

2nd Half, 8:25: Trimble is fine, but he heads back to the bench. He's getting battered.

2nd Half, 8:31: Nickens misses three, and MILES JR straight to the BASKET!!! 7 point West Virginia advantage, and Melo Trimble is hurt again! Lands badly on his ankle.

2nd Half, 8:46: Adrian misses from three for WVU. Smotrycz is fouled by Adrian on the other coast. No shots.

2nd Half, 9:30: Air ball by Maryland's Wiley, but Staten turns it over other end. Maryland can't get anything down low on other end, getting good shots, can't convert easy layups.

2nd Half, 10:00: Phillip is heating up for West Virginia, off the triangle IN the bucket. 5 point WVU lead.

2nd Half, 10:39: Smotrycz misses from three, then Layman the silly foul in the backcourt. Layman to the bench.

2nd Half, 10:54: WVU not fouling as much in this half, but Carter is called for the reach-in then. Then another one on Carter, over the back. Two fouls in a row by Carter.

2nd Half, 11:09: Williams PUSHES by Chekovsky, back to a 3 point WVU lead!

2nd Half, 11:45: Tarik Phillip does the same for WVU! Then Wells, who is heating up, drives in for layup. On other end, Chekovsky is called for the foul. Timeout. Brutal but QUICK basketball now.

2nd Half, 12:12: Wells over the top, great move, 1 point WVU lead now.

2nd Half, 12:55: Macon, blocked by Chekovsky. Maryland turnover, but Staten misses wide open layup for WVU on other side. Frenetic pace, now Terps slow it down.

2nd Half, 13:19: Maryland can't get it out of bounds!

2nd Half, 13:19: Carter, who has had another poor game for WVU, misses a long triple.

2nd Half, 13:45: Maryland cold right now, Nickens misses a jumpshot.

2nd Half, 14:15: Nickens misses three, then LAYMAN misses wide open layup. Staten off his mark from three on other sdie.

2nd Half, 14:40: Miles Jr. foul, no shots for Maryland.

2nd Half, 14:53: Maryland, turns it over again, can't adjust to pressure. Trimble arrives back in the game.

2nd Half, 15:00: Trimble to the bench, a head injury. Didn't call a flagrant foul, as it wasn't one. But it was an illegal screen.

2nd Half, 15:00: Oh no. Trimble was elbowed in the face by Nathan Adrian, and he is hurt. Should have been a foul away from the ball. Timeout.

2nd Half, 15:16: Melo Trimble stops the bleeding, deep three!

2nd Half, 15:46: WVU on the run, DEVIN WILLIAMS with the DUNK, and it's a SIX POINT Mountaineer lead!

2nd Half, 16:30: Staten misses long jumper, Pack misses open trey on other end. Gary Browne RACES to other side, and NAILS another THREE! 4 point WVU lead.

2nd Half, 16:45: Layman the foul, no WVU shots.

2nd Half, 17:15: Layman drives in for layup, on other side, Williams misses jumper, but WVU gets board.

2nd Half, 17:59: Numero Once, as Maryland is sloppy early. 11 turnovers, not doing well when trapped. Gary Browne for THREE, and it's a WVU lead.

2nd Half, 18:17: Devin Williams walks, heading the other way.

2nd Half, 18:30: 10th Maryland turnover!

2nd Half, 19:09: Staten, curls back and forth, gets the roll IN. 37 all.

2nd Half, 19:42: We are back, and Dodd starts right off with the layup and the foul. Makes FT.

Halftime: As we near the 2nd half, here are some keys for both teams. West Virginia: Plug up the passing lanes a little better, and make sure not to foul Melo Trimble, who is the best FT shooter on the team. Maryland: Continue to try and race by the pressure, and try to get down and dirty with Williams and Holten to fluster them. Toughen up a little, and the Terrapins could survive.

Halftime: One thing you can say about it is the obvious: West Virginia does not play pretty basketball, but they don't care. Maryland can have a few highlight reels, but through brute force by Devin Williams and a little bit of swagger from Daxter Miles Jr., the Mountaineers still have the lead at the half.

Halftime: This has been a crazy game so far, but the way things have shook out are not surprising. West Virginia: Devin Williams 10 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl. Maryland: Melo Trimble 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl. The styles are completely different, and after 20 minutes, West Virginia is looking great.

End Of 1st Half: No, WVU turns it over, but the powerful Mountaineers have somehow squeaked out a lead at the half.

1st Half, 1 Sec: Trimble makes a crossover, but travels in the process. Will WVU get a final shot off?

1st Half, 8 Secs: Chase Connor misses the kickout three, Williams rebound, and he makes both free-throws. West Virginia leads.

1st Half, 30 Secs: Layman gets rebound. Maryland ball, but Maryland commits their EIGHTH turnover. West Virginia will have the ball when we return, timeout Bob Huggins.

1st Half, 1:42: Holten, offensive rebound, lays it in! Maryland then, turnover, Maryland getting a little sloppy!

1st Half, 2:02: Great way for Wells to break out of the slump, maybe that three-pointer will get him going.

1st Half, 2:02: Dez Wells, BANG, in the corner, swish. 3 point Maryland lead, WVU getting a little trap-happy. Timeout.

1st Half, 2:31: Tarik Phillip, with the little shot off the glass, TIE game.

1st Half, 2:57: Dez Wells has had a very shaky game, turns it over again, just looks nervous, very odd for the senior.

1st Half, 3:22: Williams is a great FT shooter, makes both.

1st Half, 3:22: Williams is fouled, was late in the WVU shotclock, Mountaineers with a break, Williams to the line.

1st Half, 3:53: An exceptionally rare split from the line by Melo Trimble. 4 point UM lead.

1st Half, 3:53: Trimble is fouled again, Maryland is doing a great job running by the West Virginia pressure. Timeout.

1st Half, 4:35: Juwan Staten, with the little floater, goes in. 1 point UM lead, now a 3 point advantage as TRIMBLE HAMMERS inside for the layup.

1st Half, 5:05: Foul on Dodd, no WVU shots, not in bonus yet.

1st Half, 5:20: Melo Trimble to the charity stripe, drains both.

1st Half, 5:20: DEEP two for Devin Williams, he has such a great skill-set.

1st Half, 5:46: Devin Williams, offensive foul. But, Maryland turns it over, their 5th.

1st Half, 6:01: Michael Cekovsky has had two dunks in a row, fantastic few minutes from him.

1st Half, 7:05: Devin Williams breaks through, gets the lay-in. Layman to Cekovsky DUNK agAIN!!! 26-23 Terps!

1st Half, 7:30: Maryland escapes pressure, LOBS it UP, DUNK.

1st Half, 7:51: Staten with a rough start for West Virginia, out of bounds out of him. Timeout.

1st Half, 8:45: Holten with the lay-in, WVU is galloping down the court! But Layman drains the trey on other end, 1 point Terrapin lead.

1st Half, 9:29: A silly foul by Holten. Pack to the line, with his bright yellow hair, misses 1-1. Then Brandon Watkins BLOCKS Maryland, on other side, Miles Jr. AGAIN, from THREE! He's HOT!

1st Half, 9:50: Sloppy basketball by West Virginia, another turnover.

1st Half, 10:10: Holten MISSES layup, but Maryland is being defended well by WVU's transition defense.

1st Half, 10:53: Maryland on the run, pass to Layman, misses from deep, but there is a foul down low. No shots, Nickens misses ensueing jumper. Browne misses trey on other side.

1st Half, 11:42: Carter travels. On the other coast, Nickens books a triple, Maryland gets the lead back.

1st Half, 11:55: Williams misses layup, but he is fouled. Brutal basketball right now. Timeout.

1st Half, 12:26: Nickens with the floater AND the foul, Carter fell for it! Nickens ties the game up.

1st Half, 12:44: Nathan Adrian's three rims out.

1st Half, 13:30: Jevon Carter fouls, no shots for Terps. Evan Smotrycz, nails corner three, cuts WVU lead.

1st Half, 14:21: Staten splits at the line, 6 point West Virginia lead. WVU offensive rebound after the missed FT. Carter misses three. Nickens misses trey on other end.

1st Half, 14:21: Frenetic pace, and finally stopped by a Layman foul. WVU is running well to begin this game. Timeout.

1st Half, 14:44: The frosh, Miles Jr. with SWAGGER, from THREE!!!!

1st Half, 15:20: Jonathan Holten, the big fellow from the corner, THREE. 12-10 WVU.

1st Half, 16:00: Another Trimble layup, and then Trimble after a missed Mountaineer three, Trimble buries it from deep! Terps by 1.

1st Half, 16:55: Jonathan Holten, gets a layup, 7-0 Mountaineer run. Wells misses another shot. Dodd blocks Miles Jr. on other end.

1st Half, 17:16: Dez Wells, miscommunication to Layman, turnover.

1st Half, 17:30: Gary Browne, the captain, step-back three, and West Virginia leads by 2.

1st Half, 18:00: Devin Williams shows range, LONG two!

1st Half, 18:50: Trimble in the lane, rolls in layup. Staten misses three badly on other end. Jake Layman DRILLS the trey for Terps, 5-2 Maryland.

1st Half, 19:00: Daxter Miles Jr. drives in, fouled while shooting. To the line. Makes both, and the Mountaineers start out on top.

1st Half, 19:20: Devin Williams, BLOCKED. Then Terps go the other end, Trimble turns it over.

1st Half, 20:00: WVU wins the tip.

Will the Mountaineers cook some Turtle Soup, or will the Terrapins snap the fingers off of the 'Eers? We are about to see, as the Battle of the Mason-Dixon Line is about to begin, NCAA Tournament-style.

About 6 minutes until gametime.

With the first game in Columbus heading to a close, the OU and Dayton fans are leaving, while WVU and Maryland fans start packing in Nationwide Arena.

Dayton did what they could, but after many turnovers, Oklahoma came back, and will be in the Sweet Sixteen. The hopes for the Big 12 now don't solely fall on the Mountaineers, but having WVU in the Sweet Sixteen will do some good, as it's been an all-around poor tournament for the conference. West Virginia - Maryland is getting ever closer to tip.

Down goes Kansas, as Wichita State shoots themselves to the Sweet Sixteen. So, Oklahoma and West Virginia are the only 2 Big 12 teams left standing. However, Dayton is giving the Sooners a run for their money right now, as the Flyers are up 7 with 10 minutes to go. Dayton and Wichita State are proving that guard play wins you games in the NCAA Tournament. Which backcourt duo will prevail tonight: Gary Browne and Juwan Staten for WVU, or Melo Trimble and Dez Wells for Maryland?

The game will start soon after the conclusion of Dayton - Oklahoma. In the same bracket as WVU and Maryland, Wichita State looks to be well on their way to advancing to the Sweet Sixteen as they are up by a healthy margin on Kansas.

West Virginia masters the full court press, as they lead in the nation with at least 11 steals a game. 'Press Virginia' has gotten mixed results from their scheme, resulting in some backlash, but depending on matchups, it is deadly for other teams. They need to make sure that they don't allow Maryland to get wide open threes by WVU getting 'trap-happy'. They need to follow Coach Huggins' orders, as he's been waiting for this tournament all year. Maryland is looking to make an emotional return to the Sweet Sixteen, and what they need to do is obvious: Get Trimble and Wells help. Watch for Jake Layman to have a big bounce-back game, and this is likely to be a down-to-the wire thriller.

The Terps from College Park have come out of nowhere to attain a 2nd place finish in their 1st year in the always rock-solid Big Ten Conference, and are looking to make noise in the NCAA tournament after some years of mediocrity after the Gary Williams days. Turgeon, known for his guard-oriented teams and mainly man-to-man defense with occasional zone, has given hope back into the Maryland fanbase, and a corp of 'Turgeonite' fans have assembled.

We can't leave Bob Huggins out of the conversation when it comes to underrated yet electric all-time great head coaches. The always talkative and somewhat gruff 'Huggy Bear' has a stunning 758–305 career record, with his time at Cincinnati and WVU being his biggest accomplishments. Leading the Mountaineers to the Final Four in 2010 cemented his legacy, but he is still seeking first NCAA Championship in his 61st year of life. If the program wishes to do it this year, they have a lot of work to do, but never doubt a Bob Huggins-coached team.

Gary Browne was injured in West Virginia's 2nd matchup against Baylor this year, and the senior captain finally made his return against game just like Staten. He is an extremely mature young man, and just his presence on the court gave the Mountaineers a boost. There was a silver lining with Staten and Browne being out for WVU, as the all-star cast of freshmen the folks from Morgantown have garnered attained great experience, and will be ready to give the team a boost when necessary. Jevon Carter has become their three-point specialist, bringing the Mountaineers back in big games with the kickout trey, although he has went cold recently. Daxter Miles Jr. has hit his hot streak, and has scored in double-digits for 6 games in a row. Tarik Phillip came out of nowhere to be the WVU hero the other evening - Buffalo, with a late three and block on the other end. Other youthful contributors include JUCO transfer Jaysean Paige, Columbus native Elijah Macon (who has been inconsistent, but can be a force down low), and up-and-coming three pointer specialist Chase Connor, who hails from southern West Virginia.

For Maryland, Trimble and Wells will need some help if they want to stay with the deep Mountaineers. Their designated big man is Jake Layman, who although is a whopping 6'8", is not a huge body, at only 205 lbs. He has been very consistent for Turgeon's crew all year, averaging near 13 points a game, but had a horrible effort in Maryland's hardfought win against Valpo in their last game, only scoring 4 points and fouling out. He will need to step up tonight against WVU's Devin Williams, but driving into the paint and garnering fouls, and pushing his way for layups. Freshman small forward Jared Nickens has been heating up as of late, scoring 14 in Maryland's last game. Senior Evan Smotrycz can come in and get open for the deep three, while upperclassman Richaud Pack can come in and give productive minutes in the backcourt.

Juwan Staten was the preseason Big 12 player of the year, and was the leading scorer for WVU throughout the season. He is an explosive scorer, known to score in bunches, but his key attribute is his leadership in late game situations. Some may remember his electric driving layup earlier this year when the 'Eers shocked Kansas in Morgantown. Staten decided to forgo the NBA draft and come back for his senior season because of the potential of the team Bob Huggins had compiled, and it has certainly paid off. He dealt with an injury during the last few Big 12 games, but looked sensational against Buffalo on Friday. Devin Williams will be a critical factor tonight. Usually the Mountaineers' most reliable threat in the paint, he has come into his own the past few games, and without him, West Virginia virtually has no post presence. Legendary coach Bob Huggins knows his 'Eers will have to get him going early and often to have a chance tonight, while needing some production by Jonathan Holten and Brandon Watkins off of the bench to help out Williams.

Dez Wells was one of the most experienced backcourt leaders in the Big Ten this year, and showed the nation who he is. He is a powerful guard that can blow by defenders, driving into the paint for easy scores. Wells is the senior leader, but his partner-in-crime Melo Trimble may become one of the best players in the decade for the Terps. The freshman phenom has grown before our eyes, learning a lot from his senior counterpart in the backcourt. He can easily knock down the open stepback trey, changing the pace of the game with his sharing of the ball, and showing uncanny leadership for the Terrapins. These two make arguably the best guard tandem in the nation, and they live and die by them. Will they adjust to the Mountaineer pressure tonight? That is the question.

These two may be geographical rivals, but very seldom play each other on the court, and are more known for their feisty battles on the football field. Nonetheless, this will certainly be a heated matchup against two high-powered squads. Bob Huggins has built a sneaky, pressuring juggenaut, while Mark Turgeon made a sharpshooting, guard-oriented, powerful team. Who will advance to the Sweet Sixteen and a date with the Kentucky Wildcats?

Hello all, and welcome to VAVEL USA's continuing day-by-day coverage of the NCAA Tournament. Tonight, the West Virginia Mountaineers will take on their next door neighbor Maryland Terrapins in a Round of 32 matchup. I'm Ben Anderson, and I'll be your host in this Battle Of The Mason-Dixon Line.