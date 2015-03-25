Drapkin: UAB Was Built to Beat Basketball Teams Like Iowa State

Iowa State was one of the best offensive teams in college basketball this season. They scored an average of 78.4 points per game, and yet, they were held to a mere 59 points against #14 seed UAB. The Cyclones shot horrendously from the field, hitting on only 36.9 percent of their shots (24 for 65, 6-23 on 3 point FGs), and recording four less assists than the 16 they normally average. The UAB defense made Iowa State's offense look childlike as well. The team who was top-20 in field goal percentage and points and assists per game faced a worthy opponent. The key to this upset: the Blazers' defense was the perfect antidote to Iowa State's poisonous offense.

Take a look at this video: