Ivan Rabb, Jaylen Brown Highlight Cal Basketball Recruitment Hopes

If you're like this writer, and are a big fan of Cal Basketball, then you'll be happy to hear this news. Ivan Rabb reportedly has Cal and Arizona in his top two schools, and Jaylen Brown took an unofficial visit to Cal recently. Brown and Rabb come into the recruiting class ranked number 2 and 6 overall respectively. If Cal can land these two recruits then they would be able to change the program's lifestyle, image, and success.

Standing at 6'11", 210 pounds, Ivan Rabb looks to be a game-changer at the power forward position. He's athletic, lengthy, and can really get after it on the defensive end. For Cal, solidifying the power forward or center position next season should be key. Cal normally has above-average guard play, but hasn't had a real dominant post-man since Ryan Anderson. Rabb would hopefully be able to change that.

"I think the visit went real well," Tami Rabb, Ivan’s mother, told SNY.tv on Monday. "They visit really highlighted the growth and revamping of the Cal basketball program. The new coaching staff and support team are diligently working towards becoming a powerhouse in college ball. It was refreshing to see them outline the changes they are planning to make within their program. There is definitely a new energy within the program."

Jaylen Brown recently took an unofficial visit to Cal. This is big because they had to pay his own way there so it looks as if Brown's at least interested in the program. Standing at 6'7", 220 pounds, Brown would instantly become the hopeful top small forward in the Pac-12, assuming Stanley Johnson enters this year's draft. “Yes, he took an unofficial to Cal this weekend,” Brown’s AAU coach, Desmond Eastmond, said. “Don’t know how it went. Didn’t get recap on last two visits.” Brown is athletic, strong, and would help bring more length to this team.

While it's unlikely to happen, landing these two players would completely revamp what Cal basketball is and would speak volumes to Cuonzo Martin's recruiting ability. If Martin doesn't land one of these two players, you're looking at a pit of despair as the road for Cal basketball.