VAVEL USA Interview's 2015 McDonald's All American and Villanova Commit Jalen Brunson

How does it feel to be a McDonald’s All American?

It feels great, It still hasn’t hit me and I am really excited to get out there and play in the game.

Four years of basketball at Adlai Stevenson High School, describe that journey?

It was a great run. We ended our senior season with a championship after failing two times. It was just a great run. I love all my teammates and my coaches, they absolutely mean the world to me, it was just a great run and I enjoyed every minute of it.

How honored are you to continue the legacy of Mac Irvin Fire AAU players to play in this game?

It’s definitely an honor. I don’t know how many AAU programs are as successful as them. They are a great group of guys, wonderful coaches that I will always keep in contact with, and I know they are excited for me.

Now you committed to Villanova, describe that recruiting process?

The recruiting process was great. Those guys just always kept in contact with me and always checked up on me, and I really just felt comfortable with them. I just felt that it was a great fit and a great school for me to go to.

What did Jay Wright communicate to you about the program?

Well he has really good success with his guards and that’s one thing I want. I want to end up going to the NBA or play professional basketball somewhere and he sold me on that. His style of play really influenced my decision. They play four guards and they are a very guard heavy team, and he has confidence in all of his guys and he pushes them to the max.

What are some things you still need to work on before you get to the next level?

I would say definitely my strength and my speed and a whole bunch of other little things, and I also need to learn to play a little better defense. There is a lot to improve on but I know that when I get there I am going to really work hard and achieve my goals.

What can Wildcat fans expect out of you next season?

A hard working player and a team player. I am not going to come in and say that I am an All American and I deserve this and that. I am going to come in there like a regular freshman would and try to earn my spot.

What kind of music do you like to listen to before a game?

I love Jay-Z before a game. Jay-Z, Drake those are my favorite.

What’s something not a lot of people know about you?

I don’t play that many video games, I rarely play them. My favorite T.V. show is Scandal. Other than that I am just a regular teenager.