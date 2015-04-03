VAVEL USA Interview's 2015 McDonald's All American and Maryland Commit Diamond Stone

How does it feel to be a McDonald’s All American?

It feels great, I am in a room with a bunch of top athletes and we are all looking to win and I am looking to show out.

Final high school basketball season just passed, describe that experience. What was it like?

It was a sad experience for me actually; it was my last time playing in a Dominican High School uniform. I just look back at my four years at Dominican and I just can't believe it went by so fast. We won state four times though which was an unreal feeling.

You committed to Maryland, why Maryland?

I just felt like Maryland was the best place for me. Coach Turgeon will get me better and get me to the next level, and I feel like the strength and conditioning coach, Kyle Tarp, will be able to change my body.

What do you bring to Maryland next year both on and off the court?

I bring a humble kid, great character, and I bring a great basketball player.

You grew up in the Milwaukee area, so what do you believe is the solution to the violence that has plagued the city?

Milwaukee is a crazy city. I guess basketball helped me because people kind of looked out for me and told me to make sure you make good decisions, because you have a lot of potential. Besides all the crime, Milwaukee is a great city to be in and we have great athletes.

How did growing up in an area like that mold you into the person and player you are today?

I think growing up in an area like that gave me the ‘Killer’ mentality. It taught me to play every game like it’s my last and to not take anything for granted because there are people up in the Mil (Milwaukee) who have it worse than I do.

What kind of music do you listen to before a game to get you pumped?

I like Yo Gotti and some Young Jeezy.

What’s something not a lot of people know about Diamond Stone?

I have a toy poodle named Cody.