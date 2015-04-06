Score Wisconsin Badgers 63-68 Duke Blue Devils in College Basketball 2015

Thank you very much for joining us tonight for our live coverage of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. My name is Matthew Evans, have a great night and congratulations to the Duke Blue Devils.

A very good game with some questionable calls like always but in the end, the Duke Blue Devils made the shot when they needed to be made.

The VAVEL USA Player of the Game is Duke guard Tyus Jones. He finished with 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting.

The Duke Blue Devils are the 2015 National Champions. Congratulations to Coach K who has won his 5th National Championship with the Duke Blue Devils

FINAL SCORE: Duke 68, Wisconsin 63

2nd (0:00): And that will do it.

2nd (0:15): Koenig air balls the shot and Winslow grabs the rebound. He is fouled. His first shot is no good. The second shot is missed.

2nd (0:20): Koenig is fouled by Winslow, that is just the 6th team foul

2nd (0:35): Hayes fouls Tyus Jones. His first shot is good. The second shot is good. 68-63 Duke

2nd (0:42): Duke calls their final timeout

2nd (0:50): DUNK! HAYES! 66-63 Duke

2nd (1:05): Kaminsky with the answer on the other end! Not quite over yet. 66-61 Duke

2nd (1:22): Tyus Jones with the daggar. And that should do it. 66-58 Duke

2nd (1:51): Wow, Duke basketball. Unbelievable.

2nd (1:51): Officials taking a look at the monitor after the ball goes out of bounds. That is a close call. It goes out of bounds of Winslow we'll see if they overturn this call.

2nd (2:10): Okafor with the big offensive rebounds and the putback. 63-58 Duke

2nd (2:39): SHOT CLOCK VIOLATION!!! Kaminsky gets a shot off but it does not hit the rim!

2nd (3:14): Okafor misses the free throw.

2nd (3:14): Okafor with a great spin move to get around Kaminsky. 61-58 Duke

Media Timeout: Duke 59, Wisconsin 58

2nd (3:36): Kaminsky misses a point-blank shot.

2nd (4:21): Sam Dekker gets open down low and finishes. Tyus Jones answers on the other end with a three! 59-58 Duke. Timeout Duke

2nd (5:07): Frank Kaminsky takes it to the basket by himself. 56-56

2nd (6:00): Nothing is falling for either team right now. Winslow just bowled on a defender with NO CALL! Grayson Allen with the drive and the tough basket. 56-54 Duke

2nd (7:02): Tyus Jones with the pullup jumper and we are tied. 54-54

Media Timeout: Wisconsin 54, Duke 52

2nd (7:29): Duje Dukan is called for a charge after knocking over Tyus Jones. Wow.

2nd (8:12): Some sloppy play on both ends. Wisconsin with the ball.

2nd (9:07): Duje Dukan is called for a defensive foul on a very close call. Justise Winslow is very lucky he didn't get called for the charge. The first shot is good. The second shot is good. 54-52 Wisconsin

2nd (9:18): Kaminsky with the dribble-drive to the bucket. He makes the shot and draws the fourth foul on Okafor. His free throw is good. 54-50 Wisconsin

2nd (9:40): Kaminsky and Dekker each miss shots.

2nd (10:42): Jones gets the roll and it is a one point game. 51-50 Wisconsin

2nd (10:42): Tyus. Jones. What a shot as he is fouled and he makes the shot. Bo Ryan is furious that there is not a call on Tyus Jones for the sholder to the jaw before the shot. Timeout Wisconsin.

2nd (11:04): Nigel Hayes misses a close basket. That could be big later on in the game.

2nd (11:43): Allen makes the first free throw. The second free throw is good. 51-47 Wisconsin

Media Timeout: Wisconsin 51, Duke 45

2nd (11:57): Nigel Hayes sinks a three on the other end to break some of the pressure. Allen draws another foul on the other end and he will shoot free throws when we come back. 51-45 Wisconsin

2nd (12:10): GRAYSON ALLEN! With the hoop and the harm. What a drive to the basket, Coach K showing some emotion on the sidelines. His free throw is good. 48-45 Wisconsin

2nd (12:51): Grayson Allen sinks a long distance three! He then forces a turnover and a foul on Traevon Jackson. 48-42 Wisconsin

Timeout Duke

2nd (13:26): Winslow picks up his third foul. Kaminsky makes a cut to the basket and finishes the inbounds pass from down low. 48-39 Wisconsin.

2nd (14:10): Koenig is starting to get hot with another big shot make. 46-39 Wisconsin

2nd (15:27): Koenig uses his body to block out Okafor. He finishes the drive. 44-39 Wisconsin

Media Timeout: Wisconsin 42, Duke 39

2nd (16:14): Jones to the line, he makes the first. The second shot is good. 42-39 Wisconsin

2nd (16:36): Jones makes a cut to the basket and finishes the layup. Koenig sinks a shot on the other end. 42-37 Wisconsin

2nd (16:50): Kaminsky challenges Okafor and Okafor picks up his third foul. Kaminsky makes the first free throw. The second attempt is good. 40-35 Wisconsin

2nd (17:21): Tyus Jones drives to the basket and draws a foul on Koenig. His first shot is good. The second shot is good. 38-35 Wisconsin

2nd (18:32): Dekker from down low. Timeout Duke. 38-33 Wisconsin

2nd (18:57): Kaminsky gains inside position and finishes on the leaner. 36-33 Wisconsin

2nd (19:33): BronsonKoenig sinks a three from the corner. Winslow draws the foul and makes the insider shot. His free throw is no good. 34-33 Wisconsin

2nd (20:00): Wisconsin inbounds the ball and we are underway.

The teams are back on the floor now at Lucas Oil Stadium, we are moments from the second half.

How about that first half? Wisconsin with some big plays on the offensive glass to earn second chance points. Duke is playing very well despite their size disadvantage.

We will be back in just a moment with halftime coverage.

Halftime: Duke 31, Wisconsin 31

1st (0:00): Cook and Dekker miss shots on each team's final possessions.

1st (1:09): Amile Jefferson with the finish on the great pass from Tyus Jones. 31-31

Media Timeout: Wisconsin 31, Duke 29

1st (1:43): Ball is tipped off the hands of Duke as we reach the under four media timeout.

1st (2:21): NIGEL HAYES! He sinks a three from the elbow. 31-29 Wisconsin

1st (2:52): Tyus Jones finishes on the curl in the key. 29-28 Duke

1st (3:07): Sam Dekker finds himself wide open under the basket and he finishes. 28-27 Wisconsin

1st (3:34): Grayson Allen with a great pump fake and drive to the bucket. 27-26 Duke

1st (4:02): Hayes with the jumper! 26-25 Wisconsin

1st (4:27): Winslow rolls off the screen from Plumlee and hit the layup. 25-24 Duke

1st (4:47): Kaminsky finishes on the drive to the bucket, he draws the foul on Okafor, that is two on the big man from Duke. The free throw is good. 24-23 Wisconsin.

1st (5:22): Jackson with the layup after the Kaminsky steal. 23-21 Duke

1st (5:51): Dekker makes the followup basket off the Jackson missed three. 23-19 Duke

1st (6:44): Quinn Cook sinks a long two from the elbow. 23-17 Duke

1st (7:14): Hayes's first shot from the line is no good. The second shot is no good.

Media Timeout: Duke 21, Wisconsin 17

1st (7:28): Okafor misses on a short shot. Hayes is fouled by Winslow and will be shooting free throws when we come back.

1st (8:24): Koenig is fouled on a pullup jumper. His first shot is no good. The second shot is good. 21-17 Duke

1st (8:59): Cook with the layup on the fast break. 21-16 Duke

1st (9:14): Winslow is called for a blocking foul as the shot clock runs down for Wisconsin.

1st (9:43): Winslow's first shot is good. His second shot is good. 19-16 Duke

1st (9:55): Dekker follows up with the putback on the Kaminsky miss. Winslow gets fouled as he drives to the bucket. 17-16 Duke

1st (10:48): DUKAN! A putback dunk from the 6-foot-9 forward. Okafor answers on the other end with an easy bucket. 17-14 Duke

1st (11:15): Allen's first shot is good. The second shot is good. 15-12 Duke

Media Timeout: Duke 13, Wisconsin 12

1st (11:34): Another Wisconsin turnover. This time it is Kaminsky who throws the ball away. Allen is fouled on the other end and he will shoot free throws when we come back.

1st (12:17): Grayson Allen converts the layup on the fast break. 13-12 Duke

1st (13:05): Okafor with authority on the dunk after Quinn Cook draws two defenders to him. 12-11 Wisconsin

1st (13:24): Duje Dukan responds with a three on the other end. 12-9 Wisconsin

1st (13:42): Winslow knocks down a three from the top of the key. 9-9

1st (13:58): Kaminsky is fouled on the drive to the bucket. He will shoot two. The first shot is good. The second shot is missed. 9-6 Wisconsin

1st (14:46): Nigel Hayes sinks a three-pointer from the elbow. 8-6 Wisconsin

1st (15:15): Jones looking to hit Plumlee on the pick and roll but Plumlee cannot get his hands up.

If you are Wisconsin, drive to the basket and put pressure on Okafor. He cannot pick up a second foul this early.

Media Timeout: Duke 6, Wisconsin 5

1st (16:04): Tyus Jones with the pullup jumper from the free-throw line. 6-5 Duke

1st (16:42): The pace has really picked up, Sam Dekker finishes from in low. 5-4 Wisconsin

1st (17:38): Josh Gasser has come off the floor with some sort of cut around his eye. Traevon Jackson is on.

1st (17:39): Okafor with the follow up dunk after Tyus Jones misses the layup. 4-3 Duke

1st (18:28): KAMINSKY! From DOWNTOWN! Frank Kaminsky knocks down the three and then draws a charge on Okafor. 3-2 Wisconsin

1st (19:30): Cook with the first bucket on the drive. Duke comes out with some pressure. 2-0 Duke

1st (20:00): Duke wins the tip and we are underway

The introductions are complete and it is time for basketball.

F - Justise Winslow, C - Jahlil Okafor, G - Tyus Jones, G - Matt Jones, G - Quinn Cook

And now the introductions for the Duke Blue Devils.

F - Nigel Hayes, F - Sam Dekker, F - Frank Kaminsky, G - Bronson Koenig, G - Josh Gasser

And now it is time for the player introductions, first for the Big Ten Champion Wisconsin Badgers

A very good performance of the Anthem. This writer prefers an instrumental version over a vocal performance any day of the week.

It is now time for the National Anthem.

Both coaches are meeting at the scorer's table. We are a national anthem and player introductions away from the tip-off of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Game

Wow, look at all of the red around Lucas Oil Stadium.

The case of Florida is one of the biggest reasons why this writer is not a fan of pre-season polls. There is no way to know what a team is going to do until they get on the court with a few games undernearth their belt. National Rankings should not be voted upon until every team has played at least 4 or 5 games on the season.

Looking at the pre-season AP Top 25, there were really just three teams that were missed on with their preseason rankings. Florida at #7, Nebraska at #21, Michigan at #25.

The final College Basketball game of the season between two schools who were both ranked in the Top 4 of the Pre-season AP Top 25.

We are just over a half-hour to tip off. How do you see our game ending tonight?

Both teams are out on the floor now for pre-game warmups. It looks as though the Badgers will be wearing their red uniforms while Duke will be wearing their white uniforms.

Fans of both schools are filing into Lucas Oil Stadium tonight as the television coverage has just begun.

We are back. Here is a great stat from the ESPN Stats & Info Twitter page. The last five National Championship Games featuring an ACC-Big Ten matchup have all been won by the ACC School.

We will be back in a few moments with more pre-game coverage

If Wisconsin establishes a dominant low-post presence early, look for Coach K to give Amile Jefferson or Marshall Plumlee extended minutes off the bench to give the Devils some height.

Another interesting thing to watch will be if Jahlil Okafor follows Frank Kaminsky out of the post when the big man floats out to the three-point line. Duke already has a size disadvantage but it would be even more significant if Okafor steps away from the basket.

Sam Dekker is three inches taller than Justise Winslow, who has been starting at the four spot for Duke.

One of the more interesting storylines to follow tonight will be who guards Nigel Hayes for Duke. If they use the lineup they have been during the tournament so far it would likely be Matt Jones. Though the Blue Devils will be giving up size in all parts of the frontcourt.

Thank you once again to my colleague Liam McMahon for those words.

"The entire state has been swept up by Badgers fever. Walking around the streets of Madison, Milwaukee and every other city or town in the state all one can see is a sea of red. This state has fallen in love with this team, because they play with the values of every great Wisconsin team. The Packers come from the smallest market in the NFL, and are often overlooked. The Brewers are perpetually overlooked, as are the Bucks. This Badgers team isn't made up of All-Americans or superstars. But, they're a great team. The antics that they get up to in press conferences are hilarious, and Frank Kaminsky may be the weirdest looking superstar in the country but at the moment he's neck and neck with Aaron Rodgers in a statewide popularity contest. Businesses have already closed their doors because they're so full on State Street, and celebrations will be insane all across the state if the Badgers win tonight. We will never forget this team even if they lose tonight, and this entire state cannot thank them enough for what they've given all of us. On Wisconsin."

One thing that yours truly wanted to do as someone who had not seen Wisconsin play much this season is ask one of my colleagues to write a few words about the Wisconsin Badgers team and how swept up in "BadgerMania" the state of Wisconsin is. Here is that short read from my colleague Liam McMahon.

It appears that the Wisconsin Badgers are a slight one-point favorite according to some betting sites. Very interesting to say the least considering that Duke beat Wisconsin in Madison already this year. Of course, the Blue Devils still had Rasheed Sulaimon on their roster.

And we welcome you into our live coverage of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Game from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your host for this game.

The biggest key for the Duke in this final Wisconsin Badgers - Duke Blue Devils live will be to play tough defense throughout the entire shot clock. Wisconsin will not rush shots during their possessions so it will force Duke to stick with their man defensively. Opponents are shooting 37.3% against the Blue Devils in the NCAA Tournament but most of those have been hoisting up shots while playing from behind.

Time Points (Avg) FGM-FGA (FG%) 3PM-3PA (3P%) 3:59 - 0:00 2nd 10.2 11-19 (57.9%) 1-5 (20.0%) 7:59 - 4:00 2nd 5.4 9-22 (40.9%) 3-8 (37.5%) 11:59 - 8:00 2nd 8.8 15-24 (62.5%) 3-5 (60.0%) 15:59 - 12:00 2nd 6.8 13-30 (43.3%) 6-15 (40.0%) 20:00 - 16:00 2nd 6.8 16-27 (59.3%) 1-3 (33.3%) 3:59 - 0:00 1st 5.0 8-26 (30.8%) 2-9 (22.2%) 7:59 - 4:00 1st 7.4 14-27 (51.9%) 2-9 (22.2%) 11:59 - 8:00 1st 6.4 12-27 (44.4%) 0-1 (0.0%) 15:59 - 12:00 1st 8.4 17-35 (48.6%) 7-13 (53.8%) 20:00 - 16:00 1st 7.4 16-25 (64.0%) 4-6 (66.7%)

Here is a breakdown of Duke’s shooting during each four-minute segment of their 2015 NCAA Tournament.

Duke Blue Devils Projected Starting Five: G – Matt Jones – (6’5, SOPH) – 6.8 PPG, G – Quinn Cook – (6’2, SR) – 15.0 PPG, 46.2% Field Goals, 88.9% Free Throws,, G – Tyus Jones – (6’1, FR) – 11.0 PPG, 5.2 APG, 88.2% Free Throws, F – Justise Winslow – (6’6, FR) – 15.0 PPG, 9.4 RPG, F – Jahlil Okafor – (6’11, FR) – 16.0 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 64.8% Field Goals

With the elevation of Jones, it has also paved the way for Grayson Allen who scored a career-high 27 points back in early March in a 94-51 win over Wake Forest. Allen usually sees about ten minutes per game now off the bench.

The biggest benefactor of the Sulaimon dismissal has been sophomore guard Matt Jones. Jones was struggling to get even 20 minutes on the floor during the non-conference slate but has now seen his minutes improve dramatically. He has also been boosted into the starting lineup as of late to give the Blue Devils for pace on the court.

It has been very interesting to watch the growth of the bench for the Duke Blue Devils since the dismissal of sixth man Rasheed Sulaimon earlier in the season. The 6-foot-5 guard from Houston, Texas was a key member of the team averaging 19.3 minutes per game off the bench while contributing 7.5 points per game.

Is it somehow written in the stars that the Duke Blue Devils will win tonight’s game? If Mike Krzyzewski does get the victory tonight, it will be the first time that he has won the National Championship at Duke when he didn’t win the ACC Regular Season Championship.

In fact, Duke also won their National Semi-Final game in 2010 by 20+ points with a 78-57 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers. This year it was an 81-61 win over Michigan State.

To make things even crazier, the combined margin of victory in their games while in Houston? 20 points. In 2010, they beat Purdue by 13 before beating Baylor by 7. In 2015, they beat Utah by 6 before beating Gonzaga by 14. Where did they advance to play in the Final Four? That’s right both were held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The road to the National Championship Wisconsin Badgers - Duke Blue Devils Game has been very familiar for the Duke Blue Devils in 2015 as it looks very similar to that of their 2010 National Title journey. Though Duke started that run in Jacksonville and this year’s in Charlotte, both of their regional final games were held at the home of the Houston Texans.

Duke had one last big scare in their conference season when they were taken to overtime by Virginia Tech in Blackburg. Okafor had another massive Wisconsin Badgers - Duke Blue Devils game scoring 30 points while Quinn Cook hit six three-pointers en route to 26 points in the 90-86 overtime win for the Blue Devils.

The Blue Devils would survive two tough road games with Florida State and Syracuse to lead into a big showdown with the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. That game was such a joy to cover live for yours truly. Ten players finished in double-figures with Jahlil Okafor finishing with 12 points and 13 rebounds in the 92-90 overtime win for the Blue Devils. If you would like to relive that game Wisconsin Badgers - Duke Blue Devils, you can find our live coverage right here.

A week later, the Blue Devils avenged an earlier loss to the Fighting Irish with a massive 30 point win at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Jahlil Okafor scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win. What did not show up on the score sheet was just the pure domination he had over Notre Dame forward Pat Connaughton, who was held to only nine points. Matt Jones had a big game off the bench for Duke with 17 points.

Despite a loss in the ACC Semi-Finals to Notre Dame, Duke has looked very good over the last two months. A stretch that started back on January 31st with a win over #2 ranked Virginia at the John Paul Jones Arena by a score of 69-63. Duke had lost three of five conference games going into that one but they rallied around the great play of guards Tyus Jones and Quinn Cook who combined for 32 points on 11-of-20 shooting and five three-pointers.

Duke had been a perennial Sweet 16 school making nine appearances between 1998 and 2006. Since then though, the school has been to the Sweet 16 five times in nine years including three first-round eliminations. In 2007, they lost to Virginia Commonwealth 79-77 in the first round. In 2012, they lost to Lehigh 75-70 in the first round. Last season, it was Mercer to defeat the Blue Devils 78-71 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Duke Blue Devils come into tonight’s game with loads of confidence. It is their first appearance in the National Championship Game since 2010 when they beat the Butler Bulldogs in a thrilling game. This run to the final has silenced a few Duke critics around the country who say that the program is not what it used to be.

The biggest key for Wisconsin is to get production from someone not named Sam Dekker or Frank Kaminsky. Nigel Hayes will likely be in a mismatch against one of the guards for Duke. If he can dominate on the offensive side of the ball, Wisconsin should be in a good position to win this game.

Time Points (Avg) FGM-FGA (FG%) 3PM-3PA (3P%) 3:59 - 0:00 2nd 12.8 13-20 (65.0%) 4-5 (80.0%) 7:59 - 4:00 2nd 8.4 14-24 (58.3%) 4-11 (36.4%) 11:59 - 8:00 2nd 7.4 13-25 (52.0%) 5-11 (45.5%) 15:59 -12:00 2nd 5.6 10-24 (41.7%) 3-10 (30.0%) 20:00 -16:00 2nd 9.4 17-28 (60.7%) 7-14 (50.0%) 3:59 - 0:00 1st 6.0 8-29 (27.6%) 2-10 (20.0%) 7:59 - 4:00 1st 9.0 16-25 (64.0%) 5-11 (45.5%) 11:59 - 8:00 1st 6.4 13-25 (52.0%) 5-10 (50.0%) 15:59 -12:00 1st 6.0 12-29 (41.4%) 3-10 (30.0%) 20:00 -16:00 1st 7.6 13-32 (40.6%) 6-14 (42.9%)

Here is a breakdown of Wisconsin’s shooting during each four-minute segment of their 2015 NCAA Tournament.

Wisconsin Badgers Projected Starting Five: G – Bronson Koenig (6’3, SOPH) – 9.4 PPG, 2.6 APG, 80.0% Free Throws, G – Josh Gasser (6’3, SR) – 6.4 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 55.6% Field Goals, F – Nigel Hayes (6’7, SOPH) – 12.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG, F – Sam Dekker (6’9, JR) – 20.6 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 61.3% Field Goals, 15 Three-Pointers, F – Frank Kaminsky (7’0, SR) – 22.2 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 86.1% Free Throws

This season’s run to the Final Four saw some familiar faces (Oregon, Arizona, and Kentucky) but the biggest difference for Wisconsin was that they did not let the game come down to the final possession. Seven points was the lowest margin of victory for the Badgers in this run to the National Championship Game.

Wisconsin would see their run come to an end at the hands of the Kentucky Wildcats. Wisconsin led by two points with 16 seconds left after Traevon Jackson made two of three free throws after being fouled by Andrew Harrison. That missed free throw would come back to bite them as Aaron Harrison made a three-pointer with seven seconds left to lift Kentucky into the National Championship Game.

The final hurdle to a berth in the Final Four would be the Arizona Wildcats who benefited from a very partisan crowd in Anaheim. The game would go to overtime where it would once again be Kaminsky to be the difference maker. He would score six of the team’s ten points in the extra frame including the winning basket with 1:13 remaining to lift the Badgers into the Final Four.

Anaheim, California and the Honda Center was the site of the West Regional. Wisconsin matched up with the #6 seed Baylor Bears in the Sweet 16 and calmly dispatched the Bears 69-52 behind the 19 points from junior forward Frank Kaminsky.

The Round of 32 would bring the #7 seed Oregon Ducks as the challenger. In a game that would also be a really good football game, the Badgers kept their season alive with an 85-77 win. The energetic crowd of 18,206 really lifted Wisconsin during the second half.

Wisconsin seems to like going through the West Regional as that is when they emerged from last season. They were the #2 seed and started out with a big win over the 15th-seeded American Eagles 75-35 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

It seemed as though Wisconsin may not be able to take the next step until last year when the Badgers made another run to the Final Four.

The basketball program at Wisconsin has not taken a step back as they have made the NCAA Tournament every year since that run to the Final Four. They had made it past the Sweet 16 only once under current head coach Bo Ryan, that was in 2005.

Unfortunately the National Semifinals would be where their dream run ended with a fourth loss of the season to the eventual National Champion Michigan State Spartans.

LSU would be opponent for Wisconsin in the Sweet 16 at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Wisconsin won that game 61-48 before beating conference rival Purdue in the Elite 8 64-60. That would send the Badgers, ironically, to Indianapolis for the Final Four.

Wisconsin was given an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament as an 8-seed in the West Regional. They beat Fresno State in the first round by a score of 66-56 before scoring a huge upset of top-seeded and #4 ranked Arizona in the Round of 32. The Badgers escaped with a 66-59 win.

Dick Bennett’s men were able to make a run to the semi-finals of the conference tournament before losing to the Michigan State Spartans.

Wisconsin stumbled out of the blocks in the Big Ten season losing four of their first five games including a big loss to Penn State. They would regroup and finish the conference schedule at 8-8 to draw the sixth seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Badgers started out the season on a very high note with an early neutral site win over 9th-ranked Missouri at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. They also scored marquee wins over Texas and Temple at home but those were offset by poor losses on the road to South Florida and Northern Illinois.

Wisconsin would make two NCAA Tournament appearances under Dick Bennett before a miracle run in the 1999-2000 season saw them make their first Final Four since 1941.

After a visit to the Elite Eight in 1947, it took Wisconsin 47 years to return to the Big Dance. Stu Jackson led the Badgers to an 18-11 record and a #9 seed in the West Regional. Wisconsin would win over Cincinnati in the first round before falling to the #1 seeded Missouri Tigers 109-96 in the Round of 32.

That would be the best team under then-head coach Bud Foster. The teams did not play as many games back then, a 15-win season would be considered very successful. The Badgers only had four seasons with 15 or more wins in the 25 year coaching career for Foster.

The Wisconsin Badgers come into tonight’s National Championship Game with one Title victory in school history. Of course, that came all the way back in 1941. The Badgers defeated the Washington State Cougars 39-34 on March 29th, 1941 at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Duke would pull away at the end for an 80-70 win in their only true road game of the non-conference schedule. The loss would be Wisconsin’s only loss of the season at the Kohl Center, in fact they would win every game except for two by at least 10 points.

Wisconsin attempted to mount a comeback and would pull to within two on a few separate occasions. The Blue Devils though continued to make their shots as well as convert their free throws, Duke only missed two shots from the floor in the final 11:26 of the game.

That Wisconsin Badgers - Duke Blue Devils live game was very close for the first 25 minutes but the Blue Devils jumped at just the right time to put a little bit of room between the two schools. Wisconsin went on a five-minute scoring drought from the floor to allow Duke to put together an 8-1 run that would give them the lead at the under-12 media timeout in the second half.

This is a very interesting scenario that will play out tonight as these teams have met already once this season in the Wisconsin Badgers - Duke Blue Devils live. It was back in early December at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin as the 4th-ranked Blue Devils took on the 2nd-ranked Badgers in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

The #2 seeded Duke Blue Devils were knocked out in the Round of 32 by West Virginia in that tournament after narrowly surviving their first game against Belmont. The #3 seeded Wisconsin Badgers made it to the Sweet 16 before falling to Steph Curry and the Davidson Wildcats by a score of 73-56. Wisconsin had beaten Cal State Fullerton and Kansas State to get to that point.

Our game tonight features the first National Championship since 2008 that matched up two #1 seeds. Wisconsin was the #1 seed in the West Regional while Duke was the #1 seed in the South Regional. In 2008, it would be the Kansas Jayhawks defeating the Memphis Tigers at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas by a score of 75-68 in overtime.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of the 2015 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Our game tonight is the National Championship Game live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana as the Wisconsin Badgers (36-3) of the Big Ten Conference face off with the Duke Blue Devils (34-4) of the Atlantic Coast Conference. My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your host for tonight’s action.