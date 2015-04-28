Maryland Terrapins Are Ready For Legitimate National Championship Run

Maryland is back to being a powerhouse in college basketball and it couldn't be any sweeter. After losing in the Round of 32 to West Virginia, Maryland is set to bounce back stronger than ever. They are not only prepared to win the Big Ten Conference, but there are also talks that they can realistically contend for a national title.

Freshman point guard Melo Trimble, announced that he would not declare for the NBA draft and would return to Maryland for his sophomore year. Trimble was one of the most talented freshman in the country, averaging 16.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. He earned a number of awards including Big Ten All-Freshman Team. Even though Trimble wasn't a coveted pick for NBA teams this year, improvement to his game during his sophomore year will result in him being a first-round pick in the 2016 draft.

Jake Layman, the 6-9 swing man for the Terps, also withdrew his name from this year's NBA draft to return to Maryland for his senior season. Layman has shown to have great ability to score, as he had nine 15+ point games this season. The problem with Layman is that in some games, he seemed to disappear or take a back seat to guys like Trimble in the scoring column. Next year being his last, look for Layman to be more assertive on the offensive end as he too can be a NBA draft selection in 2016.

Robert Carter is a name many have not heard of. After transferring from Georgia Tech, he had to sit-out last season because of NCAA rules. Once he announced he was transferring, teams around the country were doing what they could to grab Carter for their roster. He is projected also to play this upcoming year at Maryland and declare for the NBA draft. Standing 6-8 250lbs, Carter brings size that Maryland lacked this past season. As a sophomore at Georgia Tech, Carter averaged 11.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks. Maryland fans have been anxiously awaiting the day that Carter is eligible to suit up for the Terps on game day, and it is approaching quickly.

The most popular addition to the Terps was after 5-star commit, Diamond Stone, announced he would attend Maryland over Wisconsin, his hometown school. Stone is 6-10, 250lbs, and categorized as a 'one-and-done' freshman, a species that is so common is the college game today. He was featured in the McDonald's High School All-American game as he finished with 14 points, three rebounds, and two blocks against the country's best high school players.

The future is very bright for Maryland fans. Landing Stone proves that they can get the 'one-and-done' players which will help tremendously in future recruiting. They set a school record in wins last season with 28 wins last season, but they expect more. The Terps have enough to win the Big Ten, but will it be enough to bring home another National Title to Maryland? Only time will tell...