No. 2 Overall Recruit Jayson Tatum Commits To Duke

The rich get richer, right? Duke just landed number 2 overall recruit Jayson Tatum. Tatum, class of 2016, had Duke, UNC, Kentucky, and St.Louis on his radar. "I love the way the program is run and I love the way the academics are set up," Tatum said of Duke. "My relationships with the Duke coaches were the best, and they made me a priority. They did the best job of recruiting me and have been at almost all my games, and that means a lot."

Standing at 6'8" 190 pounds, Tatum is a force to be reckoned with. He'll be an immediate impact and while Duke's team is an unknown with guys like Chase Jeter likely going pro after their freshman year, Tatum will certainly make interest for other recruits and could land some more top players for the program.

"I love Coach K's passion to coach his players and to coach the game," Tatum said. "I examined and watched the interaction between him and his staff, along with the players, and was impressed how hard they played."

Tatum and the number 1 overall recruit Harry Giles are good friends, and could be a possibility Tatum recruits Giles to go to Duke. The North Carolina native may be able to be swung to the Blue Devils.

Tatum can play on the wing and the block and can provide consistent scoring for the Blue Devils. He's got a solid shot and will likely put on a little more weight his senior season. If he gets up to around 195-200 pounds there won't be many who could stop him. For Duke this is big, Coach K is really challenging other coaches as he has landed incredible recruits. Coach Calipari's reign as the best recruiter is being challenged to say the least. Duke fans should be cheerful today!