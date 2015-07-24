Braxton Miller To Move To WR For Ohio State

The most anticipated position battle in all of football, Ohio State's quarterback battle, just got narrowed down from three candidates to two. Senior Braxton Miller told Sports Illustrated that he will be switching his position from quarterback to H-back (hybrid wide receiver) for the 2015 season. Miller was the original starting quarterback for Ohio State and was a Heisman candidate before he injured his shoulder and missed the entire 2014 season. Redshirt freshman J.T. Barrett took over and led the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record and was also a Heisman candidate before he suffered a broken ankle in the season finale against Michigan. Redshirt sophomore Cardale Jones took over and led the Buckeyes to a national championship.

In the end, a position change was probably the best move for Miller. He is likely going to play running back or wide receiver in the NFL so he now has a year to prepare. Ohio State's quarterback battle now only has two candidates, Barrett and Jones. Barrett is likely the better fit for Ohio State's offense but Jones has unreal potential and is the better NFL prospect. Some believe that Cardale Jones is the current leader for Ohio State. JT Barrett played the majority of 2014 as Ohio State's starter, while Cardale Jones led the Buckeyes to wins over Wisconsin, Alabama and Oregon in the team's final three games. There were also rumors surrounding Jones earlier this season about whether or not he'd enter the NFL Draft. This quarterback battle will continue to be a big storyline as the season approaches.

Miller will add to a good wide receiving corps with Michael Thomas and Jalin Marshall. He is a dangerous player with the ball in his hands. Head coach Urban Meyer's decision just got a lot easier now that he only has to choose between two Heisman-favorites instead of three. Most coaches would kill to have that problem.