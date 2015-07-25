2015 NCAA Football Season Preview: Boston College Eagles

While they are projected to finish a measly fifth in the hyper-competitive ACC Atlantic Division, as voted on by the conference media, Boston College has the means to make some noise in 2015, and potentially defeat some of the more formidable opponents on their schedule. 

Finishing the 2014 campaign with a respectable 7-6 record, earning themselves a berth in the Pinstripe Bowl against Penn State, the Eagles could have and should have garnered an even better mark, losing four games by four points or less. While their list of opponents this coming fall may be somewhat daunting, the team will rely on a familiar aspect of their squad, the offensive line, to lead them to yet another bowl eligible season. 

Long a staple of the program, the Eagles offensive line has been dominant over the past few seasons, creating opportunites for one of the premier rushing attacks in the nation. Current New York Giants running back Andre Williams relied on the brute force of line to record an astounding 2,102 rushing yards in 2013, and Boston College ranked 15th in the country last season in rushing yards per game, finishing with an average of 254.4. 