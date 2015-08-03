ESPN's College Gameday Releases Week One Venue

With college football just a few weeks away, teams are gearing up for the beginning of the season and ESPN is doing that as well. College Gameday is ESPN's premier pregame show on Saturday mornings and it is back once again for their 28th season on-air.

They have picked their week one venue and that venue will be AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for a showdown between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, September 5th.

This is one of the premier games of the first Saturday of the college football slate so it isn't too big of a surprise that they picked this game. This matchup will also be the primetime game featured on ABC at 8:00pm EST.

The matchup will be quite an interesting Big Ten-SEC battle between two much storied programs.

Wisconsin begins a new era as new head coach Paul Chryst comes over from Pittsburgh looking to start off his Wisconsin career with a very big win. For the Crimson Tide, they always have high expectations and head coach Nick Saban will look to get back to the College Football Playoff in a tough SEC West division.

The show that travels to different games around the country each week will undergo a bit of a change starting this season.

Chris Fowler began a new gig as ESPN's lead college football broadcaster a season ago, but continued to host Gameday, a show he has been part of since 1990. Beginning this season, Fowler will be limited to just being in the booth as Rece Davis will take over duties as being the host of the show.

Davis' name is a well-known name at ESPN as he has been an integral part of ESPN's college football studio shows that include halftime shows, College Football Final, and College Football Scoreboard.

The rest of the crew, however, will return. Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, and Kirk Herbstreit will continue their roles on the show along with David Pollack and Samantha Ponder.

It is truly great to see Corso back for another season as his headgear picks are one of the best things on a College Football Saturday. This show has evolved very much since its inception, but one thing has stayed true, and that is those headgear picks that everyone loves to watch.

College Gameday also announced that in the final week of the season they will be in Philadelphia for the 116th edition of the Army-Navy Game on Saturday, December 12th.