2017 #1 Recruit OLB Dylan Moses De-Commits From LSU

The #1 junior recruit in the country for football has de-commited from the school that he has been committed to since September of 2013. Dylan Moses, an outside linebacker and one of the most hyped recruits in recent memory, has de-committed from LSU. Moses announced his decision via Twitter, @TheDylan1Moses.

Although Moses de-committed, Tigers fans should not lose hope just yet. Moses said via his Twitter of LSU, "There's definitely LOVE there. Because of this, LSU is my #1. After talking to my mom, I now realize that when you're truly committed to something, there's no room for others to compete. There shouldn't be any outside interest. I was younger and doing what I thought was right at the time. Now that I truly understand what being committed means, I want to think things through and make sure that the next time I commit, I will be signing a letter of intent and there will be no ther schools in the mix."

It sounds like Moses still has LSU as his favorite, but he is more comfortable keeping it an open recruitment instead of being fully committed to a school. Other schools potentially in play are Alabama, Florida State, Texas, and USC. Moses is currently rated a 0.9999 on 247sports Composite rating, 0.0001 points away from a perfect score. If that rating holds, he will be the highest rated recruit in 247sports Composite ratings since Ole Miss defensive end Robert Nkemdiche, who was a perfect 1.0000 in 2013. There's a lot of time between now and National Signing Day for the 2017 class in February of 2017. The race for the potential program-changing recruit starts now.

Despite losing the Moses commitment, LSU is still in decent shape with the 2017 recruiting class. According to 247Sports, the Tigers still have the #17 overall class for 2017, 6th amongst SEC schools.