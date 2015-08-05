South Carolina QB Brendan Nosovitch To Transfer To Boston College

After three seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks, senior quarterback Brendan Nosovitch is set to transfer to the Boston College Eagles for his final two seasons of eligibility.

The No. 22 ranked pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2012, Nosovitch fielded offers from Temple, Maryland, Virginia, Georgia Tech, and Clemson before deciding to join head coach Steve Spurrier's squad at South Carolina.

Nosovitch then redshirted in 2012, expecting to receive playing time in following seasons. However, the Gamecocks' outstanding quarterback depth at the time (Connor Shaw, Dylan Thompson), rendered Nosovitch's chances of receiving in-game reps obselete, which prompted South Carolina to move the Allentown, Pa. native to tight end in 2014.

The 6'2", 200-pounder contemplated a transfer prior to last season before deciding to stick it out in Columbia, Sc., focused on competing for the starting quarterback job in 2015. After losing the position battle to redshirt sophomore Connor Mitch and redshirt junior backup Perry Orth, Nosovitch decided that the time to seek out a transfer had come.

Boston College head coach Steve Addazio, who recruited Nosovitch while with Temple, is expected to encourage his new transfer to switch positions. Possible solutions include a return to tight end, or a potential move to halfback.

BCInterruption.com speculated, "Could BC be adding some depth at tight end or h-back instead? Increasing the depth at that position would certainly be a wise move. Addazio could use him in a number of spots, he's a big kid so any number of positions are possible. It'll be definitely something worth asking Steve Addazio about on media day in the next few weeks."

Nosovitch lead his high school, Central Catholic, to an undefeated record an a Pennsylvania state title in 2010, recording 4,758 yards of total offense and 68 touchdowns. Over his high school career, Nosovitch threw for 9,249 passing yards and 106 touchdowns.