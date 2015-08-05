South Carolina QB Brendan Nosovitch To Transfer To Boston College
Photo via Gerry Melendez

After three seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks, senior quarterback Brendan Nosovitch is set to transfer to the Boston College Eagles for his final two seasons of eligibility. 

The No. 22 ranked pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2012, Nosovitch fielded offers from Temple, Maryland, Virginia, Georgia Tech, and Clemson before deciding to join head coach Steve Spurrier's squad at South Carolina.

Nosovitch then redshirted in 2012, expecting to receive playing time in following seasons. However, the Gamecocks' outstanding quarterback depth at the time (Connor Shaw, Dylan Thompson), rendered Nosovitch's chances of receiving in-game reps obselete, which prompted South Carolina to move the Allentown, Pa. native to tight end in 2014. 