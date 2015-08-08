Boston College Football: Looking Ahead To Notre Dame
Photo via BostInno.com

When we first received our first peek at Boston College's upcoming football schedule for 2015, our eyes did not fixate on home matchups against Maine, Howard, nor Wake Forest

Instead, they immediately darted to November 21st, the second-to-last game of the Eagles season, a night in which they will take on the preseason's fourth-ranked team according to Sports Illustrated, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, under the lights at Boston's cherished Fenway Park

A 7:30 kickoff, the magnitude of this contest should envelope the city as a whole, causing all eyes to be focused in on what should be an intriguing matchup. Dubbed as a team capable of competing in the four-team College Football Playoff come January, the Irish are expected to be in the running for a top-four position in the polls come late November, making the timing of this game a crucial one for the squad. 

The intriguing factor of this game from a logistics standpoint is the fact that this contest, the first football game to be played at Fenway Park in 47 years, is considered to be a home game for Notre Dame, despite the overhanging fact that South Bend, Indiana is separated from Yawkey Way by 778 miles. 