Boston College RB Jon Hilliman Named To ESPN Preseason All-ACC Team

After racking up 860 yards and 13 touchdowns on 210 carries in just his freshman season, the expectations facing Boston College starting running back Jon Hilliman have increased tenfold heading into his sophomore year as an Eagle. 

ESPN has acknowledged this fact, naming Hilliman to its preseason All-ACC team along with Pittsburgh Panthers running back James Connor

With sophomore quarterback Darius Wade taking the helm following the departure of current-Pittsburgh Steeler Tyler Murphy, expect Hilliman to receive an increased workload throughout the season. 

Despite the fact that the Eagles feature a retooled offensive line filled with a plethora of fresh faces, Hilliman showcased an ability to get outside of the tackle box and challenge opposing defenses on the perimeter in his ACC Rookie of the Year campaign in 2014, not limited to simply being a north-south type of rusher. 