Boston College RB Jon Hilliman Named To ESPN Preseason All-ACC Team

After racking up 860 yards and 13 touchdowns on 210 carries in just his freshman season, the expectations facing Boston College starting running back Jon Hilliman have increased tenfold heading into his sophomore year as an Eagle.

ESPN has acknowledged this fact, naming Hilliman to its preseason All-ACC team along with Pittsburgh Panthers running back James Connor.

With sophomore quarterback Darius Wade taking the helm following the departure of current-Pittsburgh Steeler Tyler Murphy, expect Hilliman to receive an increased workload throughout the season.

Despite the fact that the Eagles feature a retooled offensive line filled with a plethora of fresh faces, Hilliman showcased an ability to get outside of the tackle box and challenge opposing defenses on the perimeter in his ACC Rookie of the Year campaign in 2014, not limited to simply being a north-south type of rusher.

In the midst of breaking the Boston College freshman record for carries, Hilliman recorded five multi-touchdown games while eclipsing 100 yards on three separate occasions last season. The first of which came in a loss to Colorado State in September, as the 6'0", 224-pounder garnered 128 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.

He followed that up with a 101-yard, two-touchdown showing in a victory over Wake Forest in late October, and concluded his stellar rookie campaign with a 148-yard, one-touchdown outing in a loss to Penn State in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in December.

The Plainfield, N.J. native averaged 4.1 yards per rush in 2014, with his longest scamper going for 52 yards. While he might not feature incredible breakaway-type speed, Hilliman proved to be a reliable back for the Eagles, fumbling just once and failing to lose a single fumble.

Although he reached the 20-carry mark on just four occasions last season, expect that to be a common occurence for Hilliman in 2015. Murphy rushed 180 times for 1179 yards last season at quarterback, taking away a multitude of potential carries from Hilliman.

With that production lost and Wade, primarily a pocket passer, taking over at the signal-caller, it is unlikely that Hilliman's rush count will ever dip below 15 on any occasion this year.