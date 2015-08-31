USC Trojans Will Overcome Sarkisian's Off-Field Issues, Contend for CFB Playoff

In the midst of preparing for one of the most highly-touted seasons in recent memory, USC football had to deal with an off-field issue including its head coach.

Second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian made headlines recently when he took the stage at the annual “Salute to Troy” rally in an intoxicated state and used slurred, inappropriate language in his speech. He had to be taken off stage and athletic director Pat Hayden was seen berating his head coach. Sarkisian later admitted to mixing medication with alcohol, which is never a good idea.