2015 NCAA Football Preview: Ducks Look To Hold Top Slot Without Mariota

While Marcus Mariota may be gone after a Heisman-winning senior season as in Oregon, the Ducks still appear to possess the right playmakers to mount another run at the College Football Playoff.

The team fell to Cardale Jones and Ohio State last season in the CFP National Championship, an unsatisfying end to a phenomenal season. However, now with that Buckeyes squad ranked the top team in the nation, it goes so far as to show how close Oregon is (or was) to being the nation's best.

Ample Playmakers Remain On Offense

After a preseason harmed by the dramas of injury, the quarterback situation, and other storylines, graduate transfer Vernon Adams Jr. has been given the top spot on the Ducks' QB depth chart.

Adams shouldn't try to fill Mariota's shoes, as that is nearly impossible, and given the circumstance of the team's strengths just isn't logical. Instead, Heisman Trophy candidate Royce Freeman should lead the way, as he led Oregon in 2014 with 1,365 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns along with 158 receiving yards and a score through the air.

Freeman lost two key lineman to the NFL Draft, center Hroniss Grass and tackle Jake Fisher, however the depth on that O-Line has proven sturdy enough to provide the right wholes for Freeman, 19, to do his thing. Senior tackle Tyler Johnstone will lead that unit with his veteran experience and expertise.

Mark Helfrich's seventh-ranked squad will rely upon fourteen returning starters, but the third-year coach still plans to make tweaks based upon new personnel.

“We are constantly tweaking,” Helfrich said. “Our process is always in an evolutionary state. We’re constantly churning up the best. We want to support our guys the best way we possibly can. There’s a bunch of moving parts, and who plays what spot just kind of works itself out. You’re teaching guys how to practice, how to do things. Our older players always do a good job of coaching guys in scheme. There’s a ton of very talented guys. We’re gonna play our best guys.”

The biggest moving part is obviously at starting quarterback, but in the passing game, Adams and backup Jeff Lockie will have plenty of weapons to rely on. Senior wideout Byron Marshall is a versatile threat who reached the 1,000 yard receiving mark in 2014, while doing so in rushing in 2013.

“We just have a lot of guys who can play,” said sophomore wide receiver Devon Allen. “We like to play fast, and when somebody gets tired we rotate somebody else in and we keep going. It’s good to have that depth.”

Not Too Much To Worry About On D

On defense, Oregon is certain to have a strong defensive line, despite losing DT Arik Armstead 17th overall in the 2015 draft. Seniors DeForest Buckner and Alex Balducci lead the D-Line.

The biggest question on defense may perhaps be the cornerback positions, where due to graduation and the draft, several unproven young guys will contend for solid playing time. Junior safety and lone returning starter in the Ducks' secondary Reggie Daniels will lead the defensive backs after recording 83 tackles in 2014, third most on the team.

The Schedule

The Ducks face a tough slate of opponents in 2015, notably two top-ten preseason teams in the Michigan State Spartans and USC Trojans. If Oregon is not to be treated as a favorite in any game, it would be in that Michigan State matchup, as the Spartans are ranked fifth in the AP Poll and have a lethal offensive arsenal led by QB Connor Cook.

Oregon is set up for another successful campaign in 2015. They just have to make sure they take advantage of opportunities they are given and stay true to the team and gameplan that they have shown their commitment to.