Penn State and Temple To Square Up In Opening Weekend Matchup

College football season is finally back and two of the top schools in Pennsylvania square up in a week one rivalry matchup. Penn State and Temple have been playing for years and it has been all Penn State as they have not lost a game against Temple since 1941.

Penn State is coming off of a 2014 campaign where they went 7-6, which was capped off with a win over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl. However, Penn State was only 2-6 in Big Ten play last year including four straight losses to conference opponents in the midst of the season.

Temple saw improvement last year, given they went 2-10 in 2013, and managed to finish at 6-6 at the end of the 2014 season while going 4-4 in American Athletic Conference play. Despite being eligible for a bowl game, Temple was not extended an invite for a postseason appearance. The one bright side that Temple had last season was their defense, which was fourth in the nation in points allowed.

Looking at the Nittany Lions squad for their game against Temple, it is highlighted by junior quarterback Christian Hackenberg, who is currently receiving more hype from NFL scouts than NCAA writers. Hackenberg was very inconsistent last season with a completion percentage of 55.8%, twelve touchdowns, and fifteen interceptions. These numbers were a huge step backwards from his 2013 year where he surprised the entire nation and led Penn State with authority. Going up against a tough Temple defense and Penn State’s offensive line not being top notch, Hackenberg needs to keep his composure or else he’ll get rattled. One person to keep an eye out for is wideout DaeSean Hamilton, who had 899 receiving yards, including four games with over 100 yards, but only two touchdowns, last year. Hamilton has breakout potential for every game he plays in and if Temple’s secondary can’t contain him, he will be racking up yards and potentially leading Penn State to a win opening weekend.

The Owls roster for this game is very reminiscent of their 2014 team, with all eleven defensive starters returning from last year and key offensive players in QB P.J. Walker, RB Jahad Thomas, and WR Romond Deloatch all headline the offense. The defense is what to watch in this game. As said how all eleven starters are returning from last season’s stellar defense, expect linebacker Tyler Matakevich to disrupt Penn State’s pass blocking and get in Hackenberg’s head on blitzes. However, one of the Owls best pass rusher’s, Praise Martin-Oguike, is questionable for the game on Saturday with a hamstring injury. When asked on his role in the game, head coach Matt Rhule said “I'm hopeful that he can. I give us a couple snaps [to decide]. If not, I'm hopeful that he'll be ready for Cincinnati [next week], a team that we'll need him against with their passing game. Obviously, he helps us against Penn State, don't get me wrong.” If Martin-Oguike can come out healthy and perform at a healthy level, then Temple has a legitimate chance at taking this game.

In Vegas, the Nittany Lions are favorites with a -7.0 spread and the bookies are expecting a high scoring game, having the over-under at 44.0. No matter the score line or winner, it will be an exciting game at the Linc with the winner being the top team in the Keystone State (sorry Pittsburgh). Kickoff is at 3:30 and TV coverage is on ESPN.