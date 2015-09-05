Boston College Opens Season With A Bang, Defeats Maine 24-3

Entering the season, all of the expectations at running back were placed on the shoulder of Boston College Eagles Sophomore Jon Hilliman.

Junior Tyler Rouse proved, however, that the Eagles' running back corps has more than one horse, leading his squad to a season-opening 24-3 victory over the Maine Black Bears at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill with 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.

Both of Rouse's touchdowns came in a fourth quarter dominated by the Eagles, as his 21-yard score early in the quarter, one in which he broke multiple tackles and spun off of defenders en route to the end zone, gave Boston College a 17-3 lead, while his 45-yard scamper up the sideline just 2:09 later put the Eagles ahead 24-3.

Sophomore quarterback Darius Wade impressed in his first start at the helm of the Boston College offense as well, completing 14 of his 25 attempts for 155 yards and the go-ahead touchdown strike to Senior wideout Bobby Swigert towards the end of the first half, an 11-yard score which gave the Eagles a 10-3 lead they would not relinquish.

Boston College massacred Maine yardage wise, compiling 359 total yards to a paltry 91 from the Black Bears, who garnered just eight first downs compared to 21 by the Eagles. Consequentially, the host dominated the time-of-possession battle as well, controlling the ball for 35:35 of the game while preventing a single turnover.

T. Rouse run for 21 yds for a TD - ESPN Video

Junior quarterback Dan Collins, who received the starting nod just this week, struggled mightily for Maine, completing 12 of his 29 attempts for 84 yards, including a crucial fourth quarter interception at midfield while the Black Bears were attempting to recover from a two-touchdown deficit.

The Eagles front-seven virtually eliminated the Black Bears' rushing attack as well, with Maine recording just seven yards on the ground. Senior running back Cabrinni Goncalves rushed for 29 yards on 10 carries, however, losses from Collins and Junior running back Sacoy Malone set back the total yardage for Maine.

Despite their offensive struggles over the course of the game, the Black Bears impressed on their opening drive, marching 54 yards on 10 plays over 3:55, the possession culminating in a 39-yard field goal by kicker Sean Delcoux.

Their momentum continued, with Wade and the Eagles struggling to muster anything of substance until the latter stages of the first quarter. Taking over at their own 21-yard line, Boston College proceeded to eat up 9:54 on their second drive of the contest, traveling 66 yards in 18 plays to set up kicker Alex Howell for a 31-yard field goal to knot the score at three apiece with 11:30 remaining in the first half.

Howell relinquished the momentum of the Eagles ensuing possession by missing a 35-yarder with 2:37 remaining, however, following a three-and-out by the Black Bears, Wade executed a picturesque two-minute drill to provide his team with the go-ahead score.

After garnering a crucial first down on a 3rd and 10 at the Maine 44-yard line with a 16-yard strike to Hilliman, Wade faced 3rd and 8 at the Maine 28-yard line with 1:08 remaining in the half. Showcasing his tremendous poise, Wade found Hilliman again, this completion going for 17 yards to the Maine nine-yard line.

After Hilliman lost two yards on the subsequent carry, Wade then found Swigert open in the end zone on a rollout to his left, putting the Eagles ahead 10-3 heading into halftime.

The Boston College defense was stifling in the third quarter, limiting the Black Bears to two first downs while preserving the seven-point advantage. This set up a game-deciding eight-play, 90-yard drive by the Eagles, highlighted by a 18-yard run by sophomore running back Thadd Smith and a 17-yard scamper by Wade.

Rouse concluded the possession with a highlight-reel worthy 21-yard touchdown run, giving Boston College a 17-3 lead with 13:51 left in the fourth quarter.

Collins then committed the cardinal sin on his team's next possession, with his pass attempt on a 3rd-and-7 from the Maine 41-yard line by freshman safety William Harris, the Eagles taking over at the Maine 45-yard line.

After an incompletion by Wade on first down, Rouse made Maine pay for Collins' miscue, taking a halfback sweep 45 yards up the right sideline for his second touchdown of the game, giving the Eagles a 24-3 advantage with 11:42 remaining in the fourth quarter.