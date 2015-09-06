Temple Makes History, Beats Penn State 27-10 For First Time Since 1941

History was written on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Penn State Nittany Lions went head-to-head with the Temple Owls in Philadelphia. Coming into the game, very few people expected Temple to do anything this game against Penn State. During the first quarter, those people were right. Penn State came out of the gate with a full head of steam. In a matter of one minute and 53 seconds, they drove the ball 53 yards downfield and capped off the drive with a 34-yard field goal from Joey Julius. Following a three and out from the Owls, the Nittany Lions came back and gave the ball to Akeel Lynch on Temple’s 42-yard-line and he took it to the house and put Penn State up 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Come the second quarter, Temple was starting to gain some momentum. With 9:05 left in the quarter, Temple had the ball at their own seven yard line. Following a string of rushes from Jahad Thomas and passes from P.J. Walker, the Owls found themselves at the one yard line on 3rd and goal. Walker took the handoff and flipped it back to Thomas on an option, who got into the endzone to maked it 10-7 and bring Temple to within three of Penn State in addition to taking a significant amount of time off the clock to prevent Penn State from scoring again before the break.

At the half, Temple was down 10-7 to Penn State. Jahad Thomas had 57 yards on the game, while his Penn State counterpart, Akeel Lynch, only had 55 rushing yards. Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg was struggling to get anything going passing wise, going 5-12 for only 52 passing yards, and was sacked four times in the opening half. Walker, on the other hand, was 9-12 with 75 passing yards and one fumble, which head coach Matt Rhule said later in his press conference was “not his fault”. Both teams were playing pretty equally, despite Penn State having the lead.

Come the second half, however, Temple started to find holes in Penn State, both offensively and defensively. Following a series of punts and drives where Temple’s defense exposed the holes in Penn State’s offensive line, the Owls had the ball with under ten minutes to go. Their drive had plenty of plays that showed their strengths on offense. Walker found wide out Kip Patton open for a 20 yard gain.

On the next play, the Owls pulled off a trick play that had wide receiver John Christopher throw the ball to Walker, the quarterback, for a 25 yard gain. When this writer asked him about the play after the game and if they had practiced that play before, Christopher said that they had messed around with the play before and “this past week, actually, we ran it a couple times in practice so we were ready for it if it were called”. They were able to move the ball down the field to the 23-yard-line and capped off the drive with a 40 yard field goal from Austin Jones.

State went three and out on a drive that included a sack from Tyler Matakevich, and punted. Temple had excellent field position their next drive, but could not execute on it and punted the ball away. On the next drive, Temple’s defense pressured Hackenberg on a 2nd and 2, which was picked off by Sharif Finch and taken to the two yard line. Following a pass interference call on the first play of that drive, Walker kept the ball on a read option and scored a touchdown to give Temple a 17-10 lead late in the 3rd quarter.

The third quarter ended with Temple winning 17-10 and come the fourth quarter, they did not look back. On their first drive of the quarter, they kept giving the ball to Thomas, who was able to find holes in Penn State’s defense and ultimately end the drive with a 24 yard run for a touchdown that extended the Owls’ lead to 24-10. Temple forced another three and out for Penn State and got the ball back and made the most of it. Starting at Penn State’s 38-yard-line, Temple only needed six plays to move the ball 25 yards and allow Austin Jones to knock down a 30 yard field goal, making him 2/2 on the day, and putting Temple up 27-10. From there, Temple’s defense continued to chew apart Hackenberg and Penn State’s offensive line and managed their time wisely to run out the clock, giving Temple the 27-10 win.

The victory is the Owls' first over Penn State since 1941.Temple played an excellent game, both offensively and defensively, and have now beat a team in a Power 5 conference for a second straight year to start off the year. Jahad Thomas had a monster game, rushing for 135 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per rush, and two touchdowns. On defense, the Owls sacked Hackenberg ten times, including three from senior LB Tyler Matakevich, his first ever multi-sack game of his career. During the post game press conference, Rhule said before the year started he wanted his players to record 40 sacks this year “and now we already have ten of them out of the way.”

Also during the press conference, Rhule stressed three big things. One, his team focused on themselves, not Penn State. They never went into this game thinking anything special. They knew that they had to come out and perform well enough to get a win. Two, while this was a big win against Penn State and will help out their program, the team is now focused on the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats, their toughest conference opponent. Even the players post game said they are already thinking about Cincinnati. Finally, his players stayed locked in the entire time. When they were down 10-0, they acted like “it was still 0-0 and we could come back” according to Nate D. Smith. And even when they were up 27-10, they did not celebrate prematurely. They stayed locked into the game and played until the clock hit 00:00.

Now Temple is 1-0 on the season after a victory against a tough Penn State, but now they up against a tougher Cincinnati team next week, on the road, and are preparing to go up 2-0 on the season and notch their first conference win. They want to keep the momentum going and not fall back like they did last year against Navy, giving up 500+ yards, which Rhule mentioned multiple times.