Big Ten Suffers Crippling Losses In Week One; Can Ohio State Overcome - Virginia Tech?

For a conference that had victors in the Quick Lane Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, Outback Bowl, Cotton Bowl, and National Championship game last season, the Big Ten Conference has not lived up to 2015-16 expectations, at least through week one. Many thought that the league had shook off the title of 'weakest Power 5 conference' last year, but those critics are soaring back into the fray after a series of embarrassing defeats.

While fans of the conference can find some solace in the romps by Illinois, Maryland, Rutgers, and Iowa over (utterly overmatched) foes, and Northwestern's surprising (or is it?) victory over a stagnant Stanford team, other results from the Big Ten's 7-6 weekend show that the league is not fielding true contenders.

Indiana gave up 47 points to the Southern Illinois Salukis and barely held on by a single point at home. Penn State lost to in-state 'rival' Temple for the first time since the 1940's in resounding fashion. Michigan looked lost in their first game of the Jim Harbaugh era vs. Utah. Purdue fell to 4-21 in the Darrell Hazell regime after falling to Marshall on the road, Marshall's first ever win over a Big Ten school. Michigan State, arguably one of the best teams in the country, had trouble shaking off an inferior Western Michigan squad. Minnesota had its shining moments vs. a TCU Horned Frogs team missing 2 key defensive starters, but still couldn't break through with a victory. Wisconsin, a team that was supposed to be a Big Ten title contender, fell apart in the 2nd half against Alabama in primetime.

And finally, the poor ole Cornhuskers of Nebraska.

In one of the most heartbreaking games in Nebraska history, the Huskers fell to BYU via a last second Hail Mary that derailed Mike Riley's coaching debut in Lincoln.

Are we overreacting? By this point, ladies and gentlemen, Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany has to be a little shook up. It's hard to make too much out of week one games, and there is no doubt that some of these teams, like Michigan State, will quickly gel. But the league as a whole has suffered some debilitating losses, losses that will sting down the stretch.

And all of this brings us to the #1 team in the nation, the boys of Columbus. Ohio State has been revitalized into the premier college football program in America by Urban Meyer, and they rightfully deserve their top ranking to start the year. But they may be about to fall into a snare.

The Ohio State Buckeyes will enter one of the loudest stadiums in the nation, Lane Stadium, to tussle with the Virginia Tech Hokies on Monday night. Many will remember Virginia Tech's shock defeat of OSU last year in The Horseshoe in Columbus, in which VT's defense smothered JT Barrett & Co., while QB Michael Brewer pulled off enough magic to pull out a victory. Virginia Tech's offense did completely fall apart later in the season, but the game last year was proof that you can not take the Hokies lightly. They continue to play classic 'Beamer Ball' under Frank Beamer.

And let's not pretend that VT has regressed any over the past year. They own what is arguably the best secondary in the nation, headlined by corners Brandon Facyson and Kendall Fuller (brother of Chicago Bears star Kyle Fuller). Up front, DT Luther Maddy and DE Dadi Nicolas have combined forces to become what local journalists call the 'Dadi & Maddy Show'. The defense is likely the best in the ACC, and will attempt to give Ohio State fits like they did last year.

The Buckeyes will come in prepared for one of two quarterbacks to start, either JT Barrett or Cardale Jones, both quality gunslingers that will be NFL talents. But will the uncertainty of who will start cause some chaos for OSU? Ohio State lost some good receiving players during the offseason, and it will likely be a bit of a tentative offense to begin things. Running back Ezekiel Elliot will be constantly utilized tonight, so the stout Hokies defense will be expecting the run. This just another factor playing in VT's favor.

Also, the Buckeyes will be without a critical defensive cornerstone due to first game suspension, the beast that is Joey Bosa up front. The #1 prospect of the 2016 NFL draft being out of this game means that young Sam Hubbard will come in to show his stuff. Usually one defensive player can't completely tip the scales, but in Bosa's case, it may be different.

Virginia Tech's main question mark comes on offense, as quarterback Michael Brewer makes his return. This was the trouble spot all last year, and Frank Beamer is praying that the adjustments that were made to the offensive line will make a difference. Brewer has a pair of talented tight ends to throw to in Ryan Malleck and Bucky Hodges, and veteran RB JC Coleman to use as a workhorse. Whether they succeed or not will tell the tale of the game itself.

Ohio State, though, now has another burden: the hopes of the Big Ten itself are squarely on the Buckeyes. If OSU came out of Blacksburg with a blemish on the record, the credit rating of the Big Ten would fall to a crippling low. The Hokies don't really have anything to lose in this game, and although it's hard to vote against Meyer, it's just as hard to vote against the sage that is Frank Beamer.

Hold on to your hats folks, as we're going to have a ride on Monday night.