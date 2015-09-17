Rutgers Football Coach Kyle Flood Suspended 3 Games, Fined For Contacting Professor

PISCATAWAY -- Rutgers University head football coach Kyle Flood has been docked three games and fined $50k for communicating with a faculty member about the academic standing of one of his players.

Flood emailed the staff member and later scheduled an in-person meeting with former-Scarlet Knights cornerback Nadir Barnwell, a junior who was dismissed from the team two weeks back for his involvement in an arrest along with four teammates.

University president Robert Barchi claimed that Flood "circumvented established policies and procedures," and therefore has been punished accordingly.

Barchi also noted that "The policy is well-known among staff in the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. Coach Flood is specifically tasked with knowing both NCAA and our institutional policies regarding these issues."

"Simply, Coach Flood has no excuse for not knowing the rule and following it." As a result of this violation, "This is a game suspension, as is typical with the Big Ten and other sports," and Flood will be prohibited from contact with the team. The possibility of firing the coach is not out of the question either.

Rutgers conducted an investigation of the matter, resulting in an analytic report of the situation. In the said report, it is clear that Flood broke numerous listed school standards, all stemming from the root violation of contacting a professor about the academic status of a student athlete.

The professor emailed by Flood told an academic advisor that the coach was "badgering [the professor] to change [the player's] grade" after already having gotten notice that Nadir Barnwell's academic situation denied him the opportunity to take part of the school football program.

As if there wasn't enough to Flood's case for punishment, he a month later emailed the professor from his own personal Gmail account, specifically clarifying that he was doing so "to ensure there will be no public vetting of the correspondence." The full report can be read for the full sequence of events.

The Scarlet Knights have suffered integral losses to their program already, just two weeks into the season, and now have to manage without coach Flood for the next three games, the first of which they enter against Penn State with an even 1-1 record. Rutgers suffered a heartbreaking loss to Washington State last Saturday.

It looks like Rutgers will join the list of schools for which nastiness or infraction of rules is expected or occurrent more often. In a way, it's sad to see such a prestigious university, one that participated with Princeton in American football's first ever game, fall under the reputation of a school who sacrifices quality for on-field talent and success.