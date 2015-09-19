Wake Forest Tries To Find Winning Ways Against Army

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have had an up and down season thus far as they now have a .500 record following an opening week victory over the Elon Phoenix 41-3 and a tough ACC loss on the road against the Syracuse Orange 30-17.

The major factor in both games was the play of QB John Wolford. Wolford had four total touchdowns in the first game, but was only able to muster two against Syracuse. Wolford was really pressed to throw the ball against the Orange. He was under pressure often as the Wake Forest line seemed to have similar issues as the one from last year. The run game was not as effective and as a result Wolford had to force throws and take more chances. Unfortunately this can lead to mistakes and turnovers and that is exactly what happened. Wolford ended up throwing three passes to Syracuse defenders and one was even brought back for six the other way.

Even with those interceptions, Wolford has gotten the Wake Forest passing game going as their 380.5 passing yards per game is good enough for eighth in the nation. Their run game however still has much to be desired with 124.5 yards per game is tied for 98th in the nation.

Wake heads into this contest as 6-point favorites over the Army Black Knights. The Deacons should be able to what they want in the passing game as the Black Knights give up almost 30 points a game. They should also be prepared at handling the double wing option attack that Army employs as they have beaten the Black Knights every year since 2012. The Deacons definitely seem to have the Black Knights figured out.

Look for Wake Forest to stack the box at an attempt to stop the Black Knights rushing attack and force them into third and long passing situations. If they can do this and stop Army from getting in an offensive rhythm, the defense will be able to stay rested and the offense of Army won’t be able to control the tempo of the game. Wake will also need more success from their own rushing attack. Look for them to try to use RB Isaiah Robinson and RB Tyler Bell more and establish the run game early. The offensive line needs to gain more confidence and a strong run game can do just that.

The contest is an early matchup with kickoff at noon eastern time. The setting should be beautiful at the West Point Academy and the matchup is fairly even. Army will give it their all as they try to get their first victory of the season at home while Wake Forest will try to spoil the party. The Deacons should have a lot of advantages, but playing on the road in a college football game is never an easy task. This one should be great all the way to the final whistle.

