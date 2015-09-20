Penn State Nittany Lions Romp Rutgers Scarlet Knights In First Big Ten Conference Matchup

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Saquon Barkley is a name college football fans should become acquainted. The true freshman trampled all over the Rutgers run defense in Penn State's 28-3 victory over the Scarlet Knights Saturday night, spiting the team he had previously committed to with a 195-yard, two-touchdown spotlight performance.

Barkley, 18, is a native of Pennsylvania, was once a verbal committee to Rutgers, but later flipped his decision to the in-state Nittany Lions. This spectacular showing from him Saturday night was his second-straight week hitting the century mark, as he rushed for 115 yards and a score last week versus Buffalo.

This contest, a much bigger stage for the athletic runner, should help Barkley gain his footing at the college level of play. A PSU rushing attack that gained only 64 yards against Rutgers last season went off for 330 yards on the ground, scoring all four TDs by way of the run and crushing a Scarlet Knights squad without suspended coach Kyle Flood.

Akeel Lynch added 120 yards as part of that monstrous yardage total for the Nittany Lions, including his 75-yard open-field scamper in the second quarter which made it 21-0 in Penn State's favor. DeAndre Thompkins added a prior touchdown, the game's first, on a two-yard end around sweep play from his flexible wide receiver slot.

The Lynch run was really the turning point in this one, as once the score rose to a 21-0 gap for the Scarlet Knights, it was a nearly-impossible uphill battle to overcome. A later Barkley score really cemented the resounding victory.

Preseason Heisman Watch candidate Christian Hackenberg had very few passing responsibilities at Beaver Stadium in this contest. However, he did go unnoticed with a low-key solid performance of 141 yards through the air on 10/19 completed passes. He did however throw one interception to Anthony Cioffi that resulted in no consequences other than on the stat sheet.

The main part was that Hackenberg simplistically orchestrated the offense in a manner that exploited where Penn State appeared to have advantages and manage to still maintain a balanced attack.

DaeSean Hamilton caught five passes for 86 yards on throws from Hackenberg on the night, and while the Penn State QB didn't shine all that much Saturday, Rutgers' Chris Laviano struggled immensely on his 42 passing attempts, completing 27 for 251 yards and tossing two unnecessary and disheartening picks.

Rutgers kicker Kyle Federico knocked in a 34-yard field goal after a 16-play, 71-yard drive from Laviano's offense, getting the Scarlet Knights on the board just after the initiation of the final period.

A fumble recovery by Penn State with just under four minutes to go officially sealed the deal on this game, the first inter-conference matchup of the season for any Big Ten teams. This means the Nittany Lions (2-1, 1-0 in Big Ten) get a head start with their 1-0 conference record, while the Scarlet Knights (1-2, 0-1 in Big Ten) now have to work their way up and possibly develop momentum amid a tough schedule in order to attain a respectable finish in the conference.