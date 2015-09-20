Texas Tech Red Raiders Beat Arkansas Razorbacks, Kliff Kingsbury Has Choice Words For Bret Bielema

Shortly after his Texas Tech squad beat Arkansas 35-24 on Saturday night, Red Raider coach Kliff Kingsbury took a couple of shots at Arkansas coach Bret Bielema.

Irked by some comments that Bielema made in meetings with Texas high school coaches, Kingsbury blasted the Razorback coach in the postgame press conference.