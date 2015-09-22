Auburn Tigers Making A Switch At Quarterback

After just three games, Auburn Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn is already making a switch at quarterback. Redshirt freshman Sean White will replace previous starter Jeremy Johnson who led the Tigers for their first three games with a 2-1 record.

"I feel like that's best for our offense right now," coach Malzahn said. "Sean White is a guy that has got a lot of reps. He's responded very well in practice, very well in scrimmages, and I just feel like he needs a shot right now. We've got a lot of confidence in him right now."

Johnson, on the other hand, just hasn't produced on offense like people thought he would. He has thrown more interceptions, six, than he has touchdowns, five, and has only thrown for 473 yards in his first three games to go along with a lost fumble. To top that, they were blown out last Saturday at LSU, narrowly escaping Jacksonville State in overtime two weeks ago, and in week one, they nearly let Louisville back into the game.

Johnson had won the starting role in spring camp after backing up Nick Marshall for the past few years, but he just hasn't lived up to the high expectations.

"Jeremy's a competitor," Malzahn said. "He's a competitor, but he's a team guy, too. He'll support Sean. He'll get reps still in practice. And he'll be ready if he's called upon."

"It is a little surprising," Malzahn said of the change. "But at the same time, from a coach's standpoint, you've got to each week do what you feel like is best for your team and for your offense. That's where we're at. I'm looking forward to seeing Sean. He's a guy that can flat-out throw it. He can run it, too. He's got that little air of confidence that quarterbacks have."

Before redshirting last season, White was the Elite 11 MVP in 2013 and was MVP of the Under Armour All American Game as well. White was a highly touted recruit and will look to impress in his first start this Saturday when Auburn battles Mississippi State at home in Jordan Hare Stadium.