Indiana Hoosiers - Wake Forest Demon Deacons Score and Result Of 2015 College Football

4:58 PM ET This is going to be it for VAVEL USA's coverage of this clash between Big Ten and ACC teams. Once more, the final in this one Indiana 31 Wake Forest 24. Stay tuned to VAVEL USA for more NCAA Football Coverage.

4:55 PM ET Of Hinton, WF Head Coach Dave Clawson said, "Kendall took some shots from unblocked guys. He throws every ball well...I'm sure he had some jitters" Today was Hinton's first ever collegiate start

4:51 PM ET In his first start, QB Kendall Hinton had a productive day running the ball for 57 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also had a passing touchdown. He was just 19-46 on the day however and had an interception which was returned for an Indiana touchdown

4:49 PM ET Indiana ended the game with 211 rushing yards which was more than double Wake Forest's total of 99.

4th (0:00) Final Indiana 31 Wake Forest 24

4th: (0:33) That's the final kneel down.

4th (0:57) Indiana will kneel again and just one more should do it

4th (1:00) Indiana stops the Wake drive by patting down a Hinton pass. A few kneel downs and the game will be over

4th (1:15) Hinton faces the pressure and completes a pass to Cortez Lewis. Holding on WF. Now 4th and 20

4th (1:20) Three straight incompletions brings up 4th and 10 for Wake Forest. Indiana wants to think it over and calls a timeout. They have 1 remaining.

4th (1:33) Hinton completes a 15 yard pass to Brent and Wake has a 1st at the IU 32

4th (1:38) Hinton passes deep to KJ Brent it goes through his arms, but a pass interference keeps the drive alive 1st and 10 from the IU 47.

4th (1:45) Hinton scrambles to his left and throws is across his body, the pass is good, but is dropped due to solid coverage. Brings up 4th and 18. Timeout Indiana

4th (2:06) After an incompletion. Hinton is sacked for a loss of 8 on 2nd down.

4th (2:31) Onside kick attempt successful and Wake will have the ball!

4th (2:33) After an incompletion. Hinton throws a deep ball and its caught by Hines for Hines' first career Touchdown. It was a 29 yard completion. Wake cuts the lead again. Now 31-24 Hoosiers

4th (2:45) Hinton finds Cortez Lewis on the left for another first down

4th (3:00) Hinton finds Brent again and then Serigne. Wake is now across the 50.

4th (3:20) Hinton finds Brent in the middle for a first down.

4th (3:27) Hinton scrambles but misses Wade. 2nd and 10

4th (3:32) Toth punts and Hines is stopped at his own 10. 1st and 10 Wake Forest

4th (3:40) Howard runs right for 7 yards. Brings up 4th and 6. Wake uses their second timeout

4th (3:47) Howard once again. This time for a gain of 4. Will bring up 3rd and 13. Wake will use its 1st Timeout down 31-17

4th (4:24) Howard stopped after gain of 3. 2nd and 17

4th (4:56) Howard bounces to the outside for a gain of 13. Brought back due to a holding call. 1st and 20 from the IND 27

4th (5:23) Howard gain of 3. 1st down Indiana ball on the 37

4th (5:35) Howard again gain of 10. 3rd and 1

4th (6:10) Handoff to Howard loss of 1

4th (6:25) Wake elects to kick deep. Indiana takes over at their own 25. 1st and 10

4th (6:25) Hinton rushes 14 yards, makes a few defenders miss and scores. Wake cuts the lead to 31-17.

4th (6:34) False start on Wake makes it 2nd and 8. Hinton throws an incompletion intended for Wade 3rd and 7 now

4th (7:11) Hinton scrambles 7 yards to the 9. 2nd and 3

4th Quarter: The call is overturned and Wake will just have a first down at the Indiana 16

4th (7:33) Chuck Wade catches the fourth down pass, is tackled but seemed to remain on his feet and smartly continued to play and took the ball in for six. Play is under review

4th (8:00) Wake has an incompletion and two short runs to bring up 4th down.

4th (9:24) Wake converts on an out route by Serigne

4th (9:24) Another incomplete pass brings up 4th down

4th (9:50) Incomplete pass by Hinton followed by a 3 yard draw run brings up 3rd and 7

4th (10:00) Hinton finds Serigne for a gain of 29

4th (10:22) Touchback once again. Wake will try to answer starting at their own 25

4th (10:22) Hinton tries to dodge the pressure and throws a dangerous pass and it's intercepted! Indiana returns it untouched to the endzone and increases their lead. Score is now 31-10.

4th (10:45) Robinson gets the carry no gain on the play 3rd and 1o

4th (11:10) Hinton throws the ball away facing pressure. 2nd and 1o

4th Quarter: Kendall Hinton has been sacked 5 times on the day

4th (11:16) Indiana punts the ball all the way down to the Wake Forest 6 yard line. Deacs take over 1st and 10

4th (11:45) Redding stopped for no gain and Indiana will be forced to punt

4th (12:10) Two more short runs brings up 3rd and 5.

4th (13:30) Indiana picks up the first.

4th (13:52) Run up the middle for 8 yards brings up 2nd and 2

4th (14:52) Sudfeld passes for a 9 yard gain and a first down

3rd Quarter: Indiana outgaining Wake Forest 371-186

3rd: (0:00) Howard runs again for 5 more yards. The Hoosiers let the clock run down. It'll be 2nd and 5 at the Indiana 20 to start the 4th quarter. Hoosiers have the ball and lead 24-10

3rd (0:30) Howard carries the ball for 12 yards and a first down

3rd (1:05) Kinal punts and pins Indiana inside their own 5

3rd (1:40) Wake runs the ball again for another short gain and will have to punt.

3rd (2:06) Another run for no gain

3rd (2:40) Rush for no gain

3rd (3:12) After a 2 yard rush, Hinton steps back on 2nd down and is sacked. However, he was brought down by his facemask and there's another 15 yard penalty on Indiana. Wake now at the 46 of the Hoosiers

3rd (3:46) 1st and 10. An Indiana pass interference gives Wake 15 yards 1st and 10 from the 37

3rd (3:52) Sudfeld third down pass incomplete. Indy punts and an illegal formation brings Wake to their own 22. 1st and 10

3rd (4:14) Short run by Redding brings up 3rd and 13

3rd (4:47) Long pass incomplete by Sudfeld. Indiana then gets a 5 yard penalty to bring up 2nd and 15

3rd (4:59) Wake attempts a fake, but it fails and Indy takes over at the 50

3rd (5:47) Darius Latham sacks Hinton for a loss of 4 and it'll bring up a punt on 4th and 18

3rd (5:55) Hinton scrambles and is hit for a loss of 4. A scrum ensues, but no penalties called. Indiana uses a timeout on this upcoming 3rd and 13

3rd (6:05) Hinton's pass batted down at the line. 2nd and 10 now

3rd (6:15) Colburn runs up the middle for a gain of 17. 1st and 1o from the 48

3rd (7:00) Hinton scrambles for 6 yards and picks up the first. 1st and 10 from the 31

3rd (7:38) Hinton on the draw, gain of 1. 3rd and 5 now

3rd (8:07) Bell gains four on run

3rd (8:21) Armstrong returns the kick and is met at the 20. Wake takes over

3rd Quarter: That Indiana drive was 11 plays for 80 yards

3rd (8:27) Illegal substitution on the Deacons. It'll be 2nd and 3 now. Howard takes the handoff and pushes his way into the endzone. Indiana scores again! The lead is now 24-10

3rd (9:08) Jordan Howard rushes for 5 yards 2nd and goal from the 5.

3rd (9:51) Redding gets two straight carries for 10 yards to give Indiana another first down

3rd (10:35) Sudfeld scrambles for 9 on 1st down. Then passes to get another first down

3rd (11:23) Howard gets the ball on second down gains 7. Third down gains 5 more and the Hoosiers have another first down

3rd (12:02) Howard stopped this time for a gain of 1

3rd (12:25) Big run by Howard up the middle for 14 yards.

3rd (12:31) Pass interference on 2nd down incompletion. Indiana moves up to their 38 yard line

3rd (12:37) Quick screen for 3

3rd (12:49) An incompletion on 3rd down forces a Deacons punt, which Kinal sends to the Indiana 20. Hoosiers take over

3rd (13:20) Serigne catches a pass by Hinton to push it to 3rd and 6

3rd (14:00) Hinton sacked on first down. Loss of 4

3rd (14:30) A handoff to Matt Colburn for a gain of 7 and a quick pass to Wade gets the Deacs a first

3rd (15:00) Wake takes a knee in the endzone and will start at their 25

1st Half: Wake Forest will receive the 2nd half kickoff trailing Indiana by a score of 17-10

1st Half: QB Kendall Hinton leads Wake Forest in rushing. He has 11 carries for 42 yards while top back Tyler Bell only has one for no gain

1st Half: Indiana's up tempo has been working. They have run 55 plays for 289 yards. Comparing that to Wake's 33 for 142 yards, the Hoosiers have been efficient when on offense.

1st Half: Jordan Howard has been very effective running the ball for the Hoosiers. Netting 79 rushing yards on 17 carries

2nd (0:00) The field goal is good for the Hoosiers and they increase their lead. It is now 17-10 Hoosiers at the half

2nd (0:01) Sudfeld throws the ball away and Indy will get a chance for the field goal

2nd (0:07) Screen pass to Redding after an incompletion. Gain of 14. 1st and 10 for Indy

2nd (0:19) Devine Redding rushes up the middle for a first down and brings the ball to the Wake 27.

2nd (1:06) Sudfeld scrambles on two plays for just 4 yards. 3rd and 6 now.

2nd (1:30) Completion to Corsaro for a first down

2nd (1:40) Indy completes a 6 yard pass to bring up 3rd and 4.

2nd (1:58) Complete to Cobbs for a gain of 25. Followed up by an incompletion. Timeout Wake Forest. They have one left in the half

2nd (2:15) Incomplete to Jones, 2nd and 10

2nd (2:20) Kinal punts for a touchback and Indy will take over with their 2 min offense at the 20

2nd (2:36) Hinton takes off on the scramble, but is stopped four yards short. 4th down for the Deacons

2nd (2:51) Incomplete to Lewis brings up 3rd and 10

2nd (3:03) Wake takes over at their own 46 following a Hines return. Hinton goes deep on first to Brent but the play is broken up.

2nd (3:12) Sudfeld throws another incompletion and Indy will have to punt

2nd (3:17) After a touchback Howard stopped on 1st down for a loss of 1, Sudfeld follows up with an incompletion bringing up 3rd and 11

2nd (3:47) After a loss of 5, Wake was forced to attempt a FG which Weaver puts through the uprights to cut the deficit to 4. Indiana still leads 14-10

2nd (4:29) A quick run and an incompletion to Serigne will bring up 3rd and 6 from the 13.

2nd (5:35) A trick play leads to Brent throwing a big completion to Tabari Hines to put Wake in the red zone at the 17

2nd (5:56) Hinton gains 17 on the keeper and a late hit will add 15 more. Wake now in Indy territory

2nd (6:04) Hinton misses Hines and it brings up 2nd down

2nd (6:08) And the pass rush of Lee pressures Sudfeld into an incompletion. Indiana punts to Hines and Wake will take over at their 32

2nd (6:22) Indy continuing high paced offense a Howard run and an incompletion wil bring up 3rd down and 7 after Wake declines illegal formation

2nd (7:07) Howard gets 2 carries for 16 yards to push Indiana to their 29 and a first down

2nd (7:38) Kinal pins the Hoosiers to their 13.

2nd (7:47) Hinton throws over Brent's head to bring up fourth down and a false start on fourth will bring out the punt team.

2nd (7:51) Wake Forest will burn a time out and think things over on this 3rd and 6 from the Indy 43

2nd (8:19) A good run gets Wake 9 more on first down but a false start will bring them back 5. Hinton then throws an incompletion to bring up 3rd down.

2nd (9:33) Hinton completes 5 yard pass to make it 3rd and 5, then completes another to Brent for gain of 12 for a first down in Indy territory.

2nd (9:58) Serigne catches the pass and converts third down, which is followed by an incompletion

2nd (10:57) After touchback Hinton goes deep on first down to Brent. Pass broken up. Chuck Wade gets 6 yard gain to bring up 3rd and four

2nd (11:05) After a few short gains, Sudfeld throws deep to Jones for a touchdown! PAT is good. Indiana regains the lead 14-7

2nd (12:45) Howard stopped by Chubb after gain of 6. Sudfeld's 2nd down play fake pass nearly picked by Janvion.

2nd (13:13) Howard breaks a big run to the right for a gain of 18.

2nd (14:29) Wake stops the return with a big hit. Holding will bring Indy back to their own 8.

2nd (14:34) Hinton scrambles into the endzone for a Wake Touchdown. Game is now tied at 7-7

1st Quarter Indiana out gaining the Deacons 112-47. Wake has -2 rushing yards

1st (0:00) The first quarter will end with Wake threatening in the Indiana red zone with first and 10 from the 15. The Hoosiers still lead 7-0

1st (0:40) A personal fould adds more yards to a Wake 5 yard play.

1st (0:50) On second down, Chuck Wade takes a bubble screen for a gain of 29 for the Deacons.

1st (1:35) Hines stopped by good coverage on the return. 1st and 10 from the 24

1st (1:46) Sudfeld to Corsaro to make it 3rd and 6. Indiana does not convert and will have to punt.

1st (2:35) Holding takes back a big gain for Indiana now 1st and 20.

1st (2:43) After a third straight incomplet pass Wake punts again. Indiana takes over at their own 26.

1st (3:00) Hinton underthrows Brent now 3rd and 10.

1st (3:06) Hinton pass incomplete now 2nd and 10.

1st (3:10) Hinton and the Deacons will take over at their 28.

1st (3:11) Indiana will take over at their 35 now trying to add to their lead. Sudfeld throws right to Cobbs for gain of 5. Looks left again to Cobbs, gain of 4. then a false start brings them back for 3rd and 6. Sudfeld checks down to Page for just a gain of 1. Hoosiers now send out the punt team.

1st (4:50) 3rd and 10 after Brent catch, Hinton faces pressure, checks down to Cortez Lewis nothing doing and the Deacs will punt again

1st (6:14) Kickoff goes through the endzone and Wake will start at their own 25. Hinton then sacked by Shaw for a loss of 7.

1st (6:45) 3rd and 10 for Indy, Offsides on Wake gives Indiana a 3rd and 5 from the 6. Sudfeld throws a back shoulder fade to Simmie Cobbs for a Touchdown! Hoosiers convert the extra point and go up 7-0

1st (7:26) Sudfeld finds Graham for a big gain to the Deacons 10.

1st (8:41) Sudfeld sneaks for gain of 2. First down Hoosiers.

1st (9:18) Indiana takes over at their own 44 yard line. Howard up the middle for gain of 6

1st (9:47) Hinton deep pass to Lewis nearly picked off. Kinal forced to punt

1st (10:16) No gain for Bell, Now 3rd and 11

1st (10:51). Hinton keeps the ball, stopped for loss of 1

1st (10:58) Wake will take over at their own 9 after Hines fair caught the punt. Hinton starting at quarterback for the Deacs

1st (11:11) Wake gets a huge sack! Indiana forced to punt.

1st (11:59) Sudfeld and Howard mess up the snap. Loss of five. Now 3rd and 12

1st (13:15) Wake stuffs Indiana on 3rd and 2. Indiana will go for it and a quick run up the middle by Howard gets the first.

1st (14:14) Indiana starting very up tempo four plays in a minute and they are already in Deacon territory

1st (15:00) We are underway in Winston-Salem and Wake stops Indiana for a very short return. Indiana starts at their own 18

12:28 ET Wake Forest wins the toss, but has elected to defer to the second half. Indiana will start with the ball.

12:25 ET Five minutes to kickoff. Wake Forest enters the field wearing gold helmets. Indiana in all white.

12:20 ET Although Wake has been successful recently in Homecoming games, they are just 3-9 against Big Ten teams.

12:15 ET Wake Forest has won three straight Homecoming games. Head Coach Dave Clawson beat Army 24-21 last year and is 1-0 in Homecoming matchups as Wake Forest Head Coach.

The Hoosiers will be hoping that their offense does not lose a step while Wake is hoping that their young running backs can find a way to produce more and take pressure off of their quarterbacks. The real battle will take place whenever Wake Forest has the ball. Whichever group can fix their woes, the Wake offense or Indiana defense, will probably leave the stadium as the winner.

The field is going to be wet and therefore the game is bound to get messy. If one is looking to watch an offensive, clean game with a lot of beautiful passing touchdowns, this will not be the game. This game probably will be won by whoever avoids the turnover bug. The weather definitely plays to Wake Forest’s advantage because it may be able to slow down the Indiana attack, and Wake is more used to playing defensive games.

Indiana hosts Ohio State next weekend while Wake Forest is home once again against Florida State. The preparation for those games could end up playing a huge role in the final outcome.

Both sides will have internal struggles, as they each may be facing a trap game. Indiana probably more so than Wake, as the Deacons have already lost a game this season. Indiana being undefeated may find it difficult not to look past Wake Forest, whose only wins are against Elon and Army.

If Wake Forest can find a running game that is not based in quarterback scrambling, they will have a much better chance at defeating the Hoosiers at home. With the rain in the forecast, the run game becomes even more important, as any offensive coordinator will become less likely to call pass plays in sloppy weather. The Deacons run by committee and they will need big games from all of their running backs this week.

Wolford seems to have the better arm, but Hinton may have the edge with big play ability especially when running the football. If Wolford, who is pretty fast himself, is ready to go, coach Dave Clawson will have a very tough decision to make.

QB John Wolford was injured in last week’s game against Army and his status is uncertain for Saturday's kickoff. If he cannot go, the Deacons will turn to freshman QB Kendall Hinton, who was solid in the Army game, but mainly just with his feet. He had two interceptions on the day, but contributed 101 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The Demon Deacons linebackers will have their hands full trying to shut him down, but players like Brandon Chubb and Hunter Williams should be more than up for the task. Also, S Ryan Janvion would love to help out in the run game for the Deacons.

Wake Forest will have the tough task of slowing down the terrific Hoosiers offense, which led by QB Nate Sudfeld, is averaging over 300 passing yards a game. RB Jordan Howard, who has 507 rushing yards on 78 carries and three touchdowns, has also provided some balance to the attack. Howard is averaging 6.5 yards per carry, but has not played a defense at the level of Wake Forest yet.

The Hoosiers have put up enough points in every game to overcome weak defensive performances that have allowed Southern Illinois to score 47 points, Florida International to score 22, and Western Kentucky to put up 35. Indiana was luckily able to hold on and close out those games, however.

Indiana, on the other hand, has won all three of their games with a high-scoring offense. The Hoosiers have been in barnburners their first three contests, competing against and defeating Southern Illinois, Florida International, and Western Kentucky.

Wake Forest has had an up and down season thus far. A convincing victory over Elon opened their season and it seemed that the rebuild might be completed sooner rather than later. Then, turnovers cost the Deacons in their conference opener against Syracuse. The Deacons were able to overcome turnovers and break the hearts of Army fans with a last-second field goal to get to 2-1 on the season one week prior to Saturday. Wake Forest’s defense was very good in both of their victories.

The Indiana Hoosiers are going to try to spoil the Homecoming party for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem this week. The Deacons are trying to push to a 3-1 record while Indiana looks to stay undefeated. The game should be difficult for both teams, as the weather does not look like it's going to cooperate. Rain is expected all weekend in the Piedmont area.

Welcome to VAVEL CFB's LIVE coverage of the Indiana - Wake Forest game at 12:30PM EST on Saturday September 25, 2015 at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC. I'm Jordan Hansgen and I'll be providing minute-by-minute updates, commentary, and results of the game.