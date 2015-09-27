Army Picks Up First Win Of The Season By Crushing Eastern Michigan

The Army Black Knights lost their first three games of the season by a combined ten points. This week, they didn't want to leave any doubt.

Playing on the road in Ypsilanti, Army set offensive and scoring records against the Eastern Michigan, beating the Eagles by a score of 58-36.

Army won by dominating the line of scrimmage and pounding the football. The Black Knights ran the football a combined 71 times for 556 yards and 7 touchdown. The 556 yards are the most rushing yards Army has run for since 1996, and the third most in school history. Their 58 points are the most points they have scored since 2006.

Army was lead by fullback Aaron Kemper, who got 147 yards on 13 carries, including a 56 yard touchdown run. Running out of the triple option, quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw was the leading rusher the first three games of the season. Kemper knew that the fullbacks needed to pick it up of they wanted to break their losing streak.

"We just had to answer the bell." Kemper said after the game. "We know it's on the fullback position. We haven't produced much in the last three games. We played four different fullbacks and everybody went in and did well. That's promising. I'm proud of our young guys who stepped up as well."

Army had six running backs who ran for at least 60 yards. They set the pace early when Joe Walker had a 63 yard touchdown run early in the first quarter. They would never trail from that point forward, but Eastern Michigan got close towards the end of the third quarter, when they cut the lead to 36-30. Army would pull away on their next two positions with two Drue Harris touchdown runs. Army would also score a rare touchdown through the air when Ahmad Bradshaw hit Edgar Poe for a 10 yard touchdown.

Not everything would be positive for the Black Knights. They lost quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw with an apparent ankle injury. Head coach Jeff Monken said that he did know know what the severity of Bradshaw's injury was, and that he would get evaluated when the team returns home to West Point.

Army's defense's defense also had their struggled, especially with the ground game. Darius Jackson ran 16 times for 141 yards and two scores for the Eagles, and Army gave up nearly 200 yards on the ground for the game. Eastern Michigan quarterback Brogan Roback completed 28 of 40 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw an interception. Roback's favorite target was Eddie Daugherty, who hauled in 6 catches for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Eastern Michigan falls to 1-6 all time against Army. They fall to 1-3 on the season, identical to Army's record. The path doesn't get any easier for the Eagles, as they travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU. Army, meanwhile, will travel to State College to take on Penn State.