Illinois Defeats Middle Tennessee State In a Thriller

Champaign, IL- The Illinois Fighting Illini came into Saturday night’s game against Middle Tennessee State looking to get back on track following their week three blowout loss to North Carolina. Illinois did in fact end up coming out on top, but they did so in dramatic fashion as senior kicker Taylor Zalewski struck from 51 yards out to give Illinois the victory.

“This year, it’s just forgetting about the last kick,” said Zalewski, who missed half of his six field-goal attempts in 2014. “You make it, you miss it, you move on. No matter how good the kick, no matter how bad the kick, you’ve just got to make the next one.”

Following the go ahead field goal, Middle Tennessee State had one more shot to put points up on the board, the score sitting at 27-25 with a little under two minutes left in the game.

Middle Tennessee State took a 25-24 lead on Rick Stockstill’s 22-yard touchdown pass to star wide out Ed Batties with 4:11 remaining in the game. After Taylor Zalewski’s field goal with 2:09 left, the Blue Raiders drove for a final chance to win the game, but kicker Cody Clark missed the 43-yard field goal attempt with four seconds remaining in the game, as the stadium erupted and Oskee Wow Wow followed shortly after as the Illini moved to 3-1 on the year.

Granted Illinois came out on top, the victory wasn’t as sweet as it sounds. Illinois struggled the entire game, in a game they should have won by at least two touchdowns.

“We didn’t play real well,” Illinois head coach Bill Cubit said. “Usually you need two phases of offense, defense and special teams to win. We didn’t. … Usually you don’t win games like that.”

Illinois started Saturday’s game off on a good note with a seven-play, 75-yard drive leading to a TD. Wes Lunt connected with wide receiver Malik Turner on a five-yard TD. Afterwards, everything seemed to go downhill for a long period of time for Illinois.

After the Lunt to Turner TD on the first drive of the game, Illinois wasn’t able to score an offensive TD until the third quarter. However, their defense was able to convert on a blocked punt return for a TD and a 23-yard field goal from Taylor Zalewski, but up until then, the Illini offense was almost nonexistent.

“I think the lack of tight ends we had available contributed some of that,” Illinois head coach Bill Cubit said. “It’s just really hard to run the style of offense we want without those guys, so hopefully we can get a couple of those guys back.”

Cubit touched briefly on the absence of Tim Clary and Tyler White who both missed Saturday's game with injuries, though Illini QB Wes Lunt didn’t use their absence as a crutch.

“I think it might limit us in a few packages because we can’t run some of the formations we would run with those three guys,” Lunt said. “We didn’t notice it this week because we prepared so much on spread.”

The Illini defense, which gave up 48 points and 471 yards last week down in Chapel Hill when they played UNC, ended up forcing Middle Tennessee State to six three and outs while holding them to just 368 yards of total offense along with a season-low 38 yards on the ground. Before Saturday's game against Illinois, Middle Tennessee was averaging roughly 520 yards of offense per game. Along with that, the Illini also forced a fumble giving them their eighth turnover this season.

No matter how ugly the win against Middle Tennessee State was, Illinois is now 3-1 for the third consecutive season.

Check out what Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt had to say after the game. Footage by VAVEL USA's Christian Hansen.

Check out what Illinois head coach Bill Cubit had to say after the game. Footage by VAVEL USA's Christian Hansen