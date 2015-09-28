TCU Football: Josh Doctson Deserves Heisman Consideration
LM Otero/AP Photo

What position comes to mind when you hear the word Heisman?

Quarterback and running back, right?

Well maybe its time to change things up.

Whenever a quarterback has a big game all of the credit goes to him. Yet none of it goes to the guy catching the ball. For example, when TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Trevone Boykin has a big game he is praised. Even if half of his passing yards are to one guy. Don't get me wrong, Trevone Boykin is one of the best players in college football. But, you have to ask yourself, where would he be without Josh Doctson and the rest of a pretty outstanding TCU wide receiver crew?

The 6'3'' senior wide receiver has proven to be an outstanding player. Last year he caught 65 balls for 1,018 yards and 11 touchdowns. Through just four games this year he already has pulled in 35 catches for a whopping 593 yards and six touchdowns, and has proven to be Boykin's number one target. He is on pace for a near 2,000 yard season. If he can somehow pull that off, he would be just the second wide receiver in the history of the NCAA to accomplish that task. The only person that has achieved this is Trevor Insley in 1999 for Nevada.

John Weast/Getty Images

Doctson has many strengths on the field but the one that stands out the most is his ability to catch the ball at its highest point. You may have seen his one handed catch against Minnesota last year that landed him the number one play on Sports Center top 10. That is just one of the many spectacular catches he has made while at TCU.