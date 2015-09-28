TCU Football: Josh Doctson Deserves Heisman Consideration

What position comes to mind when you hear the word Heisman?

Quarterback and running back, right?

Well maybe its time to change things up.

Whenever a quarterback has a big game all of the credit goes to him. Yet none of it goes to the guy catching the ball. For example, when TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Trevone Boykin has a big game he is praised. Even if half of his passing yards are to one guy. Don't get me wrong, Trevone Boykin is one of the best players in college football. But, you have to ask yourself, where would he be without Josh Doctson and the rest of a pretty outstanding TCU wide receiver crew?

The 6'3'' senior wide receiver has proven to be an outstanding player. Last year he caught 65 balls for 1,018 yards and 11 touchdowns. Through just four games this year he already has pulled in 35 catches for a whopping 593 yards and six touchdowns, and has proven to be Boykin's number one target. He is on pace for a near 2,000 yard season. If he can somehow pull that off, he would be just the second wide receiver in the history of the NCAA to accomplish that task. The only person that has achieved this is Trevor Insley in 1999 for Nevada.

Doctson has many strengths on the field but the one that stands out the most is his ability to catch the ball at its highest point. You may have seen his one handed catch against Minnesota last year that landed him the number one play on Sports Center top 10. That is just one of the many spectacular catches he has made while at TCU.

Throughout the journey he has received plenty of praise from his team. An example of that would be when teammate Aaron Green referred to Doctson as "the best wide receiver in college football." He very well may be the best receiver in college football. If you watch his highlights from the first four games of the year, you can tell that he is a special player. Heck, you could just watch last week's highlights against Texas Tech and you could figure it out. He even received Player of The Week from CBS Sports for hauling in 18 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns.

Defenses have tried everything to stop Doctson but nothing seems to work. He just finds a way to get open and if the ball is put near him, he is going to go up and get it. He has the size, the speed, the hands, the quarterback, and the team to give him a legitimate shot at the Heisman.

So, why not Josh Doctson?