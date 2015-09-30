Glaser's Week 4 College Football Quality-Win Rankings

Welcome to Week 5 College Football Top 25 Rankings!

We will be comparing this writer's Top 25 to a system created to value quality wins. This is how the system works.

Each team is rewarded points based on who they play. Here are the points designated to each win.

Win over...

Top 5 team in AP Poll at the time of the game = 12 Points

Top 25 team in AP Poll at the time of the game = 8 Points

Unranked Power 5 team = 5 Points

Other FBS team = 2 points

There are also some bonus points awarded for quality road wins.

Road win over unranked Power 5 team = 1 Bonus Point

Road win over Top 25 team in AP Poll at the time of the game = 2 Bonus Points

This system was simply designed to reward teams for quality wins and quality road wins. It is much harder to go on the road in a tough atmosphere and beat a good team than it is to play them at home. This system does not reward any points for a win over an FCS team.

Here is the Top 25 this week based on the system...

T-1. LSU 32 Points

T-1. UCLA

T-3. Utah 26 Points

T-3. Ole Miss

5. Notre Dame 25 Points

6. Northwestern 24 Points

7. Texas A&M 23 Points

T-8. Florida 22 Points

T-8. Kentucky

10. TCU 21 Points

T-11. Oklahoma 20 Points

T-11. Michigan State

T-11. Stanford

T-11. Michigan

15. Ohio State 19 Points

T-16. California 18 Points

T-16. Alabama

T-18. UGA 17 Points

T-18. Indiana

T-20. Florida State 15 Points

T-20. Iowa

T-22. USC 14 Points

T-22. Toledo

T-22. Penn State

T-25. Minnesota 12 Points

T-25. Oklahoma State

T-25. Mississippi State

Yes, there are a lot of ties. But, that should clear up within the next few weeks.

Here is this writer's Top 25.

1. Ole Miss

Ole Miss earns the number one ranking, mainly because they have the best win so far this season. Even if this year's Alabama team isn't as good as they normally are, going into Tuscaloosa is always a tough task. Ole Miss normally relies on their defense, but this year they have an offense that can put up points. Chad Kelley has come in and has done a terrific job. He has given this offense a new swagger that was much needed.

2. TCU

TCU falls in at number two simply because of their offense and how they have still had success with only a few returning defensive starters. Coming into this year, the defense was shaping up to be good as usual. But injuries have struck Fort Worth. They have lost five key defensive players for the year. Not to mention losing their two leading tacklers from last year. But, even though it hasn't been pretty they have held their opponents to less points than their offense has scored. There aren't too many teams who can keep up with this juggernaut offense that consists of Heisman candidate Trevone Boykin and one of the best wide receivers in Josh Doctson.

3. Michigan State

Although some of Michigan State's wins haven't been pretty, they have been dominant when they have needed to be. They are a team that just finds a way to win. The defense is one of the best in the nation and they hardly give up any points. Their offense has looked shaky at times, but if Connor Cook plays to his potential, he is one of the best quarterbacks in the nation.

4. Baylor

Baylor has been dominant throughout the year, but they have not played any quality teams so far. Their two toughest games have been against SMU and Rice. The reason they are in the top five is because of their offense. Seth Russell has come in and done a phenomenal job. He is also surrounded by many talents on the offense, one of them being Corey Coleman who has been pretty much impossible to stop this year. Baylor will get their first true test this week, playing a motivated Texas Tech team that almost pulled off an upset against TCU.

5. Ohio State

Ohio State is at number five because they have not looked impressive at all. They played decent in week 1 getting a win over Virginia Tech, but since then they haven't done anything to impress anybody, this team just does not look motivated when they are out on the field. But, they are one of the most talented teams in the country. Even if they're not playing with heart, their talent can just over power most teams.

6. UCLA

7. Notre Dame

8. LSU

9. Georgia

10. Utah

11. Oklahoma

12. Clemson

13. Texas A&M

14. Florida State

15. Alabama

16. USC

17. Oklahoma State

18. Northwestern

19. Stanford

20. Mississippi State

21. West Virginia

22. Wisconsin

23. Michigan

24. California

25. Texas Tech

Check back next week to see the new rankings.