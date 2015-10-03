TCU Horned Frogs Demolish Texas Longhorns 50-7

Fort Worth, Texas--This game was out of hand early. TCU led 30-0 at the end of the first quarter and the game was quickly out of reach. Freshman wide receiver KaVontae Turpin and the TCU defense came to play.

Turpin caught six passes for 138 yards and four touchdowns as a true freshman. Turpin is an electric player and every time he touches the ball there is a threat of him scoring. He is great at catching the defender off guard and making him miss. He now has the second most receptions on the team behind Josh Doctson, who played pretty darn good as well. Doctson hauled in seven passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns. One of those touchdowns being on a fade route where he went up and made a spectacular catch.

The Texas defense did force TCU to punt a few times in the first half but the offense could not take advantage of it. Starting quarterback Jerrod Heard threw for just 48 yards and couldn't get anything going through the air. The only positive on the Texas offense was the running game. Running back D'Onta Foreman ran for 112 yards on 18 carries.

The special teams for Texas was horrendous. They had a snap go over the head of the punter early in the game for a safety, a awful punt that set up TCU with great field position, a kickoff out of bounds, and kicker Nick Rose was 0-for-2 on field goal tries. They just cant seem to do anything right.

Even though the Texas offense isn't that great, the TCU defense looked much improved from last week. Now that defensive tackle Davion Pierson is back at full speed and defensive end Mike Tuaua returned, the defensive line was able to put pressure on Texas. The pressure gave the rest of the defense confidence and looked more like a TCU defense then they have the past two weeks. Though they gave up a decent amount of yards on the ground, they managed to hold Texas to one touchdown. That touchdown coming late in the fourth quarter with the starters on the sideline. This TCU defense seemed to play with some swagger and it will be interesting to see how they play over the next few weeks.

Trevone Boykin managed to throw for 332 yards and five touchdowns, and that was without one of their strongest receivers in Kolby Listenbee who has sat out the last two weeks. 13 of his 20 completions were to Turpin and Doctson. Boykin put together yet another impressive performance.

Texas faces off against Oklahoma next week and will try to avoid starting off 0-3 in conference play. TCU will travel to Kansas State and look to start off 6-0.