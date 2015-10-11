Clary: It's Time To Accept That Jim Harbaugh And Michigan Wolverines Are For Real

When Jim Harbaugh made the decision to return to the University of Michigan, the same place he played quarterback 30 years ago, the general consensus among college football pundits was that while he would definitely provide an immediate spark, there just wasn't enough talent on the roster to win right away.

Personally, this writer was thinking the same thing. Harbaugh would come in and change the culture, inculcate a sense of grit and toughness into the program, lead the team to seven or eight wins through sheer will and then have the Wolverines as national contenders in three years or so.

Boy, were we all wrong. Harbaugh took all predictions and threw them back in our faces, as he has U-M playing with an edge that hasn't been present since maybe the early 2000s, when Lloyd Carr led the Wolverines to back-to-back Rose Bowls.

The transformation that has occurred right in front of our eyes is downright phenomenal. Last year, Michigan looked like a team that at times couldn't get out of their own way. They got demolished by Notre Dame 31-0, and also lost a trio of games to Minnesota, Rutgers and Maryland, none of which can be confused as powerhouses.

When 2014 mercifully ended with a 42-28 loss to arch rival Ohio State, so did the Brady Hoke era.

Insert Harbaugh, Jim. The same man who led unprecedented resurgences at the University of San Diego, Stanford and the San Francisco 49ers.

Six games into the regular season, it looks like he can already add his alma mater to his growing list of successful turnarounds. Actually, this time around he has one-upped himself. This one might be his greatest coaching effort yet.

With six games gone in 2014, the Wolverines were already down and mostly out. Their record was a putrid 2-4, with all four losses coming to lesser-prestige teams.

Harbaugh, though, has them playing their best football in a while. Only seven months after being hired by Michigan, it seems that he has already pounded his attitude, style of play and relentless pursuit of victory into his players.

“The coaches instilled in us in spring ball and fall camp and the summer that we’ve got to be tough,” defensive lineman Willie Henry told Brett Murphy of ESPN.com. “We’ve got to outwork people. We’ve got to feel like we outworked our opponent.”

Since the loss to Utah in the season opener - which looks better and better every week as the Utes work their way up the rankings - the Wolverines have been spectacular.

The defense has been stifling, the offense has been efficient and plenty effective and the special teams have made a palpable impact.

There's the three consecutive shutouts that the defense has recorded - the first FBS team to compile such a streak since 1985 - or the fact that the unit hasn't allowed a single point in 41 straight possessions. Or, how about the offense scoring more points (38) against a stout Northwestern defense last Saturday than the Wildcats had allowed in the previous five games combined?

Absolutely incredible stuff.

And the beautiful thing about the whole deal is that all of the success can't be attributed to one player or one unit, it's been a true team effort.

"The shutouts are really a team stat," Michigan defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin told the Big Ten Network after the victory over Northwestern. "Our special teams are playing great; our offense is doing a great job protecting the ball with long drives and keeping us off the field. It's a team stat, and I'm proud.

Harbaugh has won the same number of games through six games in his first year than Hoke managed to win in all of 2014. The difference: it's not so much the players, but more so Harbaugh. He knows what it takes to win, and he has the incredible ability of passing it along to his players. In a very swift manner, no less.

“There’s something different about this team than last year,” running back De’Veon Smith said, via Murphy. “Even though we have the same players. It’s just, I don’t know, just something different.”

That "something different" that Smith mentions, it's Harbaugh.

Arguably the most miraculous thing of Michigan's 2015 season: coming into this weekend's matchup with in-state rival Michigan State, the Wolverines are actually seven-point favorites over the Spartans, per Vegas Insider.

In seven months, Harbaugh has taken Michigan from finishing in the lower half of the Big 10 East last year to being the favorite against a team that has won 32 of its last 35 games and won a bowl game in each of the past three years.

It seems that the gamblers around the country are starting to accept the fact that Michigan has almost wrested back its elite status.

So should you.

Oh, and the $40 million that Harbaugh is slated to make over the next seven years, plus incentives?

Worth every penny.