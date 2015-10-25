Louisville Cardinals Take Down Boston College Eagles 17-14
Photo by Garry Jones/AP Photo

Coming off of a horrific performance in which they yielded 41 points and 510 yards of offense to the ninth-ranked Florida State Seminoles, the defense of the Louisville Cardinals (3-4, 2-2 ACC) could not have asked for a more favorable opponent then the offense of the Boston College Eagles (3-5, 0-5 ACC) as they looked to rebound. 

Louisville suffocated the helpless efforts of the Eagles' porous offensive attack on Saturday afternoon at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium, limiting Boston College to just 79 yards of total offense and four first downs en route to a 17-14 victory over their Atlantic Coast Conference foes. 

Despite turning it over on four separate occasions to the vaunted Eagles defense, Louisville was still able to record 365 yards of offense and 18 first downs while maintaining possession of the ball for 35:57.

The Cardinals went an impressive 6-for-17 on third downs as quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 15 of his 25 pass attempt for 230 yards and two interceptions while rushing for 15 yards and a score as well. Running back Reggie Bonnafon carried the ball 10 times for 56 yards, while wide receivers Jamari Staples and Javonte Bagley accounted for 96 and 69 receiving yards, respectively. 