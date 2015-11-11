Does TCU Still Have A Shot At The Playoff?

The TCU Horned Frogs went into their game last Saturday with an 8-0 record, a legitimate shot at the playoffs, and a Heisman favorite quarterback in Trevone Boykin. Well, the Frogs lost that game 49-29 and Boykin threw four interceptions. The Horned Frogs are now ranked 15th in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings. So, what does this mean for the Horned Frogs?

Just after one loss, to a very impressive Oklahoma State team on the road, many people aren’t giving the Horned Frogs any shot at making the playoffs or giving Boykin a shot at the Heisman. Though Boykin did throw four interceptions, he still deserves a shot at the Heisman. The other Heisman front runner, Leonard Fournette, had just 31 yards on 19 carries yet, he still has a shot? How is that fair?

The last time TCU lost, they went on a 16 game winning streak. The Frogs are determined and they believe that they have what it takes. If Boykin can perform the way he has been all year and the secondary can shape up, then they have a shot at winning out. They will need some help from the other Big 12 teams in order to win a conference championship, but it’s not impossible. Any team that beats two top 15 teams, two weeks in a row, at the end of the year, deserves a shot at the playoffs.

There was a major scare for the Frogs in the 2nd quarter of last week’s game when wide receiver Josh Doctson looked like he was in a load of pain. To many, it seemed as if he may have broken his wrist/arm by the way an Oklahoma State defender fell on it. TCU fans received good news on Tuesday that he is probable to play in their upcoming game against the Kansas Jayhawks. Also, wide receiver Ty Slanina who hurt his shoulder in the Texas Tech game may be back as early as the Oklahoma game. He was expected to be out the remainder of the year. These two players will play a huge roll in the remainder of TCU’s season.

The Frogs are determined and ticked off. If they can stay healthy, they are most definitely a team to be reckoned with.