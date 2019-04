VAVEL USA NCAA Football Week 12 Top 25 Rankings

Another interesting week down the stretch of the college football landscape led to a bit of a shake-up in our top 25.

Check out the full polled rankings below.

#1 Clemson (10-0)

Last Week: Defeated Syracuse 37-27

This Week: HOME Saturday - Wake Forest, 3:30 PM EST

#2 Alabama (9-1)

Last Week: Defeated Mississippi State 31-6

This Week: HOME Saturday - Charleston Southern, 4:00 PM EST

#3 Ohio State (10-0)

Last Week: Defeated Illinois 28-3

This Week: HOME Saturday - Michigan State, 3:30 PM EST

#4 Oklahoma State (10-0)

Last Week: Defeated Iowa State 35-31

This Week: HOME Saturday - Baylor, 7:30 PM EST

#5 Notre Dame (9-1)

Last Week: Defeated Wake Forest 28-7

This Week: AWAY Saturday at Boston College, 7:30 PM EST

#6 Iowa (10-0)

Last Week: Defeated Minnesota 40-35

This Week: HOME Saturday - Purdue, 12:00 PM EST

#7 Oklahoma (9-1)

Last Week: Defeated Baylor 44-34

This Week: HOME Saturday - TCU, 8:00 PM EST

#8 Michigan State (9-1)

Last Week: Defeated Maryland 24-7

This Week: AWAY Saturday at Ohio State, 3:30 PM EST

#9 Florida (9-1)

Last Week: Defeated South Carolina 24-14

This Week: HOME Saturday - Florida Atlantic, 12:00 PM EST

#10 Baylor (8-1)

Last Week: Defeated 44-34 by Oklahoma

This Week: AWAY Saturday at Oklahoma State, 7:30 PM EST

#11 Michigan (8-2)

Last Week: Defeated Indiana 48-41

This Week: AWAY Saturday at Penn State, 12:00 PM EST

#12 North Carolina (9-1)

Last Week: Defeated Miami (FL) 59-21

This Week: AWAY Saturday at Virginia Tech, 12:00 PM EST

#13 Houston (10-0)

Last Week: Defeated Memphis 35-34

This Week: AWAY Saturday at Connecticut, 3:30 PM EST

#14 Stanford (8-2)

Last Week: Defeated 38-36 by Oregon

This Week: AWAY Saturday at California, 10:30 PM EST

#15 Florida State (8-2)

Last Week: Defeated NC State 34-17

This Week: HOME Saturday - Chattanooga, 3:00 PM EST

#16 TCU (9-1)

Last Week: Defeated Kansas 23-17

This Week: AWAY Saturday at Oklahoma, 8:00 PM EST

#17 Northwestern (8-2)

Last Week: Defeated Purdue 21-14

This Week: AWAY Saturday at Wisconsin, 3:30 PM EST

#18 Navy (8-1)

Last Week: Defeated SMU 55-14

This Week: AWAY Saturday at Tulsa, 7:00 PM EST

#19 LSU (7-2)

Last Week: Defeated 31-14 by Arkansas

This Week: AWAY Saturday at Ole Miss, 3:30 PM EST

#20 Utah (8-2)

Last Week: Defeated 37-30 by Arizona

This Week: HOME Saturday - UCLA, 3:30 PM EST

#21 Washington State (7-3)

Last Week: Defeated UCLA 31-27

This Week: HOME Saturday - Colorado, 10:45 PM EST

#22 Wisconsin (8-2)

Last Week: BYE

This Week: HOME Saturday - Northwestern, 3:30 PM EST

#23 Mississippi State (7-3)

Last Week: Defeated 31-6 by Alabama

This Week: AWAY Saturday at Arkansas, 7:00 PM EST

#24 Oregon (7-3)

Last Week: Defeated Stanford 38-36

This Week: HOME Saturday - USC, 3:30 PM EST

#25 USC (7-3)

Last Week: Defeated Colorado 27-24

This Week: AWAY Saturday at Oregon, 3:30 PM EST

Tune back in next week for pre-Week 13 rankings.