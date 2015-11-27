Alabama Crimson Tide - Auburn Tigers (29-13)

I'd like to thank everyone who followed along with today's LIVE coverage of the 80th Iron Bowl. Miles Perry, saying see you next time!

Alabama rolls in to the SEC Championship game on the back of Derrick Henry. Henry rushed for 271 yards on 46 carries with one touchdown. Coker was 17/26 for 179 yards and one touchdown. Calvin Ridley and Ardarius Stewart both had solid performances with 90 and 81 yards respectively. Stewart also had a touchdown catch. The Alabama defense suffocated Auburn during the second half, holding the Tigers to just 263 yards of offense. Take away the tipped 77 yard touchdown and the Tigers don't surpass 200 yards of offense. Auburn will enter bowl season with a disappointing 6-6 record. Alabama will look to add to their fantastic season next week in Atlanta against the Florida Gators.

FINAL: Alabama 29 Auburn 13

4Q (0:03) 3rd and 10: Auburn attempts a hook and lateral play, fumbles the lateral, and Alabama recovers to end the game.

4Q (0:07) 2nd and 10: Johnson's pass is tipped at the line and falls incomplete.

4Q (0:13) 1st and 10: Johnson scrambles out of the pocket and his pass is incomplete.

4Q (0:26) Alabama kickoff is brought out of the endzone by Kerryon Johnson to the 26 yard line.

4Q (0:33) 4th and 1: Derrick Henry puts the exclamation point on this one with a 25 yard run for an Alabama Touchdown! Alabama now leads 29-13.

4Q (0:33) 4th and 1: Timeout Alabama.

4Q (1:21) 3rd and 10: Henry carries left side for 9 yards. Alabama appears to want to go for it. Derrick Henry is signaling to the sideline that he wants the ball.

4Q (1:21) 3rd and 5: Alabama delay of game penalty. Will now be 3rd and 10. Saban is furious.

4Q (2:09) 2nd and 5: Henry slips up again at the line and is tackled for no gain.

4Q (2:14) 1st and 10: Henry carries left side for 5 yards. Auburn takes their last time out.

More on last play: Ray was wide open over the middle on a dig route. It looked like he had made the catch, but he looked to run before he secured the ball.

4Q (2:18) 4th and 7: Johnson's pass is dropped AGAIN by Melvin Ray. Alabama will take over on downs.

4Q 2:24) 3rd and 7: Johnson's pass is dropped by Ray. Would've been a first down.

4Q (2:38) 2nd and 7: Johnson's pass is tipped by Reuben Foster. Incomplete.

4Q (2:46) 1st and 10: Johnson scrambles out to the right and finds Barber by the sideline for a 2 yard gain.

4Q (2:46) The ruling on the field is confirmed. Auburn takes over on downs on their own 31 yard line.

4Q (2:46) The play is under further review.

4Q (2:49) 4th and 1: Henry gets a carry out of the shotgun and slips. Looks like he is marked down short of the line to gain.

4Q (2:55) 3rd and 5: Henry falls forward for a gain of 4. Will be just short of the first. Expect the Crimson Tide to go for it here. Timeout Auburn.

4Q ( 3:00) 2nd and 5: Henry gets his 40th carry of the game and is met at the line by the Auburn defense. Auburn calls a timeout.

4Q (3:42) 1st and 10: Henry gets another carry up the middle and picks up 5. Ball is now on the Auburn 36.

4Q (4:16) 2nd and 1: Henry rush up the middle picks up another first down.

4Q (4:16) 2nd and 1: Timeout Alabama.

4Q (5:01) 1st and 10: Henry takes the carry out of the gun to the left side and picks up 9.

4Q (5:38) 3rd and 5: Henry takes the draw up the middle and picks up a first down. Ball now on the 47 yard line.

4Q (6:21) 2nd and 11: Henry slashes up the middle again for a gain of 6.

4Q (7:04) 1st and 15: Henry tries to bounce outside, but is tripped up after a gain of 4.

4Q (7:21) 1st and 10: Alabama false start.

4Q (7:49) 1st and 10: Henry carry up the middle, breaks a tackle, and busts off a 16 yard run.

4Q (7:58) 4th and 19: Cyrus Jones calls for a fair catch at the 18 yard line.

4Q (8:30) 3rd and 10: Alabama's pass rush bulldozes the Auburn offensive line and Johnson is sacked for a loss of 9.

4Q (8:35) 2nd and 10: Johnson is hit as he throws and his pass falls incomplete.

4Q (9:10) 1st and 10: Barber carries up the middle for no gain.

4Q (9:32) 2nd and 7: Johnson checks down to Roc Thomas who his wrestled down out of bounds by Reuben Foster, resulting in a 15 yard personal foul.

4Q (10:04) 1st and 10: Barber carries up the middle for a gain of 3.

4Q (10:04) Alabama kickoff out of the endzone for a touchback.

4Q (10:10) 4th and 5: Griffith's field goal is good from 47 yards. Alabama now leads 22-13.

4Q (10:54) 3rd and 7: Ardarius Stewart comes in motion and takes the sweep to the right side for a gain of 2.

4Q (11:34) 2nd and 10: Henry carries up the middle for a gain of 3.

4Q (12:15) 1st and 10: After 30 yards in penalties, Bama is now on the Auburn 34 yard line. Henry carries up the middle, but is met in the backfield, no gain.

Flag is a late hit on Coker out of bounds. Tack on 15 yards for Alabama. We also have a dead ball unsportsmanlike foul on the Auburn bench. Tack on 15 more yards for the Tide.

4Q (12:25) 1st and 10: Coker gets flushed out of the pocket off of play action and scrambles for a gain of 1. Flag on the play. We also have a referee down on the sideline.

4Q (12:50) 3rd and 1: Henry rush up the middle for a first down to the 34 yard line.

4Q (13:14) 2nd and 8: Henry gets the carry out of the gun and picks up 7.

4Q (13:43) 1st and 10: Henry gets the carry up the middle for a 2 yard gain.

4Q (13:50) 4th and 19: Auburn punt fair caught by Cyrus Jones at the 19 yard line.

4Q (14:32) 3rd and 10: Johnson avoids a first defender, but then slips up, resulting in a sack and a loss of 9.

4Q (14:36) 2nd and 10: Johnson misses a wide open Ricardo Louis on the rail route. Incomplete.

4Q (14:41) 1st and 10: Johnson's dump off pass to Jason Smith is incomplete.

Auburn's goal line stand in the first half is looking bigger and bigger as this game goes on.

4Q (15:00) 1st and 10: Johnson's pass complete off the play action to Ricardo Louis for a gain of 25. Injury timeout as Denzell Duval is down.

At the end of the 3rd quarter Alabama leads Auburn 19-13.

3Q (0:07) 4th and 7: Alabama punt in to the endzone for a touchback.

3Q (0:39) 3rd and 15: Stewart takes the pop pass off tackle to the left and picks up 8.

3Q (1:21) 2nd and 15: Henry gets the delayed handoff and is met at the line of scrimmage for no gain.

3Q (1:42) 1st and 15: Coker's pass intended for Calvin Ridley is overthrown and incomplete.

3Q (1:42) 1st and 10: Alabama called for a false start.

3Q (2:15) 2nd and 4: Henry carries again up the middle and picks up a first down. Ball on the 49.

3Q (2:38) 1st and 10: Henry gets the carry up the middle for a gain of 6.

3Q (3:11) 3rd and 2: Coker pass complete to Ridley over the middle for a gain of 4.

3Q (3:58) 2nd and 9: Henry rush for 7 yards.

3Q (4:27) 1st and 10: Henry carries up the middle but is tripped at the line for a gain of 1.

3Q (4:27) Auburn kickoff through the back of the endzone. Alabama will take over on their own 25.

More on the Touchdown: Jason Smith runs a post down the middle, Johnson's pass was just a tad out of his reach. Smith tipped the ball up and made the catch behind 3 Bama defenders. Alabama still leads 19-13.

3Q (4:38) 3rd and 12: Johnson's pass is tipped up in the air by Jason Smith, who then makes the catch and takes it 77 yards for a Touchdown!

3Q (5:05) 2nd and 12: Johnson's pass is behind his receiver and incomplete.

3Q (5:14) 1st and 10: Auburn's first play from their 25 yard line is a counter to Barber who is hit in the backfield for a loss of 2.

3Q (5:14) Alabama kickoff kneeled in the end zone by Jonothan Ford.

More on the touchdown: Auburn brought pressure from the right side. Coker made 2 men miss, scrambled right, then threw up the bomb to Stewart. 19-6 Alabama.

3Q (5:25) 2nd and 4: Jake Coker escapes the pressure again, rolls out to the right, and throws a bomb to a wide open Ardarius Stewart for the game's first Touchdown!

3Q (5:50) 1st and 10: Calvin Ridley takes the pop pass off left tackle for a gain of 6.

3Q (6:30) 4th and 1: Toss to Derrick Henry picks up 2 yards and a first down. Auburn penalized for having 12 men on the field.

3Q (6:45) 4th and 1: Coker picks up the first down on the QB sneak, but the play was blown dead because Alabama substituted.

3Q (7:16) 3rd and 8: Coker escapes a sack somehow and scrambles for 7 yards. Auburn fans thought he was going down for sure!

3Q (7:57) 2nd and 7: Coker's pass to Richard Mullaney is complete, but for a loss 1of 1.

3Q (8:26) 1st and 10: Henry carries up the middle for 3 yards.

3Q (8:55) 2nd and 10: Coker rolls out to the left and completes a pass to Calvin Ridley for a 15 yard gain.

3Q (8:55) 1st and 10: Coker's pass intended for Ardarius Stewart is high and sails in to the Auburn bench.

3Q (9:31) 2nd and 1: Henry gets the ball again up the middle and picks up a first down after a gain of 6.

3Q (10:01) 1st and 10: Henry takes the dive up the middle for 9 yards.

Auburn is now 2-10 on third down.

3Q (10:09) 4th and 1: Auburn punt out of bounds at the 15 yard line. Alabama will take over after a 37 yard punt.

3Q (10:59) 3rd and 6: Johnson is hit as he throws, but still completes the pass to Jason Smith for a gain of 5.

3Q (11:43) 2nd and 10: Johnson checks down to Marcus Davis for a gain of 4 yards.

3Q (12:15) 1st and 10: Barber carries up the middle for no gain.

3Q (12:28) 2nd and 6: Ricardo Louis picks up 15 yards on the jet sweep.

3Q (13:05) 1st and 10: Barber carries up the middle for 4 yards.

3Q (13:14) 4th and 5: Alabama punt in to the endzone for a touchback.

3Q (13:18) 3rd and 5: Coker's pass to Stewart incomplete. Miscommunication between the quarterback and his receiver.

3Q (13:50) 2nd and 4: Henry loses one yard on the carry.

3Q (14:06) 1st and 10: Coker pass complete to Ridley for 6 yards.

3Q (14:28) 2nd and 5: Henry rush up the middle for 13 yards to the 48 yard line.

3Q (14:50) 1st and 10: Henry carries right side for 5 yards.

3Q (15:00) Auburn kickoff returned by Damien Harris to the 30 yard line.

Nick Saban: "We've gotta finish in the red zone."

Neither offensive line has really been able to establish themselves. But the battle for the line of scrimmage is definitely in favor of the Crimson Tide.

Auburn is still in this game, but the Tigers will need to pick it up on offense if they want to win this game. Auburn has 146 yards on 36 plays. Johnson is 3/7 for 56 yards. Jovon Robinson is leading the way on the ground for Auburn with 53 yards on 12 carries.

Alabama has been the better team, but the Tide haven't been able to score touchdowns. Credit to the Auburn defense for playing well in their own territory. Alabama has 215 yards of offense. Coker is 9/15 with 105 yards. Derrick Henry has rushed for 102 yards on 16 attempts.

Still no touchdowns in the 80th Iron Bowl. Both defenses are playing well. Gus Malzahn is frustrated that his offense hasn't been successful in Alabama territory.

Halftime: Alabama leads Auburn 12-6.

2Q (0:00) 1st and 10: After the penalty Auburn will have to run an untimed play. Jeremy Johnson scrambles then falls down to avoid a sack.

2Q (0:05) 3rd and 4: Auburn punt out of bounds, but a roughing the kicker penalty gives Auburn a first down.

2Q (0:05) Timeout Alabama.

2Q (0:10) 3rd and 9: 2 seconds put back on clock because the fumble went forward (making the ball dead at the spot). Johnson gives to Barber up the middle. Gain of 5.

2Q (0:08) 3rd and 9: Timeout Alabama.

2Q (0:17) 2nd and 12: Robinson takes the sweep to the right side. Geno Smith forces a fumble that falls out of bounds.

2Q (0:24) 1st and 15: Kerryon Johnson keeps on the fake out of the wildcat and picks up 3.

2Q (0:24) 1st and 10: Auburn false start. 5 yard penalty.

2Q: (0:24) Alabama kickoff through the back of the endzone. Auburn will take over on their own 25.

Missed opportunities are making this an interesting game! Ardarius Stewart drops what would have been the game's first touchdown, and then Blake Countess drops what would have been a pick 6.

2Q (0:30) 4th and 7: Griffith sneaks in a 50 yard field goal. Alabama now leads 12-6.

2Q (0:34) 3rd and 7: Jacob Coker's pass is almost intercepted by Blake Countess. Countess would have returned that for 6! Huge break for the Crimson Tide.

2Q (0:40) 2nd and 7: Coker's pass to Stewart dropped in the end zone. It would have been a fantastic catch!

2Q (0:50) 1st and 10: Henry carries up the middle for a gain of 3. Injury timeout.

2Q (1:12) 1st and 10: Henry takes the sweep right side and picks up a first down. Gain of 15.

2Q (1:24) 1st and 10: Alabama takes over after the missed field goal. Coker completes a pass to Ardarius Stewart out to the 49 yard line.

2Q (1:29) 4th and 2: Carlson misses a 48 yard field goal.

2Q (1:36) 3rd and 2: Jeremy Johnson's pass to Ricardo Louis is underthrown and broken up by Cyrus Jones.

2Q (2:16) 2nd and 6: Robinson picks up 2 yards.

2Q (2:59) 1st and 10: Barber carries up the middle for a gain of 4.

2Q (3:14) 4th and 1: Robinson converts the 4th down attempt by gaining 2 yards. Officials will measure to make sure.

2Q (3:33) 3rd and 8: Johnson scrambles but is hit short of the first down. Gain of 6. Auburn declines an offsides penalty.

2Q (3:38) 2nd and 8: Johnson misses a wide open Melvin Ray over the middle, bringing up 3rd down.

2Q (4:12) 1st and 10: Robinson gets another carry up the middle for 2 yards.

2Q (4:40) 3rd and 1: Robinson carries again up the middle and picks up a first down. Ball on the Alabama 49.

2Q (5:14) 2nd and 4: Robinson carries up the middle for 3 yards.

2Q (5:54) 1st and 10: Johnson keeps on the zone read and picks up 6.

2Q (6:26) 2nd and 5: Robinson carries up the middle for 6 yards and picks up a first down for the Tigers.

2Q (6:58) 1st and 10: Robinson carries to the left for a gain of 5.

2Q (6:58) Alabama kickoff out of the back of the endzone. Auburn will take over at the 25.

2Q (6:58) The teams continue to trade field goals. Bama threatened from the 1 yard line, but after losing 8 on second down the Tide had to settle for another field goal. We're now sitting at 9-6.

2Q (7:03) 4th and goal: Griffith field goal from 26 yards out.

2Q (7:09) 3rd and goal: Coker's pass incomplete, intended for Mullaney.

2Q (7:09) 3rd and goal: Timeout Alabama.

2Q (7:49) 2nd and goal: Henry tried to bounce the run outside, slips on the 9 yard line.

2Q (8:10) 1st and goal: Henry rush to the 1 yard line. Gain of 4.

2Q (8:51) 1st and 10: Coker's pass complete to Ridley to the Auburn 5 yard line.

2Q (9:19) 1st and 10: Alabama takes over on their own 36 yard line. Coker checks down to Ridley and he picks up 13 yards after the catch.

2Q (9:31) 4th and 6: Auburn punt fielded by Cyrus Jones and returned to the 36 yard line.

2Q (9:37) 4th and 1: Auburn takes a delay of game penalty and will back up 5 yards.

2Q (10:26) 3rd and 9: Johnson's pass complete to Melvin Ray for an 8 yard gain over the middle. Auburn will punt.

2Q (11:09) 2nd and 9: Johnson keeps on the quarterback draw and is met at the line of scrimmage. No gain.

2Q (11:47) 1st and 10: Johnson's pass completed on the swing for a gain of 1 yard.

2Q (11:47) Alabama kickoff kneeled in the endzone by Kerryon Johnson.

Alabama caps off a 14 play, 67 yard drive with a 40 yard field goal. Still no touchdowns in this one.

2Q (11:47) 4th and 5: Griffith makes a 40 yard field goal. Game tied at 6.

2Q (11:52) 3rd and 5: Coker's pass incomplete to Calvin Ridley.

2Q 12:25) 2nd and 8: Henry rush for 3 yards.

2Q (12:49) 1st and 10: Harris rush for 2 yards to the Auburn 23 yard line.

2Q (13:26) 3rd and 6: Henry carries right hand side and picks up 10 yards.

2Q (13:44) 2nd and 6: Coker's pass to Mullaney falls incomplete.

2Q (14:00) 1st and 10: Henry rush for 4 yards.

2Q (14:30) 2nd and 5: Henry rush up the middle. Picks up a first down to the Auburn 46 yard line.

2Q (15:00) 1st and 10: Henry carry up the middle for 5 yards.

Jacob Coker has completed 6/7 passes, but only has 30 yards. Alabama is averaging 6.9 yards per carry on 8 attempts.

Both offenses have been able to move the ball, but neither team has had much success in the red zone. Auburn has 97 yards of offense, while Alabama has 85. Time of possession almost even. Alabama needs to make adjustments to stop this Auburn run game.:4

End of First Quarter: Auburn leads Alabama 6-3. The Tide have the ball on their 37 yard line.

1Q (0:07) 3rd and 2: Coker's pass complete to Mullaney for a gain of 5.

1Q (0:36) 2nd and 10: Coker screen pass complete to Stewart for a gain of 8 on the left side.

1Q (0:39) 1st and 10: Coker pass incomplete on the bubble screen.

1Q (1:14) 2nd and 2: Henry up the middle again for 6 yards.

1Q (1:38) 1st and 10: Derrick Henry rush straight up the middle for 8 yards.

1Q (1:38) The kickoff return is under further review.

1Q (1:49): Auburn kickoff tipped by Damien Harris and rolls in to the endzone. Mullaney picks up the ball and returns it to the 10 yard line.

So far Auburn has been able to run the ball successfully. They'll need that trend to continue to stay in this game late.

1Q (1:49) 4th and 13: Carlson field goal good from 44 yards out. That is his 16th consecutive made field goal, an Auburn record. The Tigers lead the Crimson Tide 6-3.

1Q (2:35) 3rd and 15: Louis takes the screen for a gain of 2 yards. Auburn will settle for a field goal.

1Q (3:10) 2nd and 9: Louis tackled behind the line of scrimmage on the jet sweep by Eddie Jackson for a loss of 6.

1Q (3:28) 1st and 10: Robinson rush for 1 yard.

1Q (3:56) 3rd and 6: Johnson completes the screen to Barber for a first down to the Alabama 25.

1Q (4:17) 2nd and 1: Auburn false start.

1Q (4:25) 2nd and 9: Barber takes the sweep to the left for a gain of 8.

1Q (5:04) 1st and 10: Jason Smith rush for 1 yard.

1Q (5:12) 4th and 16: Alabama punt returned by Marcus Davis to the Alabama 49 yard line.

1Q (5:55) 3rd and 20: Coker rolls out right and scrambles for 4 yards. The Tide will punt.

1Q (6:27) 3rd and 6: Coker's pass to Richard Mullaney complete on the right side for a gain of 7, but the play is negated by an offensive pass interference penalty.

1Q (7:01) 2nd and 6: Henry rush up the middle stopped for no gain.

1Q (7:35) 1st and 10: Coker pass complete to Damien Harris for a gain of 4 on the left side.

1Q (7:35) Auburn Kickoff through the back of the endzone. Alabama will take over at their own 25.

1Q (7:35) 4th and 2: Daniel Carlson field goal good from 24 yards. 3-3.

1Q (7:40) 4th and 7: Alabama offsides penalty.

1Q (7:40) 4th and 2: Auburn delay of game.

1Q (8:10) 3rd and 5: Robinson 2 yard run up the middle.

1Q (9:09) 2nd and 8: Johnson keeps the zone read and throws a lateral. 3 yard gain.

1Q (9:09) 2nd and 8: Timeout Auburn.

1Q (9:35) 1st and 10: Barber rush for 2 yards.

1Q (10:00) 2nd and 7: Ricardo Louis takes the sweep to the right side for 8 yards.

1Q (10:18) 1st and 10: Barber rush for 3 yards.

1Q (10:34) 1st and 10: Johnson pass complete to Peyton Barber for 28 yards and another Tiger first down.

1Q (10:59) 2nd and 1: Robinson carry up middle again for 13 yards to the Auburn 47.

1Q (11:28) 1st and 10: Jovon Robinson carry up the middle for 9 yards.

1Q (11:28) Alabama kickoff out of the back of the endzone. Auburn will take over on the 25 yard line.

1Q (11:28) Alabama leads Auburn 3-0 after an 8 play, 48 yard drive.

1Q (11:44) 4th and 5: Adam Griffith field goal is good from 26 yards out. Alabama leads 3-0.

1Q (11:44) 4th and 5: Injury Timeout.

1Q (11:44) 3rd and 5: Henry rush to the left side, stopped at the line of scrimmage.

1Q (12:25) 2nd and 5: Coker pass complete to Stewart for no gain.

1Q (12:50) 1st and 10: Henry rush for 5 yards.

1Q (13:05) 2nd and 9: Henry rush to the Auburn 15 yard line. Gain of 30 yards on the play.

1Q (13:45) 1st and 10: Derrick Henry rush for one yard up the middle.

1Q (14:15) 2nd and 5: Coker pass complete on the bubble screen to Ardarius Stewart. Five yard gain.

1Q (14:25) 1st and 10: Sweep to the left to open up the game for Alabama. 5 yard gain.

1Q (14:35) 4th and 13: After a 5 yard penalty Auburn punts. Fair catch made at the 43 yard line.

1Q (14:40) 3rd and 8: Jeremy Johnson pass broken up by Minkah Fitzpatrick.

1Q (14:50) 2nd and 8: Jeremy Johnson's pass deep down the right sideline overthrown.

1Q (15:00) 1st and 10: Auburn sweep to the left side for a gain of 3 yards.

1Q (15:00) Alabama kickoff in to the end zone for a touchback. Auburn will start at the 25.

Auburn will receive the opening kickoff! The Iron Bowl is almost underway!

Beautiful weather in Auburn today. Currently 72 degrees and partly cloudy.

The Auburn defense has been middle of the road during Malzahn's tenure. With the addition of Will Muschamp as the new defensive coordinator, Tiger fans were hopeful that their defense would improve enough to help the Tigers compete for an SEC championship. But this has not been the case yet. The Tigers are 83rd in total defense, which is actually worse than last year. The Auburn defense has struggled with injury throughout the entire season, but I doubt many will say that is an excuse for 83rd in the nation. However, the Auburn defense has allowed 341 yards per game during November. A 76 yard improvement over the rest of the year.

Over the past few years we have become accustomed to Auburn's offense wreaking havoc on SEC defenses. The Tigers have run wild with Malzahn's unique use of the Wing T out of the shotgun. But this year poor quarterback play has stalled the Auburn offense. The Tigers have become one dimensional which allows defenses to key on the run like they haven't been able to do in years past. Auburn had become known for running the ball down your throat then throwing a 50-yard touchdown pass. Since Duke Williams was dismissed from the team in early October, the Tigers have lost almost all big play ability in the pass game.

The Alabama defense has dominated the opposition all season. Even in their loss to Ole Miss, the Tide gave up just two drives longer than 51 yards. Those two drives: a touchdown pass that should've been called back for a missed ineligible lineman downfield penalty, and the tipped pass hail mary touchdown. Alabama boasts the best front seven in the nation and the unit keeps getting better. They've been strong against the run all year, and just two weeks ago the Tide sacked Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott nine times. Jonathan Allen leads the Alabama defensive line with nine sacks and Reggie Ragland has cemented his status as the next Alabama linebacker who will be taken in the first round of the NFL draft.

Alabama is led by junior running back Derrick Henry who is having a monster season. Henry is currently fourth in the nation in rushing with 1,526 yards on 249 carries. He also leads all rushers with 21 touchdowns. In the passing game, Jacob Coker has cemented himself as the starting quarterback for the Tide and has been putting up decent numbers. Coker has thrown for 2,106 yards and 14 touchdowns on the year while maintaining a 65 percent completion percentage. Freshman wide receiver Calvin Ridley has stepped up to help fill the void left by the departure of Amari Cooper. Ridley is responsible for 61 catches for 701 yards with five touchdown, making him Coker's favorite target.

Gus Malzahn's Auburn teams have been known for their dominant run game in past years, but the Tigers have struggled on offense this year. The Tigers have the 85th-ranked offense in the nation, averaging 377 yards per game, with 200 of those yards coming on the ground. The Tigers will have a tough time against a stout Alabama run defense that features the best front seven in the country. The Crimson Tide have the third-ranked defense in the nation and only give up 77 yards per game on the ground. If Auburn expects to compete with Alabama, I think they'll need at least 200 yards rushing. The Alabama defense is tied for third in the nation with 38 total sacks. The Tide also lead the nation in defensive efficiency.

Auburn started the season with high expectations. The Tigers were picked by many analysts to win the SEC. After a disappointing year from quarterback Jeremy Johnson, head coach Gus Malzahn has given freshman Sean White a shot to be the Auburn signal caller. White is currently listed as questionable for the game Saturday.

Alabama is currently riding an eight game win streak after a dramatic loss to Ole Miss earlier this season. Many consider the Tide to be the most dominant team in football and they will look to continue impressing the Playoff Selection Committee. Alabama has outscored their last three opponents by a combined score of 117-28.

The Iron Bowl is one of college football's most heated rivalries. Alabama leads the all time series with a record of 43-35-1. The Crimson Tide have won five of the last seven meetings between the two schools after losing six straight between 2002 and 2007.

Hello everyone! Welcome to VAVEL USA's coverage of the 80th annual Iron Bowl. This afternoon we see the #2 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers (6-5). I'm your host, Miles Perry, and I'll be providing minute-to-minute updates, commentary, and results of the game. The game starts at 3:30 PM EST. Be sure to stay stunned for coverage before, during, and after the game here at VAVEL USA.