First and Second Team All-Americans Announced

The All-American First Team and Second Team were announced today by USA TODAY Sports in the midst of award season. The first team was highlighted by the three Heisman finalists, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, Alabama running back Derrick Henry, and Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey. Here are the entire first team selections:

QB: Deshaun Watson, Clemson

RB: Derrick Henry, Alabama

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Stanford

WR: Corey Coleman, Baylor

WR: Josh Doctson, TCU

TE: Hunter Henry, Arkansas

OL: Jack Conklin, Michigan State

OL: Joshua Garnett, Stanford

OL: Ryan Kelly, Alabama

OL: Spencer Drango, Baylor

OL: Joe Thuney, North Carolina State

DL: Joey Bosa, Ohio State

DL: Sheldon Day, Notre Dame

DL: DeForest Buckner, Oregon

DL: Shaq Lawson, Clemson

LB: Tyler Matakevich, Temple

LB: Jaylon Smith, Notre Dame

LB: Reggie Ragland, Alabama

CB: Jourdan Lewis, Michigan

CB: Desmond King, Iowa

S: Jeremy Cash, Duke

S: Marcus Maye, Florida

K: Jake Elliott, Memphis

P: Tom Hackett, Utah

RET: Morgan Burns, Kansas State

One of the standout selections from the first team is Temple linebacker, Tyler Matakevich. Matakevich was recently selected as the recipient of the Nagurski Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top defensive player. Matakevich is one of only two player from a non-Power 5 school to earn a spot on the All-American First Team.

As for conference representation on the first team, five players are from the SEC (three of which are from Alabama), four from the Big Ten, four from the ACC, four from the Pac 12, four from the Big 12, two Independents (both from Notre Dame), and two from the American.

As for the second team of All-Americans, it is as follows:

QB: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State

RB: Leonard Fournette, LSU

WR: Will Fuller, Notre Dame

WR: Sterling Shepard, Oklahoma

TE: David Morgan, UTSA

OL: Roderick Johnson, Florida State

OL: Jack Allen, Michigan State

OL: Matt Skura, Duke

OL: Taylor Decker, Ohio State

OL: Joe Dahl, Washington State

DL: Carl Nassib, Penn State

DL: A'Shawn Robinson, Alabama

DL: Andrew Billings, Baylor

DL: Emmanuel Ogbah, Oklahoma State

LB: Kentrell Brothers, Missouri

LB: Blake Martinez, Stanford

LB: Joe Schobert, Wisconsin

CB: Zack Sanchez, Oklahoma

CB: Jalen Ramsey, Florida State

S: Damontae Kazee, San Diego State

S: Quin Blanding, Virginia

K: Roberto Aguayo, Florida State

P: Hayden Hunt, Colorado State

RET: Will Likely, Maryland

The Second Team All-Americans includes some standout college football stars, such as Baker Mayfield, Carl Nassib, Will Fuller, Ezekiel Elliott, and Leonard Fournette.

Out of both the First Team and Second Team, eleven of the total selections are players from teams in the College Football Playoffs. Only five players of the total fifty players selected are from Group of 5 schools, showing not only a little bit of the talent gap between Power 5 schools and Group of 5 schools, but also how much the school you play at is taken into evaluating who makes the cut.