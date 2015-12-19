Western Kentucky Hilltoppers - Louisville Cardinals Score (56-78)

Louisville defeats WKU 78-56. A recap will be followed. Thank you for following me in today's action!

2nd (1) - WKU makes a triple.

2nd (1) - Snider makes both free throws.

2nd (1) - Hunter makes a fastbreak layup.

2nd (2) - Johnson with the layup then Edmound makes a layup.

2nd (3) - Snider makes an open three, his shot looks much improved.

2nd (3) - Snider makes a contested layup.

2nd (4) - Johnson makes a reverse layup.

2nd (4) - Timeout is called and then WKU another three.

2nd (6) - Onuaku makes a put back layup.

2nd (6) - WKU finally makes a three pointer.

2nd (6) - Lewis with a very long range three.

2nd (7) - WKU misses only one free throw.

2nd (7) - Onuaku with the wide open shot then a timeout is called.

2nd (8) - Johnson with the dunk. Then Mitchell makes a good looking shot.

2nd (9) - Onuaku with the putback layup.

2nd (11) - Lewis with the spin move layup.

2nd (11) - Lewis throws up a weird looking layup and it goes in. Timeout is called as UofL is back in control of the game.

2nd (12) - Lee makes both free throws.

2nd (13) - Lee makes the HUGE LONG RANGE BOMB to give the Cards all the momentium.

2nd (13) - Spalding with the huge dunk and is fouled. He misses the free throw.

2nd (13) - Spalding with the huge block then he fouls him later. WKU makes one free throw.

2nd (14) - Lee makes the layup and is fouled. He makes the lone free throw.

2nd (14) - Cosby is at the free throw line as Louisville has already comitted 7 fouls. He makes both.

2nd (15) - WKU makes it a single digit game.

2nd (15) - Snider makes one free throw.

2nd (15) - Edmund misses both.

2nd (15) - Timeout on the floor as Louisville leads by 10.

2nd (16) - Lawson makes a fastbreak layup.

2nd (16) - Lewis with the pretty scoop layup.

2nd (16) - Thompson makes the basket and is headed to the free throw line. He makes it.

2nd (16) - Mathiang makes one free throw.

2nd (17) - After WKU cuts the lead to 12, Pitino calls a timeout.

2nd (17) - Lawson makes a long range jumper for WKU.

2nd (18) - WKU makes another basket to try to cut the lead then Lewis gets a clear path to the lane.

2nd (18) - Johnson with a pretty shot for WKU.

2nd (18) - Johnson with the putback layup.

2nd (19) - WKU makes both free throws.

Snider led the Cards with 8 points and Lee had 7. They had 21 rebounds and shot 43% from the field.

END OF THE FIRST HALF: Mitchell hits a buzzer beating three to lead the Cardinals 34-16 into halftime. Every player that has been in for UofL has scored and they have been playing great defense against the Toppers. Halftime stats will follow soon.

1st (1) - Hunter is at the free throw line for WKU and makes both free throws.

1st (1) - Lee makes one free throw.

1st (1) - WKU finally hits another basket.

1st (2) - Snider makes a huge three pointer after getting wide open.

1st (3) - Lewis hits a contested jumper.

1st (3) - Traveling violation called on the Hilltoppers. Timeout is called on the floor.

1st (4) - Lee hits a big time three pointer.

1st (5) - Snipes hits a much needed basket for WKU. Then Spalding slams it home.

1st (6) - WKU misses both free throws.

1st (6) - Onuaku with the monster ally oop slam!

1st (6) - Lewis is called for the foul despite it looking like WKU pushed off. Timeout called.

1st (7) - Lewis makes a pretty jump shot.

1st (8) - Snider makes a pull up jump shot. Then WKU scores.

1st (8) - Louisville forces another shot clock violation with fantastic half court defense.

1st (9) - Mathiang is fouled and he makes one free throw.

1st (10) - Onuaku with the put back.

1st (10) - Timeout called by UofL.

1st (10) - Lawson slams it home for WKU.

1st (11) - Timeout on the floor after WKU throws the ball away. Louisville is leading the game by playing great defense.

1st (12) - Mathiang is headed to the free throw line and he makes one.

1st (12) - Lee makes the fast break layup.

1st (13) - WKU makes a contested layup.

1st (13) - Lee is fouled on the fast break layup. He makes only one.

1st (15) - Johnson with the reverse put in.

1st (15) - Onuaku with a huge block then throws it off a WKU player to give UofL the possession. Timeout called.

1st (17) - Lawson slams it down to make it a one point game.

1st (17) - WKU hits their first basket of the game.

1st (18) - Snider knocks down a long range bomb.

1st (19) - The Cards force a shot clock violation.

1st (19) - Spalding with the first basket in the game.

UofL wins the tip.

Here we go folks!

Follow this LIVE of Saturday’s between the Louisville Cardinals and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The game starts at noon EST where I will be live from Louisville, Kentucky.

Projected Final Score- Louisville 85, Western Kentucky 68. Trey Lewis will lead the Cardinals in scoring on Saturday as he is going against a freshman point guard. It’s his turn to show that he is just as good of a player as Lee and needs to prove himself to be another Louisville great. WKU will have no answer for the guard play from Louisville and look for Mitchell to get expanded minutes as well.

Is Damion Lee really this good? - Coming into the season there was some doubt floating around that this team wouldn't be that great without any top guys returning. But Pitino went out and got one of the best scorers in the country with Damion Lee from Drexel. (Laser tag works as a recruiting tool). With that signing as well as Cleveland State guard Trey Lewis, Lee didn’t have to maintain such a high scoring responsibility with Louisville. But he has been absolutely sensational for the Cardinals, averaging a team high 18.7 PPG. His game has transitioned well against better competition, including a 23-point outburst against Michigan State.

Louisville Projected Starters/ Head Coach Rick Pitino (8-1)

Guard- Trey Lewis (6’2" Graduate) 13.7 PPG and 4.2 RPG

Guard- Quentin Snider (6’2" Sophomore) 9.8 PPG and 2.8 RPG

Forward- Damion Lee (6’6" Graduate) 18.7 PPG and 4.6 RPG

Forward- Ray Spalding (6’10" Freshman) 6 PPG and 4.4 RPG

Center- Chinanu Onuaku (6’10" Sophomore) 9.8 PPG and 7 RPG

Key Reserves- Donovan Mitchell (Freshman), Mangok Mathiang (Junior), Jaylen Johnson (Sophomore), Matz Stockman (Sophomore), David Levitch (Junior).

Western Kentucky Projected Starters/Head Coach Ray Harper (6-4)

Guard – Chris McNeal (6’0" Freshman) 5.4 PPG and 3.7 RPG

Guard- Aaron Cosby (6’3" Senior) 10.2 PPG and 3.5 RPG

Guard- Fredrick Edmond (6’4" Junior) 10.7 PPG and 4.7 RPG

Forward- Justin Johnson (6’7" Sophomore) 17.2 PPG and 8.4 RPG

Center- Ben Lawson (7’1" Junior) 4 PPG and 4.1 RPG

Key Reserves- Nigel Snipes (Senior), Chris Harrison-Docks (Junior), Marion Hunter (Freshman), Anton Waters (Junior), Aleksej Rostov (Senior).

Bench Production for both teams- Last game against Alabama A&M, WKU had two of their leading scorers come off the bench to provide a dynamic punch to earn the victory. The two players were Chris Harrison-Docks (18 points) and Nigel Snipes (17 points). If the Hilltoppers want to stand a chance against the rival Cardinals, both of these players would need to have even greater performances. Louisville isn’t short on depth this year with guys like Donovan Mitchell, Chinanu Onuaku and Jaylen Johnson coming off the bench, but when they become fully healthy is when they will be at their deepest. Moving Onuaku to the bench has been a great role for him because as their best post player, he usually got into quite a bit of foul trouble. It was a great move by Pitino.

Injury bug bit the Cardinals- Louisville has been without star freshman Deng Adel for quite some time but Damion Lee has been handling it quite well without him. He is the team’s best defensive player but he is also projected to come back next week right before Kentucky. Now another rotation player is sidelined for the Cardinals. Anas Mahmoud suffered an ankle sprain which does not seem to be that serious. Damion Lee has also been resting a nagging heal pain to prepare for the upcoming games. Guys like Raymond Spalding, Donovan Mitchell and Matz Stockman have all stepped up to help fill the void.

Remembering last year- Louisville traveled to Western Kentucky last year in what many people thought would be a blowout win for the Cardinals. But WKU made it interesting as they maintained their poise all the way through. The game got a bit chippy in the first half which eventually led to Louisville forward Montrezl Harrell throwing punches at some of the Hilltoppers resulting in an ejection. But it looked like Harrell never made contact with the player after throwing the punch and he was thrown to the ground before it which resulted in the roughness. Regardless, last season Terry Rozier was able to put UofL on his back and lead them to a 10-0 record. The final score was 76-67.

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers travel to the KFC Yum! Center to take on the 19th ranked Louisville Cardinals. The all-time series is tied at 39 after Louisville won last year 76-67 in a very emotional game that was dominated by Terry Rozier who scored 32 points, with 26 of those coming in the second half. This is named a rivalry game and last year proved that with everyone’s emotions were flared. But Louisville is coming into the game with only one loss and there are only three games left until they travel to Lexington. Louisville takes on WKU at noon EST in what looks to be a great game.