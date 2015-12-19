Explosive Plays Leads Arizona Wildcats To Victory Over New Mexico Lobos

Sophomore quarterback Anu Salomon threw for two touchdowns and Jared Baker rushed for another three as the Arizona Wildcats defeated the New Mexico Lobos in their own stadium to win the Gildans New Mexico Bowl, 45-37.

To start the game, both sides were a little shaky on offense as Arizona turned the ball over, one fumble and a turnover on downs, which allowed New Mexico to get on the board first with a field goal from Zack Rogers. Then the Lobos turned the ball over after Jarvis McCall picked Lamar Jordan in the back of the end zone in what could have been a huge play for the host school.

Wildcats quick strike offense opens up lead

Two plays later, Anu hit Cayleb Jones for an 82 yard touchdown to give the Wildcats the lead. With five seconds to go in the opening quarter, Salomon found Jones again as the two completed a 48 yard pass play. Jared Baker rushed for 27 more yards on the following play which extended Arizona's lead to 11. The Wildcats would score two more times in the first half, a rushing touchdown by Anu Salomon and a short dump off to David Richards to get that eleven point advantage back before halftime.

Arizona scored on their first possession of the second half but only took a little over a minute off the clock, giving New Mexico ample time to come back. The Lobos would work methodically, mixing up their triple option with a couple of chances deep down the field. On their first drive after halftime, they moved the ball effectively using a plethora of rushers to fool the Wildcat defense and wear them down, moving 72 yards down the other end to eventually cut the lead back to 11.

New Mexico started at the one yard line following a Drew Riggleman punt that went for 51 yards and on the ensuing play, Lamar Jordan threw it right to Jamar Allah who returned the interception back to the four yard line; Baker would need all but one play to find the back of the end zone for the third time to cap off a stellar freshman season.

New Mexico threaten, but can not complete comeback

With time winding down in the game, head coach Bob Davie new that his side needed to move the ball quicker on offense. Their first drive took a bit of time though, snapping the ball ten times going only 50 yards in more than five and a half minutes which was finished by a Jordan who ran into the end zone from the three.

The Lobos regained possession when they completed an excellent onside kick and Austin Apodaca took over on offense. While the drive did take eight plays, only three minutes and a bit of change came off the clock when the backup sprinted to find six more points for his team. That would be all that they would muster, unfortunately, as the next drive ended poorly after a miscue saw UNM backed up ten yards before Scooby Wright sacked Apodaca for another ten yard loss.

After playing hardly any football all season, Scooby Wright showed why he is one of the best defensive players in the country. He ended the game with the most tackles on either team with 15, including two sacks and three and a half total tackles for loss. On the play that sealed the game for his school, Scooby put pressure on the quarter back which forced Austin Apodaca to throw an interception.

While Arizona may have lost Scooby to the NFL, if they have most of their starters and remain healthy for a majority of the season then Rich Rodriguez should go back to competing for the PAC-12 South title. On the other hand, this was quite the turnaround season for New Mexico and will hopefully be able to build on the success of this season for the future.