Sizzling In The Spotlight: Bennett & Wesner's Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic Predictions

Christmas: A time for presents under the tree, Rudolph on TV, and families coming together to celebrate. Oh, and college basketball! For those who did not partake in Thanksgiving tournaments such as the Advocare Invitational and Puerto-Rico Tip-Off, today starts an important stretch of basketball and, in most cases, the last chance to add a resumé non-conference win for Selection Sunday. Additionally, today is the last chance for VAVEL USA's Tyler Bennett and Peyton Wesner to score big points with correctly filled out brackets prior to conference tournament time this March. So without further ado, check out the dynamic duo's predictions for the 2015 Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic.

Semi-Finals

8:00 PM EST

7-2 Kent State - 9-0 #18 SMU

7-2 Kent State

Coming In:

---84-77 Win - Canisius

Good Mid-Major Wins:

---66-62 @ Cleveland State

---80-75 @ NJIT

---73-62 - Louisiana-Monroe

---84-77 - Canisius

Single-Digit Losses:

---72-69 @ Southern Illinois

---85-76 @ Pittsburgh

Player to Watch:

#35 Jimmy Hall (JR)

---15.6 PPG, 7.4 RPG, & 3.1 APG.

#5 Kellon Thomas (JR)

---13.8 PPG, 2.2 RPG, & 2.4 APG.

9-0 #18 SMU

Coming In:

---105-72 Win - Hampton

Power Conference Wins:

---85-70 @ Stanford

---75-70 @ TCU

---82-58 - Michigan

Players to Watch:

#11 Nic Moore (SR)

---14.3 PPG, 2.4 RPG, & 5.1 APG.

#23 Jordan Tolbert (SR)

---13.8 PPG & 11.0 RPG.

#4 Keith Frazier (JR)

---13.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.3 APG, & 1.0 SPG.

10:30 PM EST

10-1 Colorado - 8-3 Penn State

10-1 Colorado

Coming In:

---95-53 Win - Hampton

Resumé Wins:

---91-84 @ Auburn

---88-77 @ Colorado State

---92-83 - BYU

Only Loss:

---68-62 - #7 Iowa State

Players to Watch:

#40 Josh Scott (SR)

---19.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 1.8 APG, & 1.8 BPG.

#24 George King (SO)

---15.4 PPG & 4.3 RPG.

8-3 Penn State

Coming In:

---63-57 Win - Drexel

Power Conference Wins:

---68-62 Win - DePaul

---67-58 Win @ Boston College

"Never Shoulda Happened" Losses:

---86-74 - Radford

Players to Watch:

#10 Brandon Taylor (SR)

---15.6 PPG, 6.4 RPG, & 1.7 APG.

#33 Shep Garner (SO)

---14.6 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 2.8 APG, & 1.8 SPG.

Bennett's Bracket

Quarterfinals:

The SMU Mustangs are one of the last undefeated teams in the country, sitting at a dazzling 9-0 heading into Tuesday’s game against Kent State. They have the look of a top contender in the NCAA, but their post-season ban won’t allow them to play in the NCAA Tournament. That hasn’t stopped them from playing inspired basketball, seen in Jordan Tolbert turning into a beast in the paint. The Golden Flashes will be no match for SMU, and the Mustangs will roll to an easy victory.

---SMU 91, Kent State 72

The second semi-final of the Host’s Bracket of the Las Vegas Classic should be a much closer affair, as Colorado takes on Penn State. The Buffaloes have won 10 straight games after a season-opening loss to Iowa State, and show no signs of slowing down. Forward Josh Scott is averaging 19.0 points per game on the year, and is shooting 65% from the floor. Penn State will give the Buffaloes a run, but Scott will carry Colorado to the win.

---Colorado 82, Penn State 77

Championship:

If there is a final that features either Penn State or Kent State, then at least one major upset will have had to have taken place. Colorado and SMU is the showdown most are expecting to see, and it’s the one that will provide the most excitement. Colorado will have a real shot at taking down the Mustangs, and the battle between Jordan Tolbert and Josh Scott in the paint will be worth the price of admission alone. However, the play of Nic Moore and the Mustangs’ guards will lead them to the victory, keeping their perfect record intact.

---SMU 81, Colorado 73

Wesner's Bracket

Semi-Finals:

He's back! This evening SMU head coach Larry Brown returns after a nine-game suspension that was a part of the Mustangs punishment for multiple infractions, including academic fraud and unethical conduct. Though, considering how good his team has played, they may not want him back! Coming into this meeting with Kent State, SMU not only leads the American Athletic Conference in points per game but field goal percentage and three-point percentage as well. So do the Golden Flashes even stand a chance? Not really! Despite Kent State possessing a great guard/big man tandem in Jimmy Hall and Kellon Thomas, the multitude of options in red on Tuesday will be too much to match. Think the following is a hyperbole? Well let this stat tell the whole story: The SMU Mustangs have seven players averaging over 9.9 points per game. Seven! Therefore, even on those nights Nic Moore, Jordan Tolbert, and Keith Frazier forget how to put the "biscuit in the basket," they have Ben Moore, "fab freshman" Shake Milton, Sterling Brown, and Markus Kennedy to pick up the slack. Pony up!

---SMU 85, Kent State 70

In a game that truly could go either way, the Colorado Buffaloes and Penn State Nittany Lions will face-off for the right to try to add the first blemish to the SMU Mustangs' record. However, who will it be? Since Colorado has the better of the frontcourts thanks to Josh Scott and Wesley Gordon while Penn State is great in the backcourt with Brandon Taylor and Shep Garner, like previously alluded to, this matchup is a toss-up. However, because a prediction must be made, this journalist feels the Buffaloes will move on due to an impressive showing from Josh Fortune. Yes, Josh Scott and George King will do more than their fair share of scoring, but Fortune will be the difference maker because of his defense. The 6'5" guard is a true stat-sheet stuffer considering he has had four games with at least four assists and rebounds. If a similar production is contributed, Penn State will be fortunate to come out on top.

---Colorado 71, Penn State 67

Championship:

Because of NCAA sanctions, the SMU Mustangs have a chance for only two trophies this season: the American Athletic Conference regular season championship and this tournament. Therefore, there is no realistic possibility that they squander such an opportunity. When lined-up against SMU, an opponent cannot expect to outscore them. Though, with a good defense anything is possible versus the Mustangs. Unfortunately, the Buffaloes defense is not good enough! Even with Josh Scott in the middle and George King from outside, SMU has many more weapons than their opponent. All in all, this is the Mustangs tourney to lose.

---SMU 81, Colorado 70

Point System for Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic:

1 pt for each semi-final win

3 pts for correctly choosing the champion

Standings:

1. Wesner 151 pts (121-62)

2. Bennett 144 pts (115-68)