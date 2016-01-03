Gonzaga Bulldogs Complete Overtime Comeback Over A Stingy San Francisco Dons Squad

The Gonzaga Bulldogs erased a 16-point second half deficit to defeat the San Francisco Dons in overtime, winning by a score of 102-94. During the overtime period, it was all Gonzaga. The reigning conference champions outscored the home school 20-12 which blew this game wide open by the time the final horn blew.

Big men still key to Gonzaga's game

Damontas Sabonis and Kyle Wiltjer combined for a whopping 65 points to lead the way for the Washington-based school. The former of the two lead all scorers with 35 points, finding everything he wanted down near the glass going 12-16 from the field and 11-14 from the charity stripe will hauling down 14 rebounds. Wiltjer also had a double-double tonight bringing down 11 total boards while finishing the night with 30 points.

During the opening 20 minutes of play, neither school really found an opening. If one school went on a little run, the other would answer right away with a run of their own. Devin Watson was the man of the hour, hitting nearly every shot he attempted as he scored his school’s first 13 points of the game. No one side had a lead bigger than four points with both schools showing a willingness to go after each other in an up-and-down affair.

Ronnie Bryce III hit two three-pointers in the opening minute and a half of the second period gave the Dons a big eleven point lead. Sandwiched in between the two was another three by Uche Ofoegbu gave his school all the momentum in the world.

Image via AP

The biggest lead of the game would come at the 17:21 mark of the second half after Tim Derksen made a nice little move at the rim before Bryce would hit another long range bomb on the next offensive possession. This made the lead look insurmountable for the Zags and it seemed as if they were going to get handed their first loss in the conference.

San Francisco blow big second half lead

Little by little though, Mark Few’s men would find their way back into this contest. They made sure to buckle down on defense and feed their big boys down low to get as high of a percentage shot as possible. In a span of a minute and a half, Gonzaga had eliminated San Francisco’s lead completely. Sabonis scored four of those nine points while Wiltjer added an easy two point layup of his own before giving his side the lead with 37 seconds remaining in the game.

There should be no hanging of heads from the Dons after their showing on Saturday night. But they will definitely need to work on closing out big games if they have any hopes of making it postseason basketball. Devin Watson put up quite a show though, leading his school with 33 points. He did most of his damage from behind the arc, hitting five big shots from that range and will hope to continue his hot scoring down the road.

San Francisco will now go on the road for five of the next seven games which is a rather grueling schedule. Luckily, their next game is not until Tuesday evening and they only have to travel a little way to take on San Diego. Conversely, Gonzaga play the same stretch of games at home and will welcome Portland to The Kennel on Thursday night.