How Clemson Will Beat Alabama

Clemson enters the College Football Playoff Championship game 6.5 point underdogs, despite being the nation's only undefeated team. Dabo Swinney has turned the Tigers in to a national powerhouse, amassing a 56-11 record over the last 5 seasons. Clemson is the only program in the nation with a top 15 offense and a top 10 defense (ranked 11th and 6th respectively). But Alabama presents a challenge unlike any team Clemson has played this season.

The Tiger Offense

Clemson is known for their up-tempo, no-huddle offense which has been highlighted by great quarterback play over the past five years. Deshaun Watson finished third in Heisman voting this season. With just under 3,700 yards passing and over 1,000 on the ground, Watson is the definition of dual-threat. He's also been responsible for 43 touchdowns on the season. But Clemson will need more than great quarterback play to beat the Crimson Tide. Watson is complimented in the backfield by Wayne Gallman who has rushed for 1,482 yards this season. The Clemson offensive line has to get the ground game going early. If Clemson gets behind the chains on a consistent basis Alabama's defense will surely force sacks and turnovers. Clemson will also need its receivers to create big plays down field. The only way to beat Alabama is to stretch the defense and keep them honest. If the Tide get comfortable stopping the pass and start to key the run Clemson will be in trouble. The Tigers will need Deshaun Watson to be creative and extend plays when the pass protection breaks down. Watson is more than capable of extending plays, but he will have to take what the defense gives him and not force throws.

The Nation's Most Underrated Defense

Clemson's defense gives up just over 300 yards per game, good for 6th in the country, but the Tiger defense doesn't seem to be getting much love from the media and analysts. Shaq Lawson should be healthy for the championship game, and he will only improve a defense that held Oklahoma to 378 yards (and only 67 of those yards came on the ground). If Clemson can slow down Derrick Henry and force Jake Coker to beat them the Tiger's chances of winning increase drastically. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander will be responsible for slowing down Calvin Ridley, and he has proved himself capable. Alexander kept Oklahoma standout Sterling Shepard in check for the majority of the Orange Bowl. The Tigers will need to force a few turnovers to help their offense out. Winning the turnover battle is key for a team that is currently -1 in the turnover margin on the season.

Special Teams

Clemson has struggled in many areas of special teams play this season, but a walk on kicker has been their bright spot. Greg Huegel has booted through 25 field goals on 29 attempts with a long of 47 yards. If the Tigers have any clear advantage in this contest this is it. Alabama has struggled kicking field goals again this season, so if the Tigers can force the Tide to settle for three that will be a huge victory for the defense. On the other side, Clemson could pick up a few points on a possession that stalls out inside the Alabama 40. Clemson doesn't need to be spectacular on special teams to beat Alabama, but they will definitely have to keep mistakes to a minimum. Cyrus Jones is a deadly return man, and Clemson's punt team will have a tall task keeping him in check.

Final Thoughts

Deshaun Watson will have to make plays with his legs. Win the turnover battle. Slow down Derrick Henry

These are the three biggest keys to success for Clemson in this game. Nobody has beat Alabama in the past five years without their quarterback making plays. If the Tigers fall behind in the turnover battle Alabama will take advantage. Clemson will have to slow down Derrick Henry and the Alabama run game. Jake Coker won't have another game like he did in the Cotton Bowl, but if he gets hot early Clemson could be in trouble. The Tigers are well equipped to beat Alabama, and this writer is expecting one of the best national championship games of our time.