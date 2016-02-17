Why This Could Be The Year a 16 Seed Takes Down a 1 Seed
North Florida is likely to be one of the 16 seeds in the 2016 NCAA Tournament. Could they make our dreams come true? Photo courtesy of Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports.

It’s the moment that NCAA Tournament fanatics have been waiting for since the tournament’s beginning nearly 80 years ago: a 16 seed taking down a 1 seed. It hasn’t happened in the previous 76 NCAA Tournaments but it sure has come close. Most recently in 2014 when 16 Weber State hung around with 1 Arizona and lost by single digits, 68-59.

But truly the closest in recent memory came in 2013 when Gonzaga was a 1 seed and considered overrated and nearly lost to 16 seed Southern University, but pulled away late to win 64-58. That same tournament, 16 Coastal Carolina battled back and forth with 1 Virginia, and the game was tied with just eight minutes remaining but the Cavaliers pulled away and won the game 70-59.

Other instances of a 16 seed coming close to the ultimate upset throughout NCAA Tourney history also includes when 16 Western Carolina missed a three pointer to take the lead and also missed a game tying shot in the final seconds before falling to 1 Purdue 73-71 back in 1996. Then in 1990, 16 Murray State took 1 Michigan State to overtime, but the Spartans came out on top 75-71.

Back in the 1989 NCAA Tournament, there were nearly two 16 seed over 1 seed upsets. 16 Princeton out of the East Region, who were 23-point underdogs against the 1 seeded Georgetown Hoyas, had chances to win the game but had their final two shot attempts blocked, and the Hoyas came out with a narrow win, 50-49. Then in the Southeast Region, 16 East Tennessee State led 1 Oklahoma by as much as 17 but the Sooners stormed back to take the lead with just over a minute to play. Just like Princeton, ETSU had a chance to win the game in the final seconds, but had a half court shot attempt deflected, giving the Sooners a 72-71 win.

So no 16s over 1s yet, but we’ve seen a few 15 seeds over two-seeds over the last few years. 15 Florida Gulf Coast defeated 2 Georgetown 78-68 in 2013, and made a run to the Sweet Sixteen. Then in 2012, there were two upsets of a 15 over a 2. 15 Lehigh beat Duke 75-70 and 15 Norfolk State beat 2 Missouri 86-84. Then in last year’s NCAA Tournament, two 14 seeds took down two 3 seeds (Georgia State over Baylor and UAB over Iowa State). So the world has seen upsets occur at every single seed in the Round of 64 except a 16 beating a 1. So it’s bound to happen sometime, right?