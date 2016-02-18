Oregon Ducks Embracing FCS Quarterback Transfers

Former Montana State quarterback Dakota Prukop looks the be the second transfer quarterback to succeed with Oregon. Prukop leaves in a similar fashion to his predecessor Vernon Adams. Prukop graduated early from Montana State and decided to transfer for his final year. However, the Montana State grad holds an edge on Adams' journey because he enrolled for the Oregon spring semester.

Same Destination, Different Journey

Last year, Adams arrived two weeks before the season because he graduated from Eastern Washington in August. The lack of practice didn't faze Adams who went on to lead the Football Bowl Subdivision in passing efficiency (179.1). He threw for 2,643 yards, 26 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Prukop should instill more confidence in the Ducks since they can see him in spring game action. He also holds similar dual threat talents to past Oregon passers including Adams. The Montana State grad threw 45 touchdowns and rushed for 24 touchdowns over a two season span. He has all the tools to succeed in Oregon's hurry up offense, even it it's only one year.

When Will The Ducks Return To Undergrads?

The Ducks may be getting polished products at quarterback, but they still need to return to long term solutions. Oregon has never had the roster to make National Championships with one-year plug-ins. Alabama and Ohio State get away with it because they consistently grab top-10 or top-5 recruiting classes. Oregon hovers around the top-25.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Darron Thomas led Oregon to its first National Championship appearance in 2010-2011. He was in his third year in the Oregon system, so he had experience. The other starter is the greatest player in Oregon history, Marcus Mariota. Undergrads obviously take time to develop, but they also have more than one year of eligibility. It just seems preferential to the experienced grad student. In Oregon's defense, the only true experienced starter entering next season is Jeff Lockie. He shrunk in the spotlight last season, culminating in an embarrassing 47-41 overtime Alamo Bowl loss to TCU. Head coach Mark Helfrinch and his staff went looking for a quarterback because it was a need. If they had a real starter on the roster, Prukop wouldn't be at Oregon.

(Video Courtesy of Harris Highlights)