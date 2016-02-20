Louisville Cardinals - Duke Blue Result Of 2016 College Basketball (71-64)

Louisville hangs on to defeat Duke 71-64 with Damion Lee leading in scoring. Thank you for joining me!!!!

2nd (:21.3) - Kennard fouls Lee to foul out. This could be the game folks! He makes one free throw.

2nd (:41.5) - Johnson makes both free throws.

2nd (1) - Lee makes both free throws.

2nd (1) - Thorton with a jumper.

2nd (2) - Thorton with a layup.

2nd (2) - Timeout Louisville. Lee commits his 4th foul.

2nd (3) - Lewis committs another foul. Kennard makes one free throw.

2nd (3) - Lee makes one tech free throw.

2nd (3) - Correction- Kennard didn't foul out.

2nd (3) - GRAYSON ALLEN FOULED OUT, WOW, BIG LOSS FOR DUKE. He's called for a tech and a foul on the same play.

2nd (4) - Lewis with a basket!

2nd (4) - Allen makes both free throws.

2nd (4) - Johnson with a mid range jumper.

2nd (5) - Lewis misses both free throws.

2nd (5) - Luke Kennard fouls out as Louisville now has the ball.

2nd (5) - ANOTHER THREE FROM DAMION LEE.

2nd (5) - Allen makes both free throws.

2nd (5) - Johnson with the slam!!!!

2nd (6) - LEE FOR HREE TO TAKE THE LEAD!!!!

2nd (7) - LEE FOR THREEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!

2nd (7) - Kennard makes one free throw.

2nd (7) - Foul on Lewis, timeout on the floor.

2nd (8) - Adel is headed to the line. He makes one.

2nd (9) - Lewis with the layup! Five point game! Duke timeout!

2nd (10) - Nanu with the putback.

2nd (10) - Plumlee with the slam.

2nd (10) - Made shot by Adel!

2nd (10) - Lee called for the foul. Ingram misses it.

2nd (11) - Lee with a jumper.

2nd (11) - Jeter makes both free throws.

2nd (11) - Timeout called and Louisville fouls. How?

2nd (12) - ADEL MAKES THE THREE

2nd (12) - Plumlee with the slam.

2nd (12) - Spalding makes a single free throw.

2nd (12) - Allen makes one free throw and Johnson picks up the tech.

2nd (12) - So Allen was fighting for the loose ball and it looks like Johnson thew a punch? What the heck just happen. Refs are reviewing tape.

2nd (13) - Allen makes ANOTHER THREE.

2nd (13) - Lewis with the layup.

Full timeout on the floor

2nd (15) - Lee with the fastbreak layup to make it a single digit game.

2nd (16) - Lee with a layup.

2nd (17) - Kennard with the long range bomb.

2nd (18) - Allen falls on the floor but somehow makes the shot?

2nd (19) - Ingram with a putback layup.

2nd (19) - Adel with a layup to get the half going.

Grayson Allen hits a three to beat the buzzer heading into halftime. He has 19 points for Duke, he's on FIRE. Louisville can't contain him at all.

1st (:25.5) - Timeout by Duke.

1st (:49) - Allen with a layup.

1st (2) - Adel with the fastbreak tip-in.

1st (3) - Lee makes one free throw.

1st (3) - Grayson Allen makes another shot while he is fouled. Media timeout.

1st (3) - Lewis with the fastbreak layup.

1st (4) - Kennard with a layup.

1st (5) - ALLEN MAKES ANOTHER THREE.

1st (6) - Onuaku with the layup.

1st (7) - Allen makes both free throws.

Timeout on the floor. Louisville is looking impressive but Duke is just battling back by hitting a ton of shots.

1st (7) - Allen with a stepback three.

1st (8) - Lee with the layup.

1st (9) - Spalding with a slam.

1st (10) - Three by Duke to silent crowd.

1st (10) - Spalding with a turnaround basket.

1st (11) - Onuaku with another basket.

1st (11) - Spalding makes a three?????????????????? TIMEOUT CALLED

1st (12) - Jeter makes the basket and is fouled. He makes the free throw.

1st (12) - Allen makes the contested three.

1st (13) - Onuaku with the turn around.

1st (15) - Kennard with the up and under layup.

1st (15) - Adel makes a layup.

1st (15) - Foul on Johnson and Plumlee makes the shot. He misses the free throw.

1st (15) - Snider picks up the foul as the shot clock expires. Media timeout is called.

1st (16) - HUGE THREE FROM SNIDER.

1st (16) - Nanu with the jumper.

1st (18) - Ingram with another three!

1st (18) - Lee with the layup.

1st (19) - Ingram opens the game with a triple.

1st (19) - Duke wins the tip!

Correction- Adel will be starting over Mitchell today for some odd reason.

Louisville will be wearing cream throwback jerseys in honor of this 80' national championship team.

It looks as if Duke's Matt Jones will give it a go today despite his awful ankle turn against UNC.

Keep following this article for a play-by-play and commentary of today’s action! It’s a clash of Hall of Fame coaches and ACC contenders. Tip-off is scheduled for noon at the KFC Yum! Center. Damion Lee and Grayson Allen will be leading their teams into the game. Can Duke not get tired with just six players? Can Louisville pull out an emotional victory on the same day that they are honoring the '86 title team? College basketball is the greatest sport in America, and this game will be a slugfest.

This is going to be a very emotional game for Louisville. They stormed back from 15 down last time around but eventually lost (Grayson Allen leg trip part 2?) by seven. Donovan Mitchell was the difference maker for UofL, but it can’t be him this time. The bigs of Louisville need to dominate the paint and draw fouls on Duke. Who could Coach K play off the bench? That will be the deciding factor for if this will be a win. Duke is very thin in depth right now, and the only guy coming off the bench averages 4 minutes in ACC play. Despite the loss last time around, Louisville could come out fired up and get the victory.

Damion Lee has to play better than Grayson Allen. The 5th year senior Lee only had 10 points against Duke and has to be much more efficient this time around. Allen would get whatever he wanted against Lee and bullied him most of the game. Lee can have cold stretches, but when he gets hot... he gets sizzling. He has the opportunity to be great and this is one of those games where he is needed in order for Louisville to get a victory.

Saturday will be a crazy day for the ACC standings. UNC and Miami are tied for first (they play Saturday) and Virginia is a half game back for second. Then Louisville, Notre Dame, and Duke are tied for third place in the conference. Whoever wins this game will have a leg up to eventually win the ACC regular season crown. This conference might come down to Louisville at Virginia for the last game of the season. College basketball is insane this year and selection Sunday is in three weeks. THREE WEEKS PEOPLE THIS IS NOT A JOKE

There is barely anyone in the country that can matchup with the 6’9 forward Brandon Ingram. His long arms and sharp shooting are too much for a single player to handle. Last time, Pitino elected to go with Johnson on him, and it wasn’t the brightest idea in the world. But now, freshman Deng Adel will get the start to try to contain Ingram. That’s a tall task for him, but honestly, he’s the only player that Louisville has who could matchup against Ingram. There isn’t much for Louisville to still play for, so they might as well try to get the freshman more experience against great teams.

The sophomore center Chinanu Onuaku is what makes this Louisville team tick. If he’s in foul trouble, the entire team falls off. But if he dominates and isn’t in foul trouble, then the Cardinals are barely a top 25 team. Against the Orange he had 15 points and 15 rebounds. He even threw a couple of dimes to his teammates, which included a behind the back pass and an alley-oop slam to Jaylen Johnson. He will be going against the electric Marshall Plumlee, who won’t back down from a quality opponent.

Injuries continue to plague the Blue Devils. First it was Amile Jefferson and now it’s Matt Jones. The young team just got even younger. Jones was averaging 11.2 PPG and 2.7 RPG as a junior starter. Against UNC, Coach K only played seven guys and now it might just be six against Louisville. Freshman Luke Kennard will likely get the nod to start. Chase Jeter was the only other guy coming off the bench for Duke. If a single player gets in foul trouble, this will spell trouble for Duke.

The Louisville Cardinals and Duke Blue Devils already are scheduled for their rematch this Saturday at noon, but this time it’s at the KFC Yum! Center. Duke won the last meeting with a score of 72-65 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Grayson Allen led all scorers with 19 points and his teammate Brandon Ingram scored 18. Damion Lee had a cold showing with 10 points on 3/15 shooting. Freshman Donovan Mitchell was the only one to actually get something going with 17 points off the bench for Louisville. The line as of now is 6.5 points favoring Louisville. Follow this article for a live score update and opinion on today’s ACC matchup!